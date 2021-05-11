 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Police score $13000 worth of booze for their upcoming Policeman's Ball. Oh, and also break up an illegal party with 150 mask-less idiots   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
6
    More: Stupid, Party, Yonge-Dundas Square, CTV Television Network, Art Gallery of Ontario, Political party, Chinatown, Toronto, CTVglobemedia, Bloor Street  
•       •       •

299 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2021 at 6:47 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's terrible.

That's exactly what I would do if I was a cop. I would happily stand up in front of the press and tell them we distributed it to needy citizens, ie my mates had a big party, what are you going to do about it

What else are you going to with all those bottles cluttering up the evidence locker
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's less than $90 worth of booze per person.  Those are rookie numbers.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pete Townshend /// The Secret Policeman's Ball, June 30, 1979
Youtube k8fsAe-htOw
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Message in the bottle - The Secret Policeman's Concert
Youtube k6JNtEZwTLw
 
blodyholy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I haven't bought booze in Ontario for a number of years, but damn, $13K? Some LCBO in T.O. made out like a bandit.
 
Unapologetically Canadian
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Idiots.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.