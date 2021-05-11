 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   You're fishing when a gator shows up and chases you. Do you A. Run away? B. Climb a tree? of C. Back away while you shoot video of the gator, trip and fall, run TOWARDS the gator, then follow it back toward the water, saying "Hey buddy, c'mere"?   (huffpost.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nest nearby would be my guess.  That's typically when I seen them act like that.  Outside of that period you can pretty much step over them (providing they're used to humans).  If they're not used to humans you need to wave your arms a bit so they know you aren't some animal they typically eat.

/Nesting going on right now around here (Houston area)
//They say it ends in may but they stay aggressive through June
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gator mating season would technically give you TWO reasons to stay out of the water.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Outside of that period you can pretty much step over them (providing they're used to humans)


They will eat little yappy dogs and the occasional toddler, but I view that as a public service.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: UberDave: Outside of that period you can pretty much step over them (providing they're used to humans)

They will eat little yappy dogs and the occasional toddler, but I view that as a public service.


Heh.

CSB:  I grew up on the NE side of the swamp (here in Houston, just about everything outside of downtown sits in or on an old swamp).  Near my house there was this big plot of decently kept acreage with a small swampy lake (but nice looking) that had cypress trees and such.  They would hold various large company employee gatherings/parties/whatever there.  There's a huge grassy area, next to the lake and a little pier juts out from that grassy area into the lake.

Well, one day, there's an event and some lady and her husband are walking in the nice cool grass and they let their little white toy poodle run loose.  Those things love the water for some reason.  While the couple is walking, the poodle runs out to the end of the pier and looks down into the water, deciding if it should take a plunge.  It totally missed the 10+ alligator sunning next to the pier.  While the dog is standing at the end of the pier, staring out over the lake and deciding that it didn't really want to jump in, this alligator gets up and slowly starts walking down the pier.  The lady starts freaking out and her husband tries yelling at the gator from a distance all the while the dog, now aware of the monster approaching, is barking like crazy.  Eventually, the alligator makes it to the end of the pier, chomps the poodle, jumps off the end of the pier, and is gone.
 
EL EM
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
C. The answer is always going to be C. Especially  in alligator territory.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hey, city boy, where ya going?!
 
sleze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

EL EM: C. The answer is always going to be C. Especially  in alligator territory.


Exactly.  He just needs the right cat.

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Obligatory gif of golfer smacking a gater with a 5 iron.
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

UberDave: Marcus Aurelius: UberDave: Outside of that period you can pretty much step over them (providing they're used to humans)

They will eat little yappy dogs and the occasional toddler, but I view that as a public service.

Heh.

CSB:  I grew up on the NE side of the swamp (here in Houston, just about everything outside of downtown sits in or on an old swamp).  Near my house there was this big plot of decently kept acreage with a small swampy lake (but nice looking) that had cypress trees and such.  They would hold various large company employee gatherings/parties/whatever there.  There's a huge grassy area, next to the lake and a little pier juts out from that grassy area into the lake.

Well, one day, there's an event and some lady and her husband are walking in the nice cool grass and they let their little white toy poodle run loose.  Those things love the water for some reason.  While the couple is walking, the poodle runs out to the end of the pier and looks down into the water, deciding if it should take a plunge.  It totally missed the 10+ alligator sunning next to the pier.  While the dog is standing at the end of the pier, staring out over the lake and deciding that it didn't really want to jump in, this alligator gets up and slowly starts walking down the pier.  The lady starts freaking out and her husband tries yelling at the gator from a distance all the while the dog, now aware of the monster approaching, is barking like crazy.  Eventually, the alligator makes it to the end of the pier, chomps the poodle, jumps off the end of the pier, and is gone.


Crocodile Roll (John Williamson)
Youtube d1JQvCitLpc
 
Klyukva
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Experts say they could be present anywhere there's water.

"First of all, you need to watch every body of water, your bathtub, your swimming pool, your backyard pond, your mud puddles that your kids play in ― anywhere an alligator can be found right now, because alligators are on the run, especially the smaller ones that are easier to hide," Gatorland's Savannah Boan told Click Orlando.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
