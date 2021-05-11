 Skip to content
 
After a family fostering a dog found out that she had the same rare heart condition as their daughter, they decided that it was preordained that Annie was to be part of their family permanently & adopted her just in time for Woofday Wetnose Wednesday
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Boobies, because why not?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gumball T Watterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
This past weekend the grocery store had a bin full of two for a dollar dog toys. We found these things that look like a cross between a tennis ball and a snowman. The destroyer of toys could not wait for one to hit the floor.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

As usual, it lasted about two hours.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

The late great Buckwheat, also a destroyer of toys, would have loved that! ♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sir Percy the Chonker & Miss Lady Lulu "snoopervising" my DIL while she does some pre-garden prep work in the backyard
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
So, Suffering through a cold to go along with all my other "fun" stuff
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Hope you feel better soon!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

going to try,Sadly one of the worst things because my throat and my nasal passages are so messed up I get horrible bad coughs when I have a cold, just bad when I don't. And the doctor prescribe me a different cough medicine that doesn't work. So I tried to get the one that does work but they couldn't do the prescription Because I had to have an Appointment with the doctor first. Pulled at least one muscle in my back so by the time I get to see the doctor and the bad cough will be gone probably. Hopefully he will prescribe me some of the good cough syrup and then I will have some for next time.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Even more fun, I think I said something in the past about the external hard drive on my DVR starting to act weird. finally had money to get a second hard drive and started copying things over and of course it won't let me copy directly to the new hard drive I have to copy it to the internal hard drive first so I never did get everything copied and I think the drive completely died. So I lost a lot of my recordings Arrggg
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Greetings, all!

Oy, packing time. Such a pain.  And I gotta keep watching my step because they're all teaming up to trip me. The only one staying out of the way is my Mao. Everyone else wants to inspect everything
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

oh fun times! Hope things keep going OK anyways
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My son's "Office Assistants", Sir Percy the Chonker & Miss Lady Lulu, are hard at work
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

nice!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

I believe I mentioned it before, but since my son will be working from home for the foreseeable future, when they moved into the duplex he converted one of the upstairs bedrooms to a home office so he can have more quiet and privacy.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Hope you feel better soon, regardless of which cough syrup you get :-)
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Missed the news that you found a place. Congrats!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Missed the news that you found a place. Congrats!


Yeah, a rental a little ways outside of Charlotte. We're trying to get ourselves in order by the 18th, but we'll see.... Tomorrow is Moderna number 2 for me, so... Yeah....
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

I am slowly recovering, Thank you! The muscles pulled in my back and my diaphragm are just going to take a while to recover
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Cool! Hope the second jab affects you *just* enough so you know it's working :-)
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

I was exhausted for a day after the first. I expect to notice.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My little maniac is very distracting. 😹
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Yeah, that sucks. Happened to me last January. I guess I got a case of the flu and coughed so much, I pulled those muscles too. On the plus side, you can't inhale as deeply, so you have to find other ways to get the crap out of your lungs. I inhaled steam, which helped. My dad swears by Mucinex, too.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Moxie had a big cyst on her back burst. She is now on 2 antibiotics and a pain med, and is going back to the vet in a week.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Here are a couple cute pics of Mischief being long and skinny.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mayhem blepping with Mischief in the background.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Poor Moxie!!! Hope she heals up quickly and cleanly!!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

I'm not certain what's worse, packing or unpacking.

Good luck with the second Fauci Ouchie poke!
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Poor Moxie!!! Hope she heals up quickly and cleanly!!!


Thanks. It actually looks worse since it has been scabbing, but it is not oozing or bleeding, and she seems normal for the most part. It just looks really bad.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Yes I definitely use the Mucinex, I don't really have a steam machine but I don't mind that either
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

This is her last night. The white stuff is the antibiotic cream.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

I love your pack! Hope Moxie heals up quickly.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Machine? I pull the sink stopper, fill it with hot water, hang a towel over my head and breathe deeply for a while. My mom thought it was good enough for me when I was 5, it's good enough for me now :-)
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Thanks! She is such a good girl about it. She hates the iodine I use to clean the wound, but she puts up with it very well. No squirming or anything, which for her is unusual.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Sounds good
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

D'awwww... She knows that you're helping her heal. What a good girl, putting up with it!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

As always, she is awesome! Get better Moxie!!!
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

All 3 of my dogs are pretty bright, but she is the smartest.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Poor baby! I hope she heals up quickly
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Thanks. We are lucky it is not in a place she can reach, so no need to cone her.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

It's certainly makes things easier for them who they don't have to wear a cone. :)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

She must trust that you are doing something good for her!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
