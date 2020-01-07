 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(PR Newswire)   Seven in 10 Americans say they've become smarterer the past year due to the pandemic   (prnewswire.com) divider line
24
    More: Murica, Big Five personality traits, percent report, Oracle Corporation, Interpersonal relationship, Oracle, Personality psychology, Sourdough, stresses of the moment  
•       •       •

288 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2021 at 8:20 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And 3 in 10 day they won't get vaccinated.

There is probably a large overlap in those and the 7 in 10 who think they're smarter.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Increased Online Activity Have Us Feeling Smarter

LOL.  Much smarts.  Very thinking.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
70 percent also started at least one "trendy" hobby during the pandemic with the three most common hobbies being at-home workouts (46 percent), baking sourdough bread or banana bread (27 percent), making whipped coffee (23 percent), and filming TikTok videos (21 percent).

So the three most common hobbies are:

1) At-home workouts
2) Baking bread
3) Making whipped coffee
4) Filming TikTok videos

Yes, clearly people are getting smarter.

Also, the world needs a different word to use for the act of "making" a TikTok video than "filming." It's just really not appropriate to the activity.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
people are vain and arrogant. think they're great drivers and a whiz with a camera. farkin' idiots.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I took a good look at all the books I had lying around that I hadn't read yet.  Then I got rid of them and moved.  Smartest decision I've ever made.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I've learned to lie better, 57% better, during this pandemic.  A personal best.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: 70 percent also started at least one "trendy" hobby during the pandemic with the three most common hobbies being at-home workouts (46 percent), baking sourdough bread or banana bread (27 percent), making whipped coffee (23 percent), and filming TikTok videos (21 percent).

So the three most common hobbies are:

1) At-home workouts
2) Baking bread
3) Making whipped coffee
4) Filming TikTok videos

Yes, clearly people are getting smarter.

Also, the world needs a different word to use for the act of "making" a TikTok video than "filming." It's just really not appropriate to the activity.


You left out

5) covering yourself with cow poop.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's the little bit of Bill Gates in us now. We're all being brought up to his level with 5G chips.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The lack of a commute has left me with a lot more time for video games and porn. I am the smartest.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: I've learned to lie better, 57% better, during this pandemic.  A personal best.


Weird. My wife, Morgan Fairchild, says she appreciates my newfound honesty.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So ... the internet. Spotify is not binge watching Netflix is not Instagram is not Audible
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Yes, clearly people are getting smarter.


Yeah, but I'll bet they learned a bunch of life hacks.

#17  Want To Turn Your Drink Into Diet? No Problem! Just Push This Button
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size


#48 Use Frozen Vegetables When You Run Out Of Ice
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size



#5 If You Sleep Till Noon You Only Have To Pay For 2 Meals Instead Of 3
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I wouldn't say I've become smarter, but I've caught up on a bunch of books I've been meaning to read for years. I prefer non-fiction texts on economics, sociology, and history.
 
Abox
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I feel more cynical, that's a kind of smarter.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I wouldn't say I've become smarter, but I've caught up on a bunch of books I've been meaning to read for years. I prefer non-fiction texts on economics, sociology, and history.


Yeah I have caught up on a bunch of stuff I wanted to do, things I wanted to read and movies/shows I wanted to catch up on. I don't think I am smarter but just more accomplished.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't know about smarter, but the pandemic made feel a bit dumber for thinking my opinion of my "fellow man" couldn't go any lower.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
d3laewezlz9ul2.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: And 3 in 10 day they won't get vaccinated.

There is probably a large overlap in those and the 7 in 10 who think they're smarter.


How dare day!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: 70 percent also started at least one "trendy" hobby during the pandemic with the three most common hobbies being at-home workouts (46 percent), baking sourdough bread or banana bread (27 percent), making whipped coffee (23 percent), and filming TikTok videos (21 percent).

So the three most common hobbies are:

1) At-home workouts
2) Baking bread
3) Making whipped coffee
4) Filming TikTok videos

Yes, clearly people are getting smarter.

Also, the world needs a different word to use for the act of "making" a TikTok video than "filming." It's just really not appropriate to the activity.


Winding, duh.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dumb!
 
OldJames
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Probably the same people that say they are following the science that came out a year ago, but refuse to accept any new discoveries. They never said anything about science before, so they must be smarter now. Even if they are saying "this is my science, and I'm sticking to it"

I've learned a lot in the past year, but I wouldn't say that makes me any smarter. I learned a little more about orbital mechanics playing extra KSP and I did some deep dives into aerodynamics for a side project. Felt like an idiot when I realized I had to stop thinking of the plane as holding up the heavy fuel filled wings. The wings hold the plane up. Idiot :(

Is how smart you are the ability to absorb and understand new information, or the sum total of information you can parrot back?
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.