(Boing Boing)   Old and busted: Block someone on Twitter. New hotness: Nuke someone on Twitter   (boingboing.net) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Definitely need to add a gif of a mushroom shaped cloud
 
Cheron
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This sounds like a great way to be surprised by awful things happening.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The premium version also kills their pets.
 
Bigdogdaddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
LOL.  Only a wimp would have a block list...on any public forum.  I've learned to ignore people that get the ITG syndrome.  Block them and they wear that like a badge.  Just ignore them when they are being stupid and it takes the fire right out of them.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Already Gen Z proves themselves better then Millenials.
 
