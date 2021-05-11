 Skip to content
(Metro)   Farmer and his family receive death threats after asking vegan cafe to serve "real" milk, and now the cafe is getting death threats too. Death threats for everyone   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was in San Francisco a number of years ago. It had been a long day and it was getting late in the evening, and I was hungry with no real idea of where to go other than I wanted to leave the hotel and have a nice dinner. So I walked outside and up a very hilly street that seemed to have a number of bars and restaurants and kept walking until I found a place that looked relatively fancy -- nice windows, elegant bar inside, not too loud. I don't remember its name. But I walked in and sat down at the bar and the bartender was right there to politely greet me and I told him I'd like a drink and menu, both of which he brought. And I drank my drink for a while and made polite conversation with the woman sitting beside me, who was eating a burger, and then decided without looking at the menu that what I really wanted for dinner was a nice steak with some potatoes. And so when the bartender came back I slid the menu back to him and told him that. And he sort of squinted at me, and then he looked at the woman I'd been talking to and a smile passed between them, like there was some joke they were sharing. And I asked if there was a problem, and he kind of shook his head and said, "Sir, this is a vegetarian restaurant. We don't serve any meat products." And I pointed at the woman's plate and said, "Well, what's that?" And she held it up and told me it was a black bean burger, and delicious. And so I stood up in front of my bar stool and yelled at them both that IF YOU WANT TO SERVE VEGETARIAN CRAP YOU NEED TO HAVE CLEAR SIGNS SO PEOPLE AREN'T CONFUSED YOU OWE ME A STEAK DAMNIT.

No, I didn't do that. I thought about leaving and finding another restaurant, but I stayed instead and ordered the black bean burger, and it was delicious, and I had another drink and spent a very nice couple of hours chatting with the bartender and the woman, who joined me for another drink at another bar later on. It in fact ended up being a very nice evening. It's amazing, what not being an utter asshole can accomplish.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and you get a death threat, and you get a death threat, and YOU get a death threat, EVERYONE GETS A DEATH THREAT!!

/thanks Oprah
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mind your own damn business and this sort of thing doesn't happen.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
...and little tiny flags for everybody.
 
Headso [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
now the cafe is getting death threats too.

Is the calf also getting death threats?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Passionate death threats in Welsh can especially dangerous.  You can injure yourself and not in a good way.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Seeing the chalkboard states quite clearly they serve 100% plant based drinks and cakes it kinda farking obvious they don't use local cows milk and asking about it on twitter is just plain old attention whoring and they guy should be called on that.  But all the people hurling around threats and abuse should get to have a chat with their local police.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I don't believe you.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Boy, them vegan types sure are keeping it classy! That's how you get people on your side!
 
Rucker10
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If anybody on this planet deserves death threats it's somebody calling themselves an "celebrity farmer."

F*ck you buddy.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
1.  He knew he was doing a little shiat stirring.  And that's fine, but he wasn't some babe in the woods.
2.  This is not an actual death threat.  This is a classic bad actor whipping up domestic resentment.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Stop biting on this shiat.
 
Bowen
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
LOL. Celebrity farmer.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I was in San Francisco a number of years ago. It had been a long day and it was getting late in the evening, and I was hungry with no real idea of where to go other than I wanted to leave the hotel and have a nice dinner. So I walked outside and up a very hilly street that seemed to have a number of bars and restaurants and kept walking until I found a place that looked relatively fancy -- nice windows, elegant bar inside, not too loud. I don't remember its name. But I walked in and sat down at the bar and the bartender was right there to politely greet me and I told him I'd like a drink and menu, both of which he brought. And I drank my drink for a while and made polite conversation with the woman sitting beside me, who was eating a burger, and then decided without looking at the menu that what I really wanted for dinner was a nice steak with some potatoes. And so when the bartender came back I slid the menu back to him and told him that. And he sort of squinted at me, and then he looked at the woman I'd been talking to and a smile passed between them, like there was some joke they were sharing. And I asked if there was a problem, and he kind of shook his head and said, "Sir, this is a vegetarian restaurant. We don't serve any meat products." And I pointed at the woman's plate and said, "Well, what's that?" And she held it up and told me it was a black bean burger, and delicious. And so I stood up in front of my bar stool and yelled at them both that IF YOU WANT TO SERVE VEGETARIAN CRAP YOU NEED TO HAVE CLEAR SIGNS SO PEOPLE AREN'T CONFUSED YOU OWE ME A STEAK DAMNIT.

No, I didn't do that. I thought about leaving and finding another restaurant, but I stayed instead and ordered the black bean burger, and it was delicious, and I had another drink and spent a very nice couple of hours chatting with the bartender and the woman, who joined me for another drink at another bar later on. It in fact ended up being a very nice evening. It's amazing, what not being an utter asshole can accomplish.


So...didn't have sex?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: Seeing the chalkboard states quite clearly they serve 100% plant based drinks and cakes it kinda farking obvious they don't use local cows milk and asking about it on twitter is just plain old attention whoring


well milk is 100% plant based.  It just is processed in a cow.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: Seeing the chalkboard states quite clearly they serve 100% plant based drinks and cakes it kinda farking obvious they don't use local cows milk and asking about it on twitter is just plain old attention whoring and they guy should be called on that.  But all the people hurling around threats and abuse should get to have a chat with their local police.


Aren't cows plant-based?
 
Thenixon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I WAS JUST ASKING QUESTIONS, CAN'T HOLD ME RESPONSIBLE IF SOMEONE THREATENED THE CAFE BRUH!

ALSO WE NEED TO HOLD THE PEOPLE THREATENING ME RESPONSIBLE.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I was in San Francisco a number of years ago. It had been a long day and it was getting late in the evening, and I was hungry with no real idea of where to go other than I wanted to leave the hotel and have a nice dinner. So I walked outside and up a very hilly street that seemed to have a number of bars and restaurants and kept walking until I found a place that looked relatively fancy -- nice windows, elegant bar inside, not too loud. I don't remember its name. But I walked in and sat down at the bar and the bartender was right there to politely greet me and I told him I'd like a drink and menu, both of which he brought. And I drank my drink for a while and made polite conversation with the woman sitting beside me, who was eating a burger, and then decided without looking at the menu that what I really wanted for dinner was a nice steak with some potatoes. And so when the bartender came back I slid the menu back to him and told him that. And he sort of squinted at me, and then he looked at the woman I'd been talking to and a smile passed between them, like there was some joke they were sharing. And I asked if there was a problem, and he kind of shook his head and said, "Sir, this is a vegetarian restaurant. We don't serve any meat products." And I pointed at the woman's plate and said, "Well, what's that?" And she held it up and told me it was a black bean burger, and delicious. And so I stood up in front of my bar stool and yelled at them both that IF YOU WANT TO SERVE VEGETARIAN CRAP YOU NEED TO HAVE CLEAR SIGNS SO PEOPLE AREN'T CONFUSED YOU OWE ME A STEAK DAMNIT.

No, I didn't do that. I thought about leaving and finding another restaurant, but I stayed instead and ordered the black bean burger, and it was delicious, and I had another drink and spent a very nice couple of hours chatting with the bartender and the woman, who joined me for another drink at another bar later on. It in fact ended up being a very nice evening. It's amazing, what not being an utter a ...


/but did you get laid?
//did you do a courtesy junk check?
///did she have hairier knuckles than you?
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bowen: LOL. Celebrity farmer.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Get a load of this guy.jpg
 
IDisME
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It asking the staff at the restaurant just too much to ask?  Why put it out for everyone to see that you aren't observant enough to know what you are buying?  If you aren't happy with their product, simply go elsewhere and keep your mouth shut.  You aren't that important.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ever wonder how milk became the defacto cereal broth?
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
metro.co.ukView Full Size


Shaggy like typing detected.

Literally nobody *ever* changed their minds about eating dairy/meat because they were being called a murdering rapist. Nobody. Ever.

All that promotes is the idea that vegans are intellectually bankrupt and can't actually articulate themselves without name-calling. Poor.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I bought some oat milk the other day for the first time, I always try the alternatives mostly out of curiosity.

I got the plain, unsweetened one. It's not very good.

Using it as a smoothie base works fine though.

The thing is, I'm getting death threats from America's Dairy Council now.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Gareth, who farms in the hills above Llanfairfechan, said: 'These are the type of people who kill your animals and set your barns on fire.

I've heard the rumors about 70's activists setting lab animals free, as outlined in the prescient documentary 12 Monkeys, but I've never heard of anyone killing farm animals other than rival farmers.
 
jimjays
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The issue makes no difference. It seems in the US that any time anyone gets some sort of media attention, however minor or brief, they get death threats.

(I've taken note that it often happens to people that were coincidentally on site for some sort of spontaneous news event, simply said what they saw.)
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Lightweight!  Here in the US someone would have grabbed an AR 15 and shot all his cows and then his family.

Good guys with guns Keepin it real!
 
Bowen
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

IDisME: It asking the staff at the restaurant just too much to ask?


He knew what he was doing.
 
foxyshadis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It sure sounds like the guy went out trying to provoke people for no reason, got the attention he wanted, and now he's trying to provoke it again with comments like "These are the type of people who kill your animals and set your barns on fire."
These are the type of people who kill your animals and set your barns on fire.
Read more: https://metro.co.uk/2021/05/11/farmer-​gets-death-threats-after-he-questions-​milk-at-vegan-cafe-14556773/?utm_sourc​e=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=​link&ICID=ref_fark?ito=cbshare
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetroUK | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetroUK/

Gotta love Facebook trolls who are perfectly willing to put their name and face on their trolling.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Don't kid yourself Jimmy.....
Youtube JAxjqAfwfyI
 
foxyshadis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh fark off fark comment editor, that wasn't in my preview and you know it, you bastard child of aborted web 2.0 transitions
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: 1.  He knew he was doing a little shiat stirring.  And that's fine, but he wasn't some babe in the woods.
2.  This is not an actual death threat.  This is a classic bad actor whipping up domestic resentment.

[Fark user image 540x569]
Stop biting on this shiat.


But they used the "A" sign. It's bona fide anarchist anti-fa atheist terrorism! . What more proof do you need?
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Boy, them vegan types sure are keeping it classy! That's how you get people on your side!


I've met some dickish vegans, but I don't believe this is an emblematic problem in the community.

Sounds more like bait.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

foxyshadis: It sure sounds like the guy went out trying to provoke people for no reason, got

faked the attention he wanted...

FTFY
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

uttertosh: [metro.co.uk image 480x506]

Shaggy like typing detected.

Literally nobody *ever* changed their minds about eating dairy/meat because they were being called a murdering rapist. Nobody. Ever.

All that promotes is the idea that vegans are intellectually bankrupt and can't actually articulate themselves without name-calling. Poor.


I mean, I like meat and all- but not LIKE LIKE. What do they think he does to get called a rapist?
 
IDisME
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bowen: IDisME: It asking the staff at the restaurant just too much to ask?

He knew what he was doing.


Well, yeah, obviously.  Unexpectedly got the restaurant some free advertising to boot.  So, maybe he only thought he knew what he was doing.
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"Farmers and vegans and the 40 thieves! Farmers and vegans and the 40 thieves!  Farmers and vegans and the 40 thieves! "
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

"So, you're all out of cake then?"
 
foxyshadis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Hickory-smoked: Mikey1969: Boy, them vegan types sure are keeping it classy! That's how you get people on your side!

I've met some dickish vegans, but I don't believe this is an emblematic problem in the community.

Sounds more like bait.


From what I can tell, Twitter is 50% artsy-fartsy types and 50% angry wonks ready to be called to battle at any time at the slightest provocation. Facebook is at least 50% easily duped morons. Put them together and it's easy to have armies battling over nothing at all.
 
Veloram
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bowen: LOL. Celebrity farmer.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I have the solution already - Cow Cars.  Methane collection tube up the cow's arse, a chassis, and a engine that runs on methane and voila!  No polluting cars, methane gases recycled, and everyone gets leather seats and milk on tap.  Learner drivers can start on baby heifers, and huge cows become the new SUVs with off road capability if they step off the chassis.  Accident?  No problem, roadside barbecue!  Road rage a thing of the past - you'd be too busy laughing.  And racing! NASCOW! Formula Cow!  All fed on high octane feed.  Pep Boys becomes Cow Boys, where you can customise your cow with chrome teat rings and fancy wheels. It's the future!

/I'm come quietly
//is it time for my meds, nurse?
///copyrighted
 
oukewldave
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

IDisME: Bowen: IDisME: It asking the staff at the restaurant just too much to ask?

He knew what he was doing.

Well, yeah, obviously.  Unexpectedly got the restaurant some free advertising to boot.  So, maybe he only thought he knew what he was doing.


He's trying to become known as the "Bad Boy" Celebrity Farmer.  Like and Subscribe!
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
1. Death threats over something so trivial just goes to show how insufferable both vegans and "buy local" people are.

2. If you think I'm obliged to buy your product solely because you're local you can take a long hard suck on my ass.

3. Both sides in this fight are rancid twats.
 
craigmoz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7Yfg​-​tWbT4
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rucker10: If anybody on this planet deserves death threats it's somebody calling themselves an "celebrity farmer."

F*ck you buddy.


Yeah. Free-range celebrities is the humane thing.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Gareth, who farms in the hills above Llanfairfechan, said: 'These are the type of people who kill your animals and set your barns on fire.

I've heard the rumors about 70's activists setting lab animals free, as outlined in the prescient documentary 12 Monkeys, but I've never heard of anyone killing farm animals other than rival farmers.


Especially the type of people who are defending VEGANS.

One  might say the opposite with "these are NOT the types that will kill your animals" and would likely free any inside a barn if they should choose to burn it.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: 1. Death threats over something so trivial just goes to show how insufferable both vegans and "buy local" people are.

2. If you think I'm obliged to buy your product solely because you're local you can take a long hard suck on my ass.

3. Both sides in this fight are rancid twats.


I believe that Other Site refers to this kind of situation as Everybody Sucks Here.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I never understood death threats

First, my folks taught me to never make a threat that you aren't willing to follow through on.

Second, I learned never to publicly announce my intentions to commit any kind of crime. That's how they start throwing around words like "premeditated"

If you are mad, be mad. You want to insult someone, then insult them. There are millions of words you can string together in such a way as to convey your displeasure.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

uttertosh: [metro.co.uk image 480x506]

Shaggy like typing detected.

Literally nobody *ever* changed their minds about eating dairy/meat because they were being called a murdering rapist. Nobody. Ever.

All that promotes is the idea that vegans are intellectually bankrupt and can't actually articulate themselves without name-calling. Poor.


All the vegans I know have excellent grammar
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jimjays: The issue makes no difference. It seems in the US that any time anyone gets some sort of media attention, however minor or brief, they get death threats.

(I've taken note that it often happens to people that were coincidentally on site for some sort of spontaneous news event, simply said what they saw.)


Especially violent parts of the US like Wales.
 
