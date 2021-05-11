 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Family members clearing out their deceased father's home make a discovery that better have a damn good explanation but probably doesn't   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
21
    Scary, Sheriff, Coroner, Police, Pathology, human skeletal remains, Family members, Office of Chief Medical Examiner, Cumberland County Sheriff's Department  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Did they find it in the closet?
 
Muta
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Has anyone seen Mom?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The remains of the day.
 
Callous
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, he's dead so I'm betting that explanation is never coming, damn good or not.
 
BiffSpiffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
From Maine so King must be involved in this story don't you think?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He wrote Petunia/Draco fanfic?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Did it involve a large suitcase or jar of embalming fluid?

If so I can jump to my own conclusions.
 
OldJames
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Step 1: Accidentally kill hooker
Step 2: Wait for elderly family member to die
Step 3: Stash hooker at their house
Step 4: Tell police you found the remains there
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When we cleaned out my mom's house we found several dead squirrels in the attic. So I understand.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
... you know that's actually a pretty good cover. Cleaning out some dead guy's house and "discover" a body?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Was the last name Bates?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Whew. At least they didn't find his porn collection.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They were developing a TV show together?
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Whew. At least they didn't find his porn collection.


Or did they?
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You go in hoping to score some old comic books and baseball cards, then this happens.
 
vonster
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I heard he was going to get rid of the body but figured he had nothing to Gein.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OldJames: Step 1: Accidentally kill hooker
Step 2: Wait for elderly family member to die
Step 3: Stash hooker at their house
Step 4: Tell police you found the remains there


I hate then this happens
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Whew. At least they didn't find his porn collection.


That happened when my uncle passed away
My mother was shocked that someone brought that stuff into his house
You know because he would never buy anything like that
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
O.K., I don't feel so bad about some of my mother's crap (We did find a possum skeleton in her kitchen wall several years before she died).
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Perhaps he travelled to Ecuador & bought a shrunken head at the airport in Quito?

However, the fact it was found in an outbuilding...  "gawd-darnit grandpa... it's bad enough you didn't leave a will & everything you hoarded over the last 40 years is in probate, & now you leave us with this shiat?"
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OldJames: Step 1: Accidentally kill hooker
Step 2: Wait for elderly family member to die
Step 3: Stash hooker at their house
Step 4: Tell police you found the remains there


Came here to say this. If you have a skeleton in your closet, this is a convenient disposal/reveal option to blame someone else.
 
