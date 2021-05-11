 Skip to content
(Slate)   Mormon mommy blogger coming to terms with the fact that the "sex trafficking raid" she participated in 7 years ago to save kids from Clinton-like pedophiles actually accomplished nothing positive. Like most mommy blogs, actually   (slate.com) divider line
12
12 Comments     (+0 »)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The road to hell is paved with good intentions.

Human trafficking is an awful thing, but it is a deeply complicated issue. As TFA points out, dramatically busting a group of traffickers, but failing to provide for the victims (who were returned to the streets days later) doesn't fix the bigger problem. Short-sighted vigilante action might "crack a few heads" that deserve to be cracked, but it doesn't do jack shiat for the victims who wind up under the control of different traffickers a few days later.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

beezeltown: The road to hell is paved with good intentions.

Human trafficking is an awful thing, but it is a deeply complicated issue. As TFA points out, dramatically busting a group of traffickers, but failing to provide for the victims (who were returned to the streets days later) doesn't fix the bigger problem. Short-sighted vigilante action might "crack a few heads" that deserve to be cracked, but it doesn't do jack shiat for the victims who wind up under the control of different traffickers a few days later.



Ballard may have good intentions, or he may just be grifting off a cause to self promote. It certainly seems to be the latter.

But, reading this after the QAnon #SaveTheChildren campaign... *shudder*
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Clinton-like"?
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Mormons With Shotguns" was the name of my HS punk band.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There seems to be an extra 'm" in the word before "mommy".
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: "Clinton-like"?


Imaginary, she means.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: "Clinton-like"?


I'd avoid going down the "Clinton's are running an sex trafficking ring that is the pinnacle of all evil" rabbit hole of stupid, and just order a pizza instead.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So....they, extra-judicially went to a different country, staged a child-buy, got 8 "perps" (because doing things this way likely resulted in the cases getting thrown out) and just left the children to their own devices? And that seemed like a good idea to them?
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: There seems to be an extra 'm" in the word before "mommy".


OK, you know, sometimes there's a post like this one, on Fark, that goes underrecognized.
It's brilliant in its simplicity.

Let's all take a moment for dionysusaur here, shall we?? 
i.gifer.comView Full Size

"OK, CUT!!! Folks, That's a wrap. Great job everyone. We've got it in the can. Everyone, if you want, grab something off the craft services table.
Hey Babe, you wanna hit The Chateau and grab a bite? OK great, let's get outta here.
Hey, Yo Phil, make sure someone gets the lights on the way out. Thanks.
CIAO!! "

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iheartscotch: So....they, extra-judicially went to a different country, staged a child-buy, got 8 "perps" (because doing things this way likely resulted in the cases getting thrown out) and just left the children to their own devices? And that seemed like a good idea to them?


"...Ballard seemed to intend to pitch a TV series about his anti-trafficking efforts, and they needed footage."

Pretty much covers it all.
 
TTFK
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GardenWeasel: Ballard may have good intentions, or he may just be grifting off a cause to self promote. It certainly seems to be the latter.


Especially when, as the article describes, 'the rich get to play hero for a day.'
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ballard doesn't really care what happens to the kids.  He just wants people in Utah to call him a hero.
 
