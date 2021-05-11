 Skip to content
(Fox Baltimore)   Old and busted: bricks of heroin found in luggage. New smelliness: cakes of cow dung found in luggage   (foxbaltimore.com) divider line
Slightly Warped [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup, that's the one thing I always pack on my long haul international flights.    Imported is just so much better than the local stuff.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude.  Just wait and buy your shrooms when you get to your destination.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are for fuel - they have grass/hay mixed in. When they burn they smell kind of nice.  The rural Indian countryside everywhere has this smell - it's like a combination of burning grass and something musty.

I think it's interesting how Indian cooking (long and slow) and Chinese cooking (quick and hot temperatures) are so different based on their fuel source.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know when you're flying into America and fill out one of those customs cards that asks a question like "Are you bringing any prohibited agricultural products like snails, seeds, or living creatures?" and you just shrug it off like No who in the hell would do that? Now we know
 
Salmon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They're to cure COVID.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I actually like watching this show. What people try to smuggle in to the states... never fails to make me shake my head.
 
behanger
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They're smuggling 

Salmon: They're to cure COVID.


Yes, smuggling in the new manure cure. See next headline.
 
