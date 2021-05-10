 Skip to content
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!

If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1038
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I was on the phone with my Mom trying to figure out why she couldn't save a document she had made changes to because it was "protected", and I finally gave up on trying to get her to describe the issue and went to set up some screen sharing software so I could see what she was seeing. As it turns out, literally no one has any screen sharing software that makes it easy to share between a Windows 10 PC and a Windows Vista PC. I realized that Mom needed a new computer, and with her birthday and Mother's Day coming up, I felt it was as good a time as any. So I hit up eBay.

After a day of searching for something affordable and upgradeable, I stumbled across a decent system with a "Buy It Now" option I thought was reasonable. So I did so, sent the payment, and awaited confirmation all day Friday. And Saturday. And Sunday. On Monday, I got a notification from the seller that he was "out of stock", and a notice from eBay that the order had been cancelled because of a "problem with purchaser's address". So with 3 days gone, I went to auctions. I found another I liked, look up the specs, figured how much I was willing to go, set my maximum bid, waited a day, and won the item - except the reserve was not met. I messaged the seller, and she offered it at her reserve price which was too high, and I decided to move on. Another two days, I finally found another one that was good enough at a better price, and it's on the way - except it didn't come with the original wireless keyboard and mouse. So I ordered another one from a seller in Florida.

As of now, the computer has sat at a UPS depot in Chicago (it started in California) since Friday, and the keyboard and mouse have had the label printed but still not been received by the shipper. Mother's Day is over, and Mom's leaving in two days to go back to her house - which is a long way away. I'm going to wind up having to pay to ship it all to her once it gets here.

I remember when we actually had fast shipping on eBay and you didn't have to deal with artificially high reserve prices. On another note, the lady with the reserve price relisted her computer and the highest bid was $100 less than what I had offered, so I can feel all "nyah nyah" on that one.

Anyways, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and what you think of eBay lately.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, if you're curious, Mom couldn't save the document because she was doing "Open With" instead of "Save As" from the link in her email.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay! I got here early, and I'm number... three. Damn, I missed a few.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm sure 4 was a Tom Scott video
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I'm sure 4 was a Tom Scott video


The questions are in random order. Which one do you mean?
 
bughunter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Damn, I have too much of a life to ever hope to make the top 10 in one of these.

But I'm a quiz whore.

/finally learned not to click on BuzzFeed quizbait though
//who tf writes those?
 
