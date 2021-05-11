 Skip to content
(The Root)   Driving without taillights? Let's check the color chart... hmm... yep, that's a dragging from your car and an arresting
27
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Trooper Robert G. Hindenlang
I hope a swarm of lawyers devours him.


I hope a swarm of lawyers devours him.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Brooks said Hindenlang told her that her mother was waiting in the lobby and could help her. Brooks's mother is deceased. "Oh," Hindenlang said, then shut the door on her and walked out, Brooks said.

That is a God-damned amazing amount of disrespectful behavior.
 
toejam
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Brooks said Hindenlang told her that her mother was waiting in the lobby and could help her. Brooks's mother is deceased. "Oh," Hindenlang said, then shut the door on her and walked out, Brooks said.

That is a God-damned amazing amount of disrespectful behavior.


You spelled "racism" wrong.
 
foxyshadis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'll give her this: It's the first time in history someone's told a cop they only had one drink and... they only had one drink. 0.0 BAC, jfc, I hope they nail the cop to the wall.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm surprised the cop kept going after finding out she had security clearance with the DoD.

I would imagine it should have gone down like those "riot cops that realized they had just roughed up an FBI agent" video a few months ago.

At the Fairfax County jail, Brooks and her attorney said, she twice took a breathalyzer test. The results: a 0.0 blood alcohol level. So Hindenlang charged her with resisting arrest, eluding police, failing to have headlights on and reckless driving.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dragged from the car, subbie?  I'm going to guess you didn't watch the video.
 
sleze
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

foxyshadis: I'll give her this: It's the first time in history someone's told a cop they only had one drink and... they only had one drink. 0.0 BAC, jfc, I hope they nail the cop to the wall.


Robert G. Hindenlang is the arresting officer to whom you are referring.  I wonder if there are other people who were unlawfully detained or arrested by Robert G. Hindenlang.  I hope that the VA State Police investigation looks into the record of Robert G. Hindenlang and either exonerate him of any wrong doing or hold him accountable.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This happened to a white guy one time. We live in a post-racial society. Asians buy houses.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You know what? No more "internal investigations" by any police service.

Public oversight. Nothing less.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Thin Blue Line of Heroes protecting America
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: I'm surprised the cop kept going after finding out she had security clearance with the DoD.


lolwut?

1/2 of the DC Metro area has a DoD clearance, Clarence.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

foxyshadis: I'll give her this: It's the first time in history someone's told a cop they only had one drink and... they only had one drink. 0.0 BAC, jfc, I hope they nail the cop to the wall.


Hah, when I was hauled in for my DUI it was when I had zero drinks because I was the designated driver.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: I'm surprised the cop kept going after finding out she had security clearance with the DoD.


I doubt she told him during the traffic stop or arrest.

Even if she did and I were the cop, it wouldn't change what I did to her. Everyone always says "I'm [insert some job they work, some sort of social standing they have, or anything else they want to use to imply that any sort of illegal behavior is nothing they would ever do and their behavior is beyond reproach]!" Anything they say is nothing that ever automatically does away with what they might have done.
 
special20
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I noticed in the comments on that page that they have automatically 'farkied' the folks discussing it.
"Gameface doesn't play nice with others"
That damn near applies to everyone of us here.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
She also had her headlights off.  There was definitely grounds for a ticket here at least.  Was she mistreated beyond that?  Probably.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
But of course, Corinne Geller, the spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police, defended the arrest, claiming that Brooks was driving "without any headlights or taillights, tailgating other vehicles and making unsafe lane changes, which are indicators of an impaired driver and provided reasonable suspicion for the trooper to initiate a traffic stop." Geller told the Post that Brooks was taken into custody "due to her persistent refusal to comply with the trooper's requests" and because the trooper believed that she was driving impaired.


Well, the trooper's dashcam will show the drunky weaving across traffic, throwing beer cans at pedestrians and being unsafe.

The article didn't say what time the arrest was only that it was evening.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: foxyshadis: I'll give her this: It's the first time in history someone's told a cop they only had one drink and... they only had one drink. 0.0 BAC, jfc, I hope they nail the cop to the wall.

Hah, when I was hauled in for my DUI it was when I had zero drinks because I was the designated driver.


The one and only time I was asked to take those stupid sobriety tests in when I had nothing to drink.  I passed, but the cop still wanted to give me the breathalyzer.  Nope.
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

foxyshadis: I'll give her this: It's the first time in history someone's told a cop they only had one drink and... they only had one drink. 0.0 BAC, jfc, I hope they nail the cop to the wall.


They won't. This cop probably got an award from MADD for DUI arrests or something.

And this has nothing to do with racism. Cops are a$$holes. That's all there is to it. He's going to get away with doing this because other cops will protect him.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
As a life-long white male resident of the Commonwealth, even I get nervous when in the crosshairs of a state trooper.  They're selected out of central casting for their respect-mah-authoriteh power-tripping ways.  I can't imagine how much worse it'd be if I were a minority.

/CSB time, but my last run-in with one was in the HOV-2 lanes on I-66.  I had my kid in the back seat, in a car seat that you couldn't really see over the door frames.  I'm cruising along, when I see the cop standing in the median looking at cars coming at him.  He points at me, and waves me over to the shoulder with a "you're farked, boy" smile on his face.  I comply, and he starts to walk up to my car.  As soon as he gets even with the car, I lift my left hand up and point backwards over my shoulder into the back seat.  He looks, sees the kid, and his smile goes to this giant frown.  He doesn't say a word, but waves me on with the back of his hand.  Felt good, man.   Now, if I'd been black, my guess is the stop wouldn't have ended there because he'd have felt a need to justify himself.  But as it was, I was happy to have ruined just a little bit of his afternoon.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: But of course, Corinne Geller, the spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police, defended the arrest, claiming that Brooks was driving "without any headlights or taillights, tailgating other vehicles and making unsafe lane changes, which are indicators of an impaired driver and provided reasonable suspicion for the trooper to initiate a traffic stop." Geller told the Post that Brooks was taken into custody "due to her persistent refusal to comply with the trooper's requests" and because the trooper believed that she was driving impaired.


Well, the trooper's dashcam will show the drunky weaving across traffic, throwing beer cans at pedestrians and being unsafe.

The article didn't say what time the arrest was only that it was evening.


2am.  Click the Washington Post link in the article if you want facts, not bias.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
SSDD. And silly questions don't stop and no one listings.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Racist cop being a complete asshole and I hope she sues a fortune out of the state PD.

I do hate those folks who leave their lights off in twilight conditions though, like headlights eat up fuel mileage or something. Just put your damn lights on. But that's a complaint, not a reason for a cop to go bacon on a POC.
 
special20
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Mister Buttons: I'm surprised the cop kept going after finding out she had security clearance with the DoD.

I doubt she told him during the traffic stop or arrest.

Even if she did and I were the cop, it wouldn't change what I did to her. Everyone always says "I'm [insert some job they work, some sort of social standing they have, or anything else they want to use to imply that any sort of illegal behavior is nothing they would ever do and their behavior is beyond reproach]!" Anything they say is nothing that ever automatically does away with what they might have done.


No, if I were being arrested by an ignorant redneck, the only reason I'd mention what I do - would be that hopefully the cop would realize the full impact that an arrest would have on my future... especially if some redneck cop was just making shiat up about me, or what he/she perceived I had done. It be a pretty respectful courtesy... but you know, we're talking about a very racist redneck cop here. There's no excuse for any of what he did.

"Anything they say is nothing that ever automatically does away with what they might have done."
You should look into joining the thought police.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: I'm surprised the cop kept going after finding out she had security clearance with the DoD.

I would imagine it should have gone down like those "riot cops that realized they had just roughed up an FBI agent" video a few months ago.

At the Fairfax County jail, Brooks and her attorney said, she twice took a breathalyzer test. The results: a 0.0 blood alcohol level. So Hindenlang charged her with resisting arrest, eluding police, failing to have headlights on and reckless driving.


Security clearances aren't a get-out-of-jail-free card. They just say your history makes you a low risk to access classified information.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sleze: foxyshadis: I'll give her this: It's the first time in history someone's told a cop they only had one drink and... they only had one drink. 0.0 BAC, jfc, I hope they nail the cop to the wall.

Robert G. Hindenlang is the arresting officer to whom you are referring.  I wonder if there are other people who were unlawfully detained or arrested by Robert G. Hindenlang.  I hope that the VA State Police investigation looks into the record of Robert G. Hindenlang and either exonerate him of any wrong doing or hold him accountable.


I don't think you said Robert G. Hindenlang nearly enough.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Geotpf: She also had her headlights off.  There was definitely grounds for a ticket here at least.  Was she mistreated beyond that?  Probably.


If her car is like mine (and I suspect it is), her headlights were probably on, but in "daylight running" mode, which doesn't turn on the tail lights. Used to be that you would know if your headlights weren't on, because the dash would be dark. Now, with electronic dashes, they're illuminated whether the headlights are on or off. And not all cars have automatic headlights (even though it's a trivial feature to add...far easier than the mandatory backup camera). So, knowing your headlights are on is a matter of checking the indicator on the dash. Maybe she forgot.  It happens to me quite often.

So, headlights "maybe" off, taillights definitely off. Cop definitely overreacting/unprofessional. I'll give him a pass on being a racist, but definitely an asshole. What's so hard about pulling someone over, telling them their taillights were off, maybe running the plate and then saying "have a nice day"? I know cops have to deal with the general public and that's often frustrating and sometimes dangerous, but some basic people skills should be a required part of the job and the cop should get some kind of timeout for his behavior.

Which, of course, he won't...because State Troopers are a law unto themselves, in every state I know of; certainly here in Massachusetts. I may have met one or two polite ones, but they seem to enjoy being assholes.
 
