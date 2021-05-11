 Skip to content
 
(News.com.au)   Keep me stoat in the boat, laddies. Keep me stoat in the boat. Pull me Guinness slow, O'Reilly. Pull me Guinness slow   (news.com.au) divider line
11
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could she sing this?

-

The whole clan met at Galway Bay
where seamen push up stools
they were giggling like the Colleens
and playing pocket pool
they washed their balls in stout that night
and bid their last good-byes
"We're off to kiss the Blarney Stone,
so zipper up your flys!"

CHORUS
Well fudge your undies laddies
you're on you're way to Blarney
with Gerald Fitzpatrick
and Patrick Fitzgerald
the two gay Irishmen!

"Well grab your bags!" cried Pat Magroin
it's time to pick your seat.
While Paddy O'Furniture grabbed the wheel
Dick Burns turned up the heat
they fiddled and diddled all full of malarky
their trousers felt a lump
so the Bulgers grabbed their Johnsons
and gave them all a pump

CHORUS
Well fudge your undies laddies
you're on you're way to Blarney
with Gerald Fitzpatrick
and Patrick Fitzgerald
the two gay Irishmen!

(instrumental break)

Well Peter Hickey, Rick O'Shea
Neal Downe and Phillip McCann
Dick Long pulled out his shillelagh
and with it lead the band
Phil McCracken started snackin'
on leprechaun-on-the cob
the bus began to rumble
and heads began to bob.

(instrumental break)

And so they kissed the Blarney Stone
and grabbed the gift of gab
Connie Lingus snapped their portrait
in front of that mossy slab
all they had on were the smiles on their faces
a grinnin' from ear to ear
from left to right
I'll call out their names
I'll tell you who was there...

Well fudge your undies laddies
you're on the way to Blarney
with...

Pat Magroin
Paddy O'Furniture
Dick Long
the Bulgers, the Johnsons
Peter Hickey
Rick O'Shea
Neal Downe
Phillip McCann
Dick Burns
Phil McCracken
Michael Fitzpeter
Peter Fitzmichael
Maurice Fitzhenry
Henry Fitzmaurice
and...
Gerald Fitzpatrick
and Patrick Fitzgerald
the two gay Irishmen!
the two gay Irishmen!
the two gay Irishmen!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size


I'm not getting in any boat.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is this supposed to be sung in the Tie Me Kangaroo Down timing?

That's how I sang it anyway.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x420]

I'm not getting in any boat.


Not even a boat afloat on a slow-pulled pint?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x420]

I'm not getting in any boat.


Those little weasely animals are adorable.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What's the difference between a weasel and a stoat?

A weasel is weaselly identified, whereas a stoat is stoatally different.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x420]

I'm not getting in any boat.


I haven't seen my shed stoat in a week.  Though, I try not to go into the shed very often.  I don't want to scare him off.  He was SOOO CUUUUUUTE
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

WTF is a Stoat anyway!?
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

xanadian: Keyser_Soze_Death: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x420]

I'm not getting in any boat.

I haven't seen my shed stoat in a week.  Though, I try not to go into the shed very often.  I don't want to scare him off.  He was SOOO CUUUUUUTE


My hubby's favorite animal are weasels and he is so jealous that I've seen one in the wild and he never has. Also he's jealous of when I saw a snowy owl erupt from behind a bush about 5 feet away from me when I was on an early morning job.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child: Keyser_Soze_Death: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x420]

I'm not getting in any boat.

Not even a boat afloat on a slow-pulled pint?


A boat afloat on a moat.

/wearing a coat
 
Slypork
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: What's the difference between a weasel and a stoat?

A weasel is weaselly identified, whereas a stoat is stoatally different.


I cant ferret out what you're trying to say.
 
