(ABL13 Houston)   Sorta News: Houston man wanted on murder charge. News: Captured after attempting to flee in his Jeep. Fark: The tiger that was in the back seat is still MIA   (abc13.com) divider line
34
    More: Repeat, Houston, Houston Police Department, Texas, Harris County, Texas, Greater Houston, 28-year-old Victor Cuevas, Fort Bend County, Texas, Downtown Houston  
•       •       •

487 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2021 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)



34 Comments     (+0 »)
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Live fast, die young, big cats do it well.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it wasn't a cougar. Those things are dangerous.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have to use the indefinite article "a" tiger, never "your" tiger.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Calvin go off his meds again?

I blame bad parenting.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To Do List:

1. Get cash
2. Get on airplane
3. Flee the country

Crap, did I remember the tiger?!?!
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy must REALLY like frosted flakes!
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Remington 700 ADL in .30'06 Springfield.

Lions and Tigers and Bears, so what?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a feeling they'll find the tiger sooner or later.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: [upload.wikimedia.org image 573x310]

Remington 700 ADL in .30'06 Springfield.

Lions and Tigers and Bears, so what?


Or, you know, we don't kill it and bring it to a zoo or wildlife sanctuary.

Sorry, I know killing animals is the only way your dick gets hard anymore, but not killing it is an option too.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we can't get a Texas tag, can we at least get a Houston tag?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murder with a Tiger?
Fark user imageView Full Size

"You gotta cover the body in sardine oil if you want the tiger to eat it."
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: At least it wasn't a cougar. Those things are dangerous.


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: [upload.wikimedia.org image 573x310]

Remington 700 ADL in .30'06 Springfield.

Lions and Tigers and Bears, so what?


I have that exact rifle (less expensive scope and no bipod though). It's a tack driver.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I forgot who it was, but bravo to the farker who called the tiger's owner to be a cartel member in the last thread.

OK, the article doesn't say that, but "unrelated murder charge" seems to be headed in that direction.

/Close enough
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: dittybopper: [upload.wikimedia.org image 573x310]

Remington 700 ADL in .30'06 Springfield.

Lions and Tigers and Bears, so what?

Or, you know, we don't kill it and bring it to a zoo or wildlife sanctuary.

Sorry, I know killing animals is the only way your dick gets hard anymore, but not killing it is an option too.



Oh, I'm sorry.  Did my sense of humor trigger you, Snowflake?

I mean, it must have.  People only make dick jokes when they feel *REALLY* threatened.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the same tiger? Looks iike the answer is yes.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wanted for questioning.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: mongbiohazard: dittybopper: [upload.wikimedia.org image 573x310]

Remington 700 ADL in .30'06 Springfield.

Lions and Tigers and Bears, so what?

Or, you know, we don't kill it and bring it to a zoo or wildlife sanctuary.

Sorry, I know killing animals is the only way your dick gets hard anymore, but not killing it is an option too.


Oh, I'm sorry.  Did my sense of humor trigger you, Snowflake?

I mean, it must have.  People only make dick jokes when they feel *REALLY* threatened.


I'm not the one who feels the need to wield a small arsenal at every problem. Or whose knee jerk reaction to seeing an animal is "Man, I sure would like to know what it feels like to kill one." Definitely how someone secure in themselves would feel.

Aren't you supposed to be voting from the rooftops? Surely that's also the kind of thing someone secure in themselves and rational would intimate.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen three or four things about a tiger in Houston.  One was a clip of a guy getting yelled at for letting his tiger loose, and reddit comments said the owner was out on bond for murder.  Another clip showed the tiger on a residential street.

Are they all this same guy?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: mongbiohazard: dittybopper: [upload.wikimedia.org image 573x310]

Remington 700 ADL in .30'06 Springfield.

Lions and Tigers and Bears, so what?

Or, you know, we don't kill it and bring it to a zoo or wildlife sanctuary.

Sorry, I know killing animals is the only way your dick gets hard anymore, but not killing it is an option too.


Oh, I'm sorry.  Did my sense of humor trigger you, Snowflake?

I mean, it must have.  People only make dick jokes when they feel *REALLY* threatened.


"Humor" implies something was funny, but there is a remarkable lack of supporting evidence.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Isn't it a bit early for a "The Hangover" remake?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

skyotter: I've seen three or four things about a tiger in Houston.  One was a clip of a guy getting yelled at for letting his tiger loose, and reddit comments said the owner was out on bond for murder.  Another clip showed the tiger on a residential street.

Are they all this same guy?


Yep, same guy.

His lawyer must be looking at new boats after dealing with his clients stupidity.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

skyotter: I've seen three or four things about a tiger in Houston.  One was a clip of a guy getting yelled at for letting his tiger loose, and reddit comments said the owner was out on bond for murder.  Another clip showed the tiger on a residential street.

Are they all this same guy?


Well, it's either all the same guy or people need to get the fark out of Houston. 'Cause that shiat is raining tigers, yo.
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: dittybopper: mongbiohazard: dittybopper: [upload.wikimedia.org image 573x310]

Remington 700 ADL in .30'06 Springfield.

Lions and Tigers and Bears, so what?

Or, you know, we don't kill it and bring it to a zoo or wildlife sanctuary.

Sorry, I know killing animals is the only way your dick gets hard anymore, but not killing it is an option too.


Oh, I'm sorry.  Did my sense of humor trigger you, Snowflake?

I mean, it must have.  People only make dick jokes when they feel *REALLY* threatened.

I'm not the one who feels the need to wield a small arsenal at every problem. Or whose knee jerk reaction to seeing an animal is "Man, I sure would like to know what it feels like to kill one." Definitely how someone secure in themselves would feel.

Aren't you supposed to be voting from the rooftops? Surely that's also the kind of thing someone secure in themselves and rational would intimate.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When Houston says the streets is about to get wild you need to get in the house.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: dittybopper: [upload.wikimedia.org image 573x310]

Remington 700 ADL in .30'06 Springfield.

Lions and Tigers and Bears, so what?

Or, you know, we don't kill it and bring it to a zoo or wildlife sanctuary.

Sorry, I know killing animals is the only way your dick gets hard anymore, but not killing it is an option too.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dittybopper: mongbiohazard: dittybopper: [upload.wikimedia.org image 573x310]

Remington 700 ADL in .30'06 Springfield.

Lions and Tigers and Bears, so what?

Or, you know, we don't kill it and bring it to a zoo or wildlife sanctuary.

Sorry, I know killing animals is the only way your dick gets hard anymore, but not killing it is an option too.


Oh, I'm sorry.  Did my sense of humor trigger you, Snowflake?

I mean, it must have.  People only make dick jokes when they feel *REALLY* threatened.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pic of the suspect:

justpushstart.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
M.I.A.
Third world democracy
Yeah, I got more records than the KGB.
So, uh, no funny business
Are you ready all?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Scarface 2: Electric Boogaloo!
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: skyotter: I've seen three or four things about a tiger in Houston.  One was a clip of a guy getting yelled at for letting his tiger loose, and reddit comments said the owner was out on bond for murder.  Another clip showed the tiger on a residential street.

Are they all this same guy?

Well, it's either all the same guy or people need to get the fark out of Houston. 'Cause that shiat is raining tigers, yo.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Live fast, die young, big cats do it well.


M.I.A. - "Bad Girls" (Official Video)
Youtube 2uYs0gJD-LE
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TheGreatGazoo: skyotter: I've seen three or four things about a tiger in Houston.  One was a clip of a guy getting yelled at for letting his tiger loose, and reddit comments said the owner was out on bond for murder.  Another clip showed the tiger on a residential street.

Are they all this same guy?

Yep, same guy.

His lawyer must be looking at new boats after dealing with his clients stupidity.


Not necessarily...I heard it's like only a thousand bucks to get a legal big cat in TX.

Plus, the meat bills could've bankrupted him even before all this went down
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

