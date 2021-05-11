 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Angela Merkel's replacement may end up being a 40-year-old professional trampolinist who's presumably been out of work since The Man Show went off the air   (cnn.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meet Annalena Baerbock, the trampolinist giving Germany's Green party a bounce

Oh CNN, don't you ever stop reaching for those bad puns...
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zicke, Zacke, Zicke, Zacke, Hoi, Hoi, Hoi!

Zicke, Zacke, Zicke, Zacke, Hoi, Hoi, Hoi!

Zicke, Zacke, Zicke, Zacke, Hoi, Hoi, Hoi!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there anything important to know about her?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Is there anything important to know about her?


She's been on House Hunters with her squirrel trainer husband with a $2.4 million budget?
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what's Vanessa Kay doing now then?!?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Is there anything important to know about her?


Tits, I guess?
 
flemardo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BBC: Bouncy Bouncy Crimp - The Mighty Boosh
Youtube CNgL0E2BFEM
 
Uriel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While a funny headline, she isn't actually a "trampolinist":

As a teenager, Baerbock was a competitive trampoline gymnast, taking part in German championships and winning bronze three times.

From 2000 to 2004, Baerbock studied political science and public law at the University of Hamburg. In 2005, she graduated with a master's degree in Public International Law from the London School of Economics (LSE). In 2005, she completed a traineeship at the British Institute of International and Comparative Law (BIICL). She also started a dissertation on natural disasters and humanitarian aid at the Free University of Berlin but never finished her thesis.

During her studies Baerbock worked as a journalist for the Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung from 2000 to 2003. After her studies Baerbock worked from 2005 to 2008 in the office of MEP Elisabeth Schroedter and, in 2005, as a trainee at the British Institute of Comparative and Public International Law. Between 2008 and 2009, she worked as an adviser on foreign and security policies for the parliamentary group of the Alliance 90/The Greens in the Bundestag.

Since 2020 Baerbock has participated in the World Economic Forum's Young Global Leaders program, an ongoing group that has coached political representatives such as Emmanuel Macron, Sanna Marin and Jacinda Ardern.
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Man Show Tribute: 4K UHD 1000FPS
Youtube 1gxf6flnvNA
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 real professional trampolinist:
Ray Dondy - trampoline/diving board - Paul Daniels Show 1981
Youtube T6I4lSYXHTQ
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Found her account.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So, not a Trumpy type of situation with someone unqualified. In fact, sounds like someone really very qualified?
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gubbo: So, not a Trumpy type of situation with someone unqualified. In fact, sounds like someone really very qualified?


Yep, well-educated, experienced, and clearly a smart person.  If she ran in the US, would probably get 0 votes from Republicans.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Yah but she jumped on a trampoline as a teenager and can't be taken seriously. Case closed.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ms Baerbock:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

elaw: Gubbo: So, not a Trumpy type of situation with someone unqualified. In fact, sounds like someone really very qualified?

Yep, well-educated, experienced, and clearly a smart person.  If she ran in the US, would probably get 0 votes from Republicans.


There would be memes of her that don't make fun of anything she actually said and are just repurposed dumb blonde jokes.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

So, not just a pair of tits, as some people would have us think.

Right, Subby?
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Perfect. They want to replace a chemist with an alchemist?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Found her account.


Found subby
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Meet Annalena Baerbock, the trampolinist giving Germany's Green party a bounce

Oh CNN, don't you ever stop reaching for those bad puns...


Did you get to the part of the article where they asked if she would truly bring "the winds of change"?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

So, she's a lawyer who used to jump on a trampoline?
 
Europos
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fun fact: Her full name is Annalena Charlotte Alma Bearbock, so the ACAB jokes are through the roof in Germany.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I thought she died at the end of Wings of Desire
 
