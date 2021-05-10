 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Injecting bleach, hydroxychloroquine or using lightbulbs in unapproved ways won't cure covid. Neither will rubbing cow poop all over yourself   (nypost.com) divider line
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Other people will stay 6ft away so it might actually work.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
New to you maybe.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Y'all need Jesus.  And a shower.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah, that would explain the FB profile pic of the one anti-vax nutjob who kept replying to every post about COVID by the local health department with nuttery and quackery.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No problem. I only have cat poop and one other kind of poop handy.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm wondering about the placebo controlled trial.

I'm also thinking that if you don't smell the cow dung, you probably got the 'rona.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullshiat trifecta in play...
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Magats at the ER:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ssa5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes I think humanity should just accept defeat, die off, then allow the pigs to take over the world and be the species that explores the universe.
 
Headso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Great news! you've cured your covid, but unfortunately the bad news is you now have cowvid, it has a 97% mortality rate.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ssa5: Sometimes I think humanity should just accept defeat, die off, then allow the pigs to take over the world and be the species that explores the universe.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Gaaaauughh! That's disgusting. Go wash up!


gdb.voanews.comView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

wademh: I'm wondering about the placebo controlled trial.

I'm also thinking that if you don't smell the cow dung, you probably got the 'rona.


Having my sense of smell come back has been very interesting. First nothing, then some smells.  Then I could smell most things, but not bad odors like cigarettes, skunk, or very smelly customers (I work in a pharmacy, so we get a fair number of them).  I can finally smell my farts again, but I'm not sure about manure.  I guess there's only one way to find out!
 
drxym
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Never underestimate the capacity for people to believe and do dumb things.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We need to look beyond our eurocentric view of the world and stop denigrating traditional medicine and treatments. People have been rubbing animal shiat all over themselves for centuries so maybe instead of mocking them you should start to wonder if maybe there is a reason they do it? Like maybe that it works! Just because big pharma hasn't found a way to cash in on it doesn't mean it isn't just as effective as grapefruit juice cleanses, healing crystals, and reiki.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
India is, quite literally, a shiathole country.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Holy shiat!
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: [Fark user image 256x192]


I agree.  Western medicine is largely the product of the efforts of White Males.  It should be ignored.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ssa5: Sometimes I think humanity should just accept defeat, die off, then allow the pigs to take over the world and be the species that explores the universe.


Humans die off, then over the next few million (?) years the planet recovers and one of the other ape species gradually evolves into humans 2.0.  Opposable thumbs win.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: India is, quite literally, a shiathole country.


A sh*triver country, to be exact, but at least they have designated sh*tting streets. I imagine the real estate on those is a bargain.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ssa5: Sometimes I think humanity should just accept defeat, die off, then allow the pigs to take over the world and be the species that explores the universe.


We should develop a technology to give Orca opposable thumbs, or the ability to control something similar. Then develop a process that could be implemented by Orca on themselves if they want. Then just drop off a copy of instructions with each known pod.

Intergalactic orca would be f__king metal, and they're probably smart enough to get there without wrecking earth.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Bullshiat trifecta in play...


Just head on into the poltab to finish off the trifecta with a GOP article.  Ezpz.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I guess it's nice that they're trying?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Probably cleaner than the Ganges...
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: ssa5: Sometimes I think humanity should just accept defeat, die off, then allow the pigs to take over the world and be the species that explores the universe.

We should develop a technology to give Orca opposable thumbs, or the ability to control something similar. Then develop a process that could be implemented by Orca on themselves if they want. Then just drop off a copy of instructions with each known pod.

Intergalactic orca would be f__king metal, and they're probably smart enough to get there without wrecking earth.


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Reminds me of my favorite random Spanish verb, discovered by chance in an old dictionary:

emboñigar: to plaster with cow dung

Although when you're plastering yourself, rather than, say, the wall of a hut, you'd want to use the reflexive form - emboñigarse

(Still not a cure for COVID)
 
aagrajag
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lab Monkey: Reminds me of my favorite random Spanish verb, discovered by chance in an old dictionary:

emboñigar: to plaster with cow dung

Although when you're plastering yourself, rather than, say, the wall of a hut, you'd want to use the reflexive form - emboñigarse

(Still not a cure for COVID)


That is the most awesome and interesting thing I will learn this month.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well it doesn't hurt!!!
 
ehm1217 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
As a great leader once philosophized, "What have you got to lose?"
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's what they want you to think.
 
