(9News (Australia))   Hideous footballfish found washed up on California beach has the Internets freaked out   (9news.com.au) divider line
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Footballfish?

Ok.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ted Cruz doesn't usually get out that far West.
 
orbister
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"The female's large mouth can suck up and swallow prey the size of its own body."

Subby's mum?
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That'd be a cool taxidermy mount for someone's seafood bar.
 
hammettman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It looks a little deflated.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yum, pass the wasabi!
 
Fano
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
shirtoid.comView Full Size
 
BFletch651
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTA: "Male species of the fish, whose sole purpose is to find a female to help her reproduce, only grow a couple of centimetres long."

I'm kind of liking this arrangement.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Transparent spike teeth. That's one weird critter.

/ Finally something scarier than a muskellunge.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: FTA: "Male species of the fish, whose sole purpose is to find a female to help her reproduce, only grow a couple of centimetres long."

I'm kind of liking this arrangement.


Because you only grow a couple centimeters?
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Freaked out? It's a type of anglerfish. Did these people not take biology in school or see a documentary on National Geographic?
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Strange sea creatures washing up from the depths.
This usually means an earthquake is coming.
 
ALFER69
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: FTA: "Male species of the fish, whose sole purpose is to find a female to help her reproduce, only grow a couple of centimetres long."

I'm kind of liking this arrangement.



I hope your longer than 0.78740158 inches.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MythDragon: dodecahedron: FTA: "Male species of the fish, whose sole purpose is to find a female to help her reproduce, only grow a couple of centimetres long."

I'm kind of liking this arrangement.

Because you only grow a couple centimeters?


No, because I'm female.
 
