The 'Carolina Squat' is not what you think. It's dumber
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not what happens after you stop there for roadside Bar-B-Q?  Huh.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A, you can't see over the hood, B, you're robbing the transmission of lubrication and C, when driving the vehicle, you're actually getting airflow underneath the vehicle making it even more unstable," Hodge said

I bet he wants to ban dancing and fast music as well.  You just know he does.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not a version of the squat cobbler?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought a Carolina Squat was slang for a Panthers home game.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Party in the front, business in the back? It's like a reverse mullet for your car.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A, you can't see over the hood, B, you're robbing the transmission of lubrication and C, when driving the vehicle, you're actually getting airflow underneath the vehicle making it even more unstable,"

It also looks stupid.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby is correct.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: "A, you can't see over the hood, B, you're robbing the transmission of lubrication and C, when driving the vehicle, you're actually getting airflow underneath the vehicle making it even more unstable," Hodge said

I bet he wants to ban dancing and fast music as well.  You just know he does.


Yes, that's it exactly. Anyone who has legitimate safety concerns is a character from Footloose.
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happens when you actually put a load in the bed?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why the truck dealership has a height requirement for the F-350 PeenerReplacement.

No.  Wait.  Your check has to clear.  That's all.  5' 2" and your shins eaten by pit bulls?  Scramble right on up, sir.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought, after you eat a Carolina Reaper pepper, you have to pop a squat.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little deuce coupe, you don't know how I squat.
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like the cops would pull over those trucks anyway, whether it was outlawed or not.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's like a mullet for your truck.

party in the front, business in the rear.

tells the world you're a dumb-ass.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: "A, you can't see over the hood, B, you're robbing the transmission of lubrication and C, when driving the vehicle, you're actually getting airflow underneath the vehicle making it even more unstable,"

It also looks stupid.


Looks like you had a long night stealing construction equipment and that cement mixer better fetch 50 bucks in meth or else.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We could probably solve half the problems in this country if we required a special license class and extra insurance for pickup trucks.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

petec: What happens when you actually put a load in the bed?


HA HA HA! Liked they'd actually use their trucks for haulin' shiat.
They're for rollin' coal and flying Trump flags.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madcaplaff: Like the cops would pull over those trucks anyway, whether it was outlawed or not.


"I *would*... but it's got the cool punisher skull sticker and a blue line flag on the back window..."
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeesNuts: We could probably solve half the problems in this country if we required a special license class and extra insurance for pickup trucks.


Actually, we should just have different speed limits and have limitations on their use of the passing lane. Just like a real truck.

If you are in a vehicle classified under EPA regs as a car, you get to drive faster on the highway than someone in a vehicle that is classified as a light truck.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are super common where I live (northeast florida).  First time I saw it I thought "Wow. That's really stupid looking".  Every subsequent time I've seen it has not changed my opinion.

/Didn't realize it had a particular name. It looks stupid.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
heh.

Like those dudebros actually own the truck, tires, wheels or liftkits.

They are leased and financed out the rear. All the money they make in framing goes to natty light and monster energy drinks.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Uh ok
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A waste of money I see.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always figured it was the fat chicks in the back.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best lose the muffler and start rolling coal for that authentic Carolina experience.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Marcus Aurelius: "A, you can't see over the hood, B, you're robbing the transmission of lubrication and C, when driving the vehicle, you're actually getting airflow underneath the vehicle making it even more unstable," Hodge said

I bet he wants to ban dancing and fast music as well.  You just know he does.

Yes, that's it exactly. Anyone who has legitimate safety concerns is a character from Footloose.


He clearly has no plans to make people stop doing it.  He wants attention, and to wave his little piece of paper around.

If he were serious about addressing the problem, he would create a short video, where that style truck rolls up, the scene cuts to a Chichucha humping a ladies ankle, and then cut to a group of people pointing and laughing.  Lather.  Rinse.  Repeat.

The offending trucks will vanish from the highway without creating a single criminal.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

petec: What happens when you actually put a load in the bed?


These folks aren't buying trucks for their ability to "do work"

They are compensating.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is stupid--for the look, and the pooling and distribution of fluids as the article mentions. I'd like to see the math on how much forward vision is lost with the lift, just what sort of distance and time is lost in anticipating traffic. (That can be a big deal on a few rural roads near me where seemingly minor slopes at various points obscure oncoming traffic wandering over to the wrong side of the road or passing at foolish times.)
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumb guys like their trucks because of the noise. I can gently nudge the accelerator on my car and go much faster than a truck that sounds like it's in a drag race with flames shooting out the exhaust.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read the headline and thought it might be like a :


image.spreadshirtmedia.comView Full Size
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As opposed to a Nusbaum Squat?
The Jerk: Mrs. Nusbaum
Youtube gb_oOPf4B_I
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, I thought it was something about Danny Thomas. I was not aware he was from North Carolina.
(NSFW details)
https://boards.straightdope.com/t/the​-​famous-danny-thomas-legend/277694/10
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is so stupid. I have thankfully not witnessed one in the wild yet. There is only one true squat. Slavic zen
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you heard of the Tennessee Tilt?
That's where the lift is only used on the driver's side if the truck.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: [Fark user image 425x239]


Come on, Man, don't you know anything?
It's *all*about the marketing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, I'm not saying it should be outlawed, but...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marcus Aurelius:

If he were serious about addressing the problem, he would create a short video, where that style truck rolls up, the scene cuts to a Chichucha humping a ladies ankle, and then cut to a group of people pointing and laughing.

Chichucha?
Fark user imageView Full Size


/it's pronounced "Chai Chai Rod-Ri-Gweez"
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: [Fark user image 425x239]


she's clearly doing it wrong
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

petec: What happens when you actually put a load in the bed?


Ask your mom
 
Gonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jimjays: (That can be a big deal on a few rural roads near me where seemingly minor slopes at various points obscure oncoming traffic wandering over to the wrong side of the road or passing at foolish times.)


I could see that being an issue in some states, but North Carolina is really flat thanks to the coastal terrain. I just don't think that argument flies in Wilmington or Asheville.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is as old as drag racing. Jacking the front up puts more weight on the rear axle of rear-wheel drive vehicles.

More weight, more traction, faster take-off, quicker death. The circle of life.
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. So just owning a pickup to look like you do manly man work isn't enough, you have to make it look like you're hauling around lots of manly man stuff, because you're such a (fake) manly man. 

People (read: men) are weird.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
SUNDAY!
SUNDAY!
SUNDAY!
AT THE CAROLINA DOME!
M-M-MONSTER TRUCK MADNESS!
15 TRUCKS, 15 BUCKS!
BIGFOOT!
GRAVE DIGGER!
AND RALEIGH'S OWN, SASHSQUAT!
[🎵 WOLF WHISTLE🎵]
MUSIC BY CANADIAN ROCK LEGENDS, LOVERBOY!
[🎵 EVERYBODY'S WORKIN' FOR THE WEEKEND🎵]
FIRST 5 TO ENTER GET A LIMITED EDITION MATCHWHEELS DIE-CAST MINIATURE FRENCH AMBULANCE!
[🎵 BEE-BOO, BEE-BOO🎵]
IT'S 20-MILE-PER-HOUR FUEL INJECTED FUN!
MONSTER TRUCKS THIS SUNDAY AT THE CAROLINA DOME!
YOU'LL PAY FOR THE WHOLE SEAT...
[🎵 EXPLOSION🎵]
...BUT, YOU'LL ONLY USE THE EDGE!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gar1013: BeesNuts: We could probably solve half the problems in this country if we required a special license class and extra insurance for pickup trucks.

Actually, we should just have different speed limits and have limitations on their use of the passing lane. Just like a real truck.

If you are in a vehicle classified under EPA regs as a car, you get to drive faster on the highway than someone in a vehicle that is classified as a light truck.


Ah yes, you totally want to be stuck behind me on a two lane highway going a slower speed limit because my kayaks actually fit in the back of my truck.  I swapped out the crap factory speakers and put a spray on bedliner in it, so it's totally a brodozer.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bruscar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
When my two oldest nephews were teens, they modified a truck so that each corner of the truck could be lowered or raised as it was driven. The eldest would drive. His cousin operated the control box the two of them built to lower and raise the truck in different ways as they drove down the road. It made it very easy to keep up with where they were because the truck was easily identified and remembered by anyone who saw it.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I still think lowered pickup trucks are one of the dumbest things I've ever seen, but this Carolina Squat thing is arguably stupider.
Fark user imageView Full Size

If people want a pickup built low to the ground, they should bring back the El Camino
cdn10.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: [Fark user image 425x239]


I can leave my PANTS ON?!?!?!?

/rushes off to Amazon
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Psychopompous: I still think lowered pickup trucks are one of the dumbest things I've ever seen, but this Carolina Squat thing is arguably stupider.
[Fark user image image 244x206]
If people want a pickup built low to the ground, they should bring back the El Camino
[cdn10.bigcommerce.com image 480x253]


The El Camino will come back one marijuana is legal nationwide, and the juju bead stockpile reaches critical mass.
 
