(New Haven Register)   Moose spotted in the UConn   (nhregister.com) divider line
18
•       •       •

kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Squirrel can not be far away.  Protect the Upsydaisium.
 
amb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?!?!
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many units is a storr?
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Campus is closed, moose wandering down Route 195 shoulda told ya.
 
Hillbilly Jim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dyn1.heritagestatic.comView Full Size

It's been done before.
 
zobear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amateurs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theinsultabot9000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When asked for comment he had this to say: Uconn is closed.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's time to call - SERGEANT LARGENT!
 
TheDogDidIt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She was prolly pig-trolling for dates.

/wait. A real moose? I thot they all moved to New England to root for the Pats (ies)
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I had long believed that the Huskies team name was an intentional "Yukon" pun, but recently learned that isn't the case; the team name predates the university name. (It was "Connecticut State College" or some-such back in the day.)
 
dittybopper
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


I'd slime it.

/She's actually a few years older than me.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The moose probably just wanted the banana chip ice cream at the Dairy Bar.

Because it's the best damn ice cream in the farking Universe.
 
