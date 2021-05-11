 Skip to content
 
(9 News)   If you live in Colorado, the chances of you getting a call about your cars warranty is going way down. Just kidding. It's about to get worse, waaaay worse   (9news.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's what I don't get.....

Even if some people ARE dumb enough to buy something from a cold caller ....
Even if some people ARE dumb enough to think you can buy a warranty on your 10 year old beater.....
Haven't all of these idiots already been hooked?
How does calling everybody hundreds of times make any sense?
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every now and again I'm tempted to actually call them back and ask just why and how they're planning on warrantying (fark you, that's a word) a 40yo vehicle made by a company that went under 30 years ago.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
About a month ago, I was having a reeeeeealy shiatty day. Like, bad. Then I got a call about my car's warranty, and decided what the hell. I talked to the woman for a good fifteen minutes, just asking questions. I told her all about my 86 Chevy Cabernet and all the problems I've been having with her front transom. She ended up hanging up on me, which I thought was quite rude. But I did feel very much better after that. And I haven't gotten a call since.

Two thumbs up. Would recommend.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I wonder if these are the same assholes responsible for sending me airbag recall notices (via standard rate) for a car that I haven't even owned for five years and counting.

In the last twelve months I've gotten easily over a hundred. On Saturday I got two copies of the SAME LETTER.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The phone spammers are an odd lot. I wanted to verbally abuse someone, and I was connected to an "out of office" message that went to mailbox full. I can't even get a human to abuse anymore!
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
three a day, everyday since I can't remember when. I keep waiting for my phone to say, "you have blocked every possible number"
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
While I have a car, it's not in my name but I still get these calls constantly.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The phone companies know damn well who are making these calls, they bill them.

God I hate this world, it must be Hell.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How in the hell is it legal for states to sell your info?  I don't have a choice in dealing with the state.  I cant boycott them and not pay taxes until they stop.  I guess it's the price we pay to live in a civilized society where the roads are in great shape and the schools are top notch.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well at least you can weed out the real, local dealer calls from the centralized call centers based on the way they pronounce "Colorado," right?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Answers that are apparently not "correct" when the Pajeet James from the car warranty company calls me and asks what model/year car I have:

- 1980 Delorean with over 400 years on it
- 2018 Lamborghini Trofeo
- 2010 Hotwheels Batmobile
- 2015 Razor scooter
- Whatever your mom drives, because I banged her in the backseat of her car last night

In other news, Indians are getting a lot better at swearing.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Every now and again I'm tempted to actually call them back and ask just why and how they're planning on warrantying (fark you, that's a word) a 40yo vehicle made by a company that went under 30 years ago.


I don't believe you'd reliably get the source of the call you received.  Many of mine come from local numbers that, upon looking up online, are clearly spoofed personal phone numbers.  One time I even got a call from someone doing what you suggested, thinking I had scam called them.

In general, I assume any incoming call from a number not already in my contacts is a spam call.  I used to ignore them, but the computer on the other end hears my voicemail prompt and starts its recording which gets saved as a voicemail I have to deal with.  Now I simply answer all calls and mute immediately (sadly my phone does not have an option for reject call without sending to voicemail).
 
bronskrat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In most states, the DMV sells your data and you can't opt out. And it's illegal for that data to be shared except from state and local entities!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I was getting car warranty calls when I was in the ICU.  I punched the button to speak to a representative:

Rep: Make and model of car
Me: I'm in the f*cking ICU right now!  You're endangering lives you illegal calls
Rep: click

Got another call 15 minutes later.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm now getting high pressure cold calls for mortgage refinancing.  They make it sound like rates will go through the roof tomorrow.
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: I wonder if these are the same assholes responsible for sending me airbag recall notices (via standard rate) for a car that I haven't even owned for five years and counting.

In the last twelve months I've gotten easily over a hundred. On Saturday I got two copies of the SAME LETTER.


Do they come with postage paid return envelopes? You should use them to mail back other junk mail. Waste their money and support the postal service.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
F*ck Colorado then.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hello

I am calling to verify your recent 492.99 purchase on your amazon prime account...
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mom_dropped_me: three a day, everyday since I can't remember when. I keep waiting for my phone to say, "you have blocked every possible number"


the bad part is that number blocking does no good since they spoof local numbers (mostly cellular) and use each one once and then move on to the next one in line.  I have even been called by my own number.  My provider knows they are being spoofed, but swear they can't do anything since it is being done from foreign systems.
 
Devo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: About a month ago, I was having a reeeeeealy shiatty day. Like, bad. Then I got a call about my car's warranty, and decided what the hell. I talked to the woman for a good fifteen minutes, just asking questions. I told her all about my 86 Chevy Cabernet and all the problems I've been having with her front transom. She ended up hanging up on me, which I thought was quite rude. But I did feel very much better after that. And I haven't gotten a call since.

Two thumbs up. Would recommend.


I like to ask them to please hold then I pick up up the phone after X minutes and ask them to hold again. See how long you can tie up their day.
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I get these calls and I assume whoever had this number previously used it on registration because i sure haven't. I usually just get a robot calling and haven't been interested in trying to get through to a rep to discuss the warranty on an '86 Yugo GV or '91 Mercury Topaz.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We don't even have a land line. When I get a call, I glance. If it's not someone I know, it goes to voicemail. My list of blocked numbers is vast.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Here's what I don't get.....

Even if some people ARE dumb enough to buy something from a cold caller ....
Even if some people ARE dumb enough to think you can buy a warranty on your 10 year old beater.....
Haven't all of these idiots already been hooked?
How does calling everybody hundreds of times make any sense?


There's one born every minute, and it's like spam email: making the calls is sufficiently cheap that it doesn't matter if only 1 in 1000 says "yes", they still make a profit.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I just wish Marriott would stop farking calling me about that free vacation. No matter how many time I add myself to the do not call list, they never stop calling.
What is the plan here?  "Well he's hung up immediately the last 378 times we called, but I have a good feeling about 379."
 
phoenix352
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Between this and the air pollution/suncor scandals I'd consider voting out current dem leadership but knowing the state's republicans they would sell the information then pocket the revenue.

Maybe this is a TABOR work around?  Don't have to raise taxes if you're selling personal data!
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I get these all the time. I have a 1998 Plymouth and I think it's great their warranties last this long.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Several months ago I did a mortgage re-fi and within a week afterwards started getting piles of junk mail wanting me to purchase certified copies of my Title documents, mortgage life insurance, and etc.

All of this junk mail includes prepaid return postage, so after I received a bunch of them I filled out all of the return cards using an address and telephone number randomly of one of the companies sending them. Now I get about one every other month, I figure they are trying to scam each other now.

/does not work if your address and phone number are already printed on the return documents.
 
Nuuu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Here's what I don't get.....

Even if some people ARE dumb enough to buy something from a cold caller ....
Even if some people ARE dumb enough to think you can buy a warranty on your 10 year old beater.....
Haven't all of these idiots already been hooked?
How does calling everybody hundreds of times make any sense?


If you normalize a behavior, and create the perception that this is just how business is supposed to be conducted, then you're going to suck more people into your scam.

Now it might seem inconceivable that you would ever become desensitized to car warranty scams, think of the things you are desensitized to.  Everybody knows the bullshiat that car dealerships pull, forcing you to come into the office to get a quote, sweating you out while they "talk to the man upstairs," playing with loan payment terms to get you focused on the monthly payment amount while ignoring the total cost you end up paying.  There's a thousand tricks.  And there's a thousand resources to help you counter those tricks, and counter their counters.  It's cheap, and it's scammy.  But a lot of people just kind of accept that's the way you buy a car.  These scammers want you to accept that this is just the way you buy a car warranty.

It even works on the people selling the warranties.  Back in the Great Recession days when warranty scams were often home-grown, I got one guy talking.  He was an out of work welder.  They convinced him that he wasn't a scammer, because they gave him a certificate from the DOA exempting him from Do Not Call rules.  Why would the Department of Agriculture be giving out certificates saying you don't have to follow the DNC registry? "I 'unno man.  It's the government.  None of that shiat makes sense.  It's just how it is."
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My 1983 Corvette is always breaking down, so the warranty would be helpful.

That said, the state is doing this for $600,000?  Do they really need that when they are bringing in $2 billion/year from weed sales?
 
desertgeek
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

phoenix352: Between this and the air pollution/suncor scandals I'd consider voting out current dem leadership but knowing the state's republicans they would sell the information then pocket the revenue.

Maybe this is a TABOR work around?  Don't have to raise taxes if you're selling personal data!


I would bet that other states have similar laws. The issue is that the company Colorado is selling this data to is apparently breaking the law by reselling it to these other companies.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wisconsin sells DMV data. I bought my girls cars and Dayummm those warrantee people are persistent!
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: About a month ago, I was having a reeeeeealy shiatty day. Like, bad. Then I got a call about my car's warranty, and decided what the hell. I talked to the woman for a good fifteen minutes, just asking questions. I told her all about my 86 Chevy Cabernet and all the problems I've been having with her front transom. She ended up hanging up on me, which I thought was quite rude. But I did feel very much better after that. And I haven't gotten a call since.

Two thumbs up. Would recommend.


Smarted. And funnied. And thanks for the tip!
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Meh. Minnesota's DMV has been selling info for years. I suspect many other states do the same. CO isn't unique, they just got some press coverage.

CallerID. If I don't recognize the number, I don't pick up. If it turns out to be a legit call, I can call them back.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
ACAB all calls are bad.  I probably need a phone as much as a warranty.   I would miss being wrong on fark tho
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TheGreatGazoo: My 1983 Corvette is always breaking down, so the warranty would be helpful.

That said, the state is doing this for $600,000?  Do they really need that when they are bringing in $2 billion/year from weed sales?


Colorado is full of short-sighted anti-tax morons and, in spite of all the money coming in from mary jane, is perpetually short on money.  The legislature doesn't have the power to raise taxes because the idiots of the state passed a constitutional amendment to take that power away from them.  Now you can only raise taxes through a popular vote, which always fails.  Consequently, every new road is a toll road and they've cut education funding to the point that the courts had to tell them to increase education funding or else.  Public colleges and universities are crazy expensive.  If it weren't for the Denver area voting for progressive things, this state would be chasing Nebraska and Utah down the stupid slide.
 
