(USA Today)   Oregon cop fired for not arresting other Oregon cop who got fired   (usatoday.com) divider line
    More: News, Police, Portland, Oregon, Constable, Oregon police officer, Sheriff, driveway of Mirella Castaneda, Ms. Castaneda, criminal misconduct charges  
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Stunned disbelief over here.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's a start.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Insert 'investigated_ourselves.png' here.
 
wademh
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It has long been known that the worst circumstances for a battered spouse was to be a cop's spouse.
And yes, there are plenty of cops out there, perhaps a majority, who view BLM as a direct attack on them personally.
I'm frankly surprised we haven't seen even more harassment of people displaying BLM signs.
 
spottymax [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And the police union will have him back on the job in a few months, with back pay.
 
