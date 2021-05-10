 Skip to content
 
(WLOS 13 Asheville)   NC declares state of emergency   (wlos.com) divider line
    More: News, North Carolina, United States, motor vehicle fuel regulations, Automobile, Gasoline, South Carolina, Executive Order, largest pipelines  
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've purchased gas at Skyland Exxon, the top pic. It is between Asheville and Hendersonville on the way to the airport sort of. We used to live about 2 miles from there.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh come on now, I'm certain you can squeeze a few tanks of gas out of those bootstraps of yours.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My green from 4-28.

https://www.fark.com/comments/1137256​8​/Here-are-upcoming-EVs-that-will-let-y​ou-zip-by-ICE-vehicles-stranded-by-sid​e-of-road-due-to-looming-gasoline-shor​tages-Zoom-Zoom
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sigh. I'm glad I'm about a month and a half to two months between fillups since I don't have a commute anymore. Even so, down to a quarter tank, topped it off today JIC things get stupid the next couple weeks.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm glad I'm in Montana with a nearly full tank of gas and a short commute.

I should put the new tubes in the bike and get my hipster ride on. A dumpster fixie is pretty fuel efficient.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


wait, so now the governor suspends ALL real-world environmental-and-physical-safety-gas-​fuel-regulations?

am i understanding this? am i reading this right?

because making his gas dirtier and WAY less regulated straight-at-the-pump IS SURE to thwart the NEXT round of digital, web-based, cyber attacks???

Doesn't anyone notice this?
Youtube HOK6mE7sdvs
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Federal Judge presiding over the Dakota Access Pipeline case is expected to rule this week (I think) on whether the pipeline can continue to operate while the COE conducts the comprehensive environmental impact review they should have done in the first place.

Surely shutting it down in the middle of a gas crisis is a bad idea. Good thing for the DAPL people this cyber attack just happened along to make it less likely they have to pull the plug.

I'm sure it's all just a coincidence, right?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Should infrastructure perhaps include some IT security for pipelines and other essential
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: Should infrastructure perhaps include some IT security for pipelines and other essential


Aren't those pipelines private industry? Why should we pay for their security beyond what we already do?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dr_blasto: Gubbo: Should infrastructure perhaps include some IT security for pipelines and other essential

Aren't those pipelines private industry? Why should we pay for their security beyond what we already do?


Because you can't nationalize them, and it turns out they are important
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: dr_blasto: Gubbo: Should infrastructure perhaps include some IT security for pipelines and other essential

Aren't those pipelines private industry? Why should we pay for their security beyond what we already do?

Because you can't nationalize them, and it turns out they are important


Why can't we nationalize them? Hell, we can nationalize anything we want.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dr_blasto: Gubbo: dr_blasto: Gubbo: Should infrastructure perhaps include some IT security for pipelines and other essential

Aren't those pipelines private industry? Why should we pay for their security beyond what we already do?

Because you can't nationalize them, and it turns out they are important

Why can't we nationalize them? Hell, we can nationalize anything we want.


Of course you Can do it.

But from a practical real world realpolitik perspective, you can't nationalize pipelines
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Better buy toilet paper too.  Just in case.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The smart thing to do would be to conserve fuel through improved driving habits and observing freeway speed limits.

In other words, NC is screwed.
 
NEDM
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

luna1580: wait, so now the governor suspends ALL real-world environmental-and-physical-safety-gas-​fuel-regulations?

am i understanding this? am i reading this right?

because making his gas dirtier and WAY less regulated straight-at-the-pump IS SURE to thwart the NEXT round of digital, web-based, cyber attacks???


You are not reading it right.  NC doesn't have refineries.  He's suspending the regs that say what times gas can be transported in the state, and suspending the different tax grade legalities (like the offroad gas vs taxed road gas).
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Should infrastructure perhaps include some IT security for pipelines and other essential


I don't understand why critical systems are connected to the internet at all. If a computer runs a system, that's what it should be dedicated to. Employees can check their email and surf the web at home. Or, put in a second computer that's NOT connected in any way to those critical systems. 

Want updates and so on? Use USB drives with strong security. (Both on the drive and physically.) The only way to affect a system is the on site computer.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Watching hannity right now and all the sudden russia is attacking us and biden is weak but trump definitely didn't collude with Russia and ladybugs graham is on saying biden is weak
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Goddamn, I love seeing unintended consequences hit the idiots who made them happen.

"O, but the cyber isn't infrastructure, it's more like magic!"
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Glad I live in New Jersey. We aren't reliant on that pipeline as we are surrounded by refinieries. Good luck remote living Farkers
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This attack is going to inspire more pipeline and grid attacks in the future. Hold on to your butts.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

styckx: Glad I live in New Jersey. We aren't reliant on that pipeline as we are surrounded by refinieries. Good luck remote living Farkers


That pipeline literally ends in Linden, NJ.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: styckx: Glad I live in New Jersey. We aren't reliant on that pipeline as we are surrounded by refinieries. Good luck remote living Farkers

That pipeline literally ends in Linden, NJ.


It goes through Jersey but we are not heavily reliant on it for fuel.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: Sigh. I'm glad I'm about a month and a half to two months between fillups since I don't have a commute anymore. Even so, down to a quarter tank, topped it off today JIC things get stupid the next couple weeks.


I'm at a half a tank and was anticipating that lasting at least until June, unless some unexpected lengthy errand came up. Dammit, I didn't want to get gas yet, but I guess I should now in case this is an omen of things to come. Stupid pipeline execs and their lousy cybersecurity practices, why I oughta...*grumble grumble*

//I think I last topped up about a month and a half ago
/Great gas mileage + not driving that much lately
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Should infrastructure perhaps include some IT security for pipelines and other essential


This is net neutrality's fault
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ParadoxDice: Gubbo: Should infrastructure perhaps include some IT security for pipelines and other essential

I don't understand why critical systems are connected to the internet at all. If a computer runs a system, that's what it should be dedicated to. Employees can check their email and surf the web at home. Or, put in a second computer that's NOT connected in any way to those critical systems. 

Want updates and so on? Use USB drives with strong security. (Both on the drive and physically.) The only way to affect a system is the on site computer.


But the pointy haired boss NEEDS to be able to watch real time plant updates over his morning coffee.

Realistically, it's partly that and partly the fact that as embedded/industrial class controllers get more and more powerful, they stop running tightly written, dedicated code over simple industrial network protocols like 4/20 loops and RS-485, and start just running everything over Ethernet PHYs.

I mean, today an ARM core computer comparable to a mid 90s PC with everything but the Ethernet pulse transformer on package costs about $5.

And once the PLCs speak Ethernet, everyone just uses someone else's implementation of TCP/IP (many, possibly most, of which have been found to have catastrophic security problems in the last few years). Which of course means that it's now network controlled by plugging some server into the Ethernet as well.

And of course that server program has to ne dynamically appy and cloud integrated so you can diversify your synergistic workflow with AI.

And yeah, obviously nothing important should ever be connected to the Internet except through a verified read-only mechanism unless you have dedicated security professionals monitoring it 24/7, but again, the moron bosses of the world MUST have access to their morning coffee updates.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

erik-k: ParadoxDice: Gubbo: Should infrastructure perhaps include some IT security for pipelines and other essential

I don't understand why critical systems are connected to the internet at all. If a computer runs a system, that's what it should be dedicated to. Employees can check their email and surf the web at home. Or, put in a second computer that's NOT connected in any way to those critical systems. 

Want updates and so on? Use USB drives with strong security. (Both on the drive and physically.) The only way to affect a system is the on site computer.

But the pointy haired boss NEEDS to be able to watch real time plant updates over his morning coffee.

Realistically, it's partly that and partly the fact that as embedded/industrial class controllers get more and more powerful, they stop running tightly written, dedicated code over simple industrial network protocols like 4/20 loops and RS-485, and start just running everything over Ethernet PHYs.

I mean, today an ARM core computer comparable to a mid 90s PC with everything but the Ethernet pulse transformer on package costs about $5.

And once the PLCs speak Ethernet, everyone just uses someone else's implementation of TCP/IP (many, possibly most, of which have been found to have catastrophic security problems in the last few years). Which of course means that it's now network controlled by plugging some server into the Ethernet as well.

And of course that server program has to ne dynamically appy and cloud integrated so you can diversify your synergistic workflow with AI.

And yeah, obviously nothing important should ever be connected to the Internet except through a verified read-only mechanism unless you have dedicated security professionals monitoring it 24/7, but again, the moron bosses of the world MUST have access to their morning coffee updates.


It's more like there are a bunch of IT professionals out there that don't think they should have to adhere to security standards, because they're wildly inconvenient and would prevent them from meeting a timeline. Obviously, you can see via that compelling argument, that it's best to get an exception for the security requirements, because otherwise, the date wouldn't be met.
 
starsrift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gubbo: dr_blasto: Gubbo: dr_blasto: Gubbo: Should infrastructure perhaps include some IT security for pipelines and other essential

Aren't those pipelines private industry? Why should we pay for their security beyond what we already do?

Because you can't nationalize them, and it turns out they are important

Why can't we nationalize them? Hell, we can nationalize anything we want.

Of course you Can do it.

But from a practical real world realpolitik perspective, you can't nationalize pipelines


Oh, wow. Wow.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I have a vendor that is dragging their feet in meeting compliance with our IT security standards, simply because they find them inconvenient. They've claimed that simply using our user management infrastructure will cause them to be unable to do their job. Even though they've never used it, don't know anything about it, and haven't spoken to any the SMEs for it to address their concerns.

So this is how we end up with insecure IT infrastructure on critical things like gas pipelines.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: The smart thing to do would be to conserve fuel through improved driving habits and observing freeway speed limits.

In other words, NC is screwed.


I used to commute into DC with a guy who owned an over-sized pickup truck.  Extended cap, full bed, six wheels, the whole works.  I drove a Prius.  No judgement.  He used it for hunting.  Would bring his ATVs out to deer hunt in a 400 acre plot his family owned.  Made fantastic venison jerkey.

Anyway, after he realized my car wasn't a pokey death-trap, he started watching how I drove.  Anticipating traffic.  Coasting into slow traffic, rather than break.  Not gunning the accelerator when I'd just have to stop at the next accordion.  He later told me he started doing this in his truck.  Took his MPG from 12 to 16MPG.  33% increase, just by changing his driving habits.  Didn't get him there any faster or slower, because no matter the car, we're at the mercy of the same rush-hour traffic.
 
dennishiding [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
.

Corn_Fed: This attack is going to inspire more pipeline and grid attacks in the future. Hold on to your butts.



All is going to plan.  pipelines bad, shut them down to save the planet.    Wasn't that the plan for the last one they shut down?

Side benefit, never let a crisis go to waste
 
foo monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

question_dj: It's more like there are a bunch of IT professionals out there that don't think they should have to adhere to security standards, because they're wildly inconvenient and would prevent them from meeting a timeline. Obviously, you can see via that compelling argument, that it's best to get an exception for the security requirements, because otherwise, the date wouldn't be met.


IT project managers and customers who don't want to pay for proper security.  I've never met a programmer who if told, "we'll give you time and money to properly secure this project", turned up their nose.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's crazy how EVERY SINGLE GAS SPIKE seems to happen when Democrats are in office.

Now, a Republican might look at coincidence...

I'm about ready to say it's not.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

luna1580: [Fark user image 777x189]

wait, so now the governor suspends ALL real-world environmental-and-physical-safety-gas-​fuel-regulations?


YAY

GAS FIGHT
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: luna1580: [Fark user image 777x189]

wait, so now the governor suspends ALL real-world environmental-and-physical-safety-gas-​fuel-regulations?

YAY

GAS FIGHT


/holds down MOPC
//farts on his head
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just make hollywood put the latest marvel movie on a ssd at each end point of critical infrastructure networks and that shiat will be locked down tight as fark
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The states deserve this, and worse.   Not the consumers, mind you, but the states.   When you register a hybrid or EV, you pay a fat premium to offset the fuel tax they aren't getting from you.   Here in Ohio, it's $125/yr added on to the registration costs for a hybrid.   An EV costs about twice that.    fark 'em.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: luna1580: [Fark user image 777x189]

wait, so now the governor suspends ALL real-world environmental-and-physical-safety-gas-​fuel-regulations?

YAY

GAS FIGHT


gaaahhhh!


Zoolander Gas Explosion
Youtube e2MfsMmki5U
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ParadoxDice: Gubbo: Should infrastructure perhaps include some IT security for pipelines and other essential

I don't understand why critical systems are connected to the internet at all. If a computer runs a system, that's what it should be dedicated to. Employees can check their email and surf the web at home. Or, put in a second computer that's NOT connected in any way to those critical systems. 

Want updates and so on? Use USB drives with strong security. (Both on the drive and physically.) The only way to affect a system is the on site computer.


I'm honestly just glad nobody has been farking dumb enough to put our nukes on an internet connected control system (yet). There is very little excuse to not require every piece of critical infrastructure to be completely air gapped.

We just got deeply hacked at the end of the presidency of a guy who is almost certainly an asset of a hostile foreign government. The fact that we are (apparently) not assuming that they have access to almost everything is going to be a real problem.
 
