(BBC-US)   About 205 Rhode Islands
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The size of France? Will they eventually surrender the land?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sappy?

I see what you did there
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yaaaay!

Apparently it is easy being green.
 
Alebak
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Article says we need double that, so this is just a start.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Germany to invade them in cinq... quatre... trois...
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And in the last 20 years, a half dozen France-sized tracts have also disappeared. This is small potatoes.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A team led by WWF used satellite data to build a map of regenerated forests.

Whatcha gonna do when Forest-mania runs wild on you, brother?
 
amb
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How man Smoots^2 is that?
 
amb
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
many

I should preview more.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"About 205 Rhode Islands"

That's as many as 20.5 tens. And that's awesome!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And how much was cut down?
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm glad someone is planting trees, but why is this news? It's not like we don't know how to regrow trees. The problem is the short-sighted logging industry that was happy to clear cut, but wouldn't spend a fraction of a percent to replant what they'd harvested. Depending on the species, you could harvest again in 30-40 years.
 
