(Jalopnik)   Owie: Dude involved in multi-car wreck on freeway overpass. Wowie: Dude jumps off freeway overpass into bay to rescue 2yo infant   (jalopnik.com) divider line
7
sgnilward [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Set up a lifetime beer fund on GoFundMe for that guy!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
...on a guardrail over Assawoman Bay.

Nice to be reminded that I'm 12.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: ...on a guardrail over Assawoman Bay.

Nice to be reminded that I'm 12.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why is the article calling a two year old an infant?
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Repeat.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Why is the article calling a two year old an infant?


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
bababa
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The linked CNN article said she was 23 months old. Still not an infant really.
 
