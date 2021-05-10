 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   "Yo brah, is it cool to have so many people out here on this balcony? Looks like it might collapse" "Nah brah, we're good. Have another PBR." Two seconds later   (cnn.com) divider line
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had something like this here. A subcontractor didn't follow the plans right, misinstalled a water barrier and then only used some screws to attach the balcony to the outer wall instead of the proper load bearing hardware the engineer designed. Water got in, it rotted and one day balcony collapsed. Lots of lawsuits about how it should've been caught long before completion
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They looked more Zima than PBR.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"6 people became 30."

Jesus, ItsAVaginaNotAClownCar.midi
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoulda been drinking Lite beers.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dryknife: Shoulda been drinking Lite beers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Herp a Derp.  Stupid is largely not fixible after grade school.
What's a load limit?
What's that creaking sound?
Pour me another.  It's all good.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PBR sucks.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: They looked more Zima than PBR.


Seriously. No one at a Malibu party has EVER drank a PBR.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Had something like this here. A subcontractor didn't follow the plans right, misinstalled a water barrier and then only used some screws to attach the balcony to the outer wall instead of the proper load bearing hardware the engineer designed. Water got in, it rotted and one day balcony collapsed. Lots of lawsuits about how it should've been caught long before completion


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


God damned As Built.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeesNuts: TheDirtyNacho: Had something like this here. A subcontractor didn't follow the plans right, misinstalled a water barrier and then only used some screws to attach the balcony to the outer wall instead of the proper load bearing hardware the engineer designed. Water got in, it rotted and one day balcony collapsed. Lots of lawsuits about how it should've been caught long before completion

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 292x173]

God damned As Built.


Wasn't that what caused the collapse of those walkways in a Kansas City hotel or whatever in the early 80s?
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was at a party once, and stepped out on to the balcony to get way from the crowd, and at first one or two people follow out there, then before I notice, half the party has moved on to the balcony.

I went inside and then told them through the open door, "I really think there are too many people on that balcony."

A couple of the fatter ones looked around, looked down, and then went inside.

The remaining ones looked at me, "better?" I nodded.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: BeesNuts: TheDirtyNacho: Had something like this here. A subcontractor didn't follow the plans right, misinstalled a water barrier and then only used some screws to attach the balcony to the outer wall instead of the proper load bearing hardware the engineer designed. Water got in, it rotted and one day balcony collapsed. Lots of lawsuits about how it should've been caught long before completion

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 292x173]

God damned As Built.

Wasn't that what caused the collapse of those walkways in a Kansas City hotel or whatever in the early 80s?


They didn't have really long bolts, so instead they were bolted together every floor or so
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: BeesNuts: TheDirtyNacho: Had something like this here. A subcontractor didn't follow the plans right, misinstalled a water barrier and then only used some screws to attach the balcony to the outer wall instead of the proper load bearing hardware the engineer designed. Water got in, it rotted and one day balcony collapsed. Lots of lawsuits about how it should've been caught long before completion

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 292x173]

God damned As Built.

Wasn't that what caused the collapse of those walkways in a Kansas City hotel or whatever in the early 80s?


Yes, yes it was.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: I was at a party once, and stepped out on to the balcony to get way from the crowd, and at first one or two people follow out there, then before I notice, half the party has moved on to the balcony.

I went inside and then told them through the open door, "I really think there are too many people on that balcony."

A couple of the fatter ones looked around, looked down, and then went inside.

The remaining ones looked at me, "better?" I nodded.


That's not bad.

Where is your cat
 
enterprise213
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: dryknife: Shoulda been drinking Lite beers.

[Fark user image 400x600]


That "Re-order Line" on the glass is sweet
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: BeesNuts: TheDirtyNacho: Had something like this here. A subcontractor didn't follow the plans right, misinstalled a water barrier and then only used some screws to attach the balcony to the outer wall instead of the proper load bearing hardware the engineer designed. Water got in, it rotted and one day balcony collapsed. Lots of lawsuits about how it should've been caught long before completion

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 292x173]

God damned As Built.

Wasn't that what caused the collapse of those walkways in a Kansas City hotel or whatever in the early 80s?


The KC Hyatt walkway didn't involve water, just improper load bearing.

engineeringclicks.comView Full Size
 
NothingCanPossiblyeGoWrong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We TOLD you to socially-distance, but did you listen?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: dryknife: Shoulda been drinking Lite beers.

[Fark user image 400x600]


4.1% craft beer??

Holy shiat, my bar tab would probably be up to $40 before I started catching a buzz.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: Rapmaster2000: BeesNuts: TheDirtyNacho: Had something like this here. A subcontractor didn't follow the plans right, misinstalled a water barrier and then only used some screws to attach the balcony to the outer wall instead of the proper load bearing hardware the engineer designed. Water got in, it rotted and one day balcony collapsed. Lots of lawsuits about how it should've been caught long before completion

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 292x173]

God damned As Built.

Wasn't that what caused the collapse of those walkways in a Kansas City hotel or whatever in the early 80s?

Yes, yes it was.


Because there is no PHD behind my name, I'm not as important.

;My Grandma used to be the security guard at Kemper Arena.

She finished her last round as the roof fell in.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: Rapmaster2000: BeesNuts: TheDirtyNacho: Had something like this here. A subcontractor didn't follow the plans right, misinstalled a water barrier and then only used some screws to attach the balcony to the outer wall instead of the proper load bearing hardware the engineer designed. Water got in, it rotted and one day balcony collapsed. Lots of lawsuits about how it should've been caught long before completion

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 292x173]

God damned As Built.

Wasn't that what caused the collapse of those walkways in a Kansas City hotel or whatever in the early 80s?

The KC Hyatt walkway didn't involve water, just improper load bearing.

[engineeringclicks.com image 850x542]


That's it
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dancing rhythmically makes it worse
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ar393
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Dancing rhythmically makes it worse
[Fark user image image 288x192]


Yeah....i recall being at a party in a fraternity house in college. I went to the basement, and saw how much the floor above me was moving up and down from the people dancing and decided to hang out elsewhere.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Dancing rhythmically makes it worse
[Fark user image image 288x192]


Holy fark, where is that from?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: Private_Citizen: Dancing rhythmically makes it worse
[Fark user image image 288x192]

Holy fark, where is that from?


Israel. It was a wedding party, and 30 people were killed.
Wikipedia article
 
Pert
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
12cpeople does not sound like an overload fir a balcony of that size.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: Rapmaster2000: BeesNuts: TheDirtyNacho: Had something like this here. A subcontractor didn't follow the plans right, misinstalled a water barrier and then only used some screws to attach the balcony to the outer wall instead of the proper load bearing hardware the engineer designed. Water got in, it rotted and one day balcony collapsed. Lots of lawsuits about how it should've been caught long before completion

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 292x173]

God damned As Built.

Wasn't that what caused the collapse of those walkways in a Kansas City hotel or whatever in the early 80s?

They didn't have really long bolts, so instead they were bolted together every floor or so


I mean... I'll readily blame that fustercluck on the original architect who thought that bolts with fully FOUR FEET OF CONTINUOUS THREADING was a reasonable inclusion in his or her design.

On the AM/FM spectrum of Engineering and Design, that's well into "Farking Magic" territory.

That said, when the contractors decided that the architect and engineers were dumb as hell, they should have sent their revised designs back on something a little more official than what amounted to a torn napkin.

But contractors gonna contract, so ... don't send them bullshiat designs.

And this concludes today's lesson: "I'm frankly more surprised that any American buildings stay standing than I am when one falls down."
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Entitled mask-less party goers in Malibu get dropped off a 15 foot balcony.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dude in the video said there were only 10 people on the balcony.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BeesNuts: I mean... I'll readily blame that fustercluck on the original architect who thought that bolts with fully FOUR FEET OF CONTINUOUS THREADING was a reasonable inclusion in his or her design.


Dude, threaded rod/all thread is available in 3', 6', 10' and 12' lengths, from 1/4" to 2" diameters, IN STOCK at any decent metal supply store, and longer lengths are easily custom ordered. Indeed, the as built balcony include a custom all-thread rod since it's longer than 12' from the 2nd to 4th floor balcony.

The reason the contractor made the change is that he didn't want to be arsed with either keeping 18' of thread clean or chasing a die down it to clean it up then spinning a bolt halfway up. So, he changed the designed so he only had to spin bolts onto the ends and oops, killed a bunch of people. They *might* have gotten away with it had they put a solid backer plate between the nuts and the box section, but they didn't.

I'll give credit to the architect. He "reviewed" the change and when it failed and he lost his license, he made it his life goal to tell his story to as many architects and engineers as he could so maybe they would pay attention and stop what he didn't stop.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FloriduhGuy: Dude in the video said there were only 10 people on the balcony.


I think a key element many beach home owners miss is when you put a house inches from a frothing ocean of metal eating fluid, regular inspections and repairs are necessary to prevent catastrophic failure.

I don't care how well it's built, it won't stay that way on it's own.
 
