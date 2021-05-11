 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Not to be meme or anything, but here is every state summed up with a representative photo   (constative.com) divider line
15
    More: Amusing, Natural environment, Wildlife, New Hampshire, Wildness, Permaforestry, Nature, U.S. state, U.S  
•       •       •

733 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2021 at 5:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Oregon picture isn't even from Oregon
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Every state" but begins "49."
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Overused Expression
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: "Every state" but begins "49."


My immediate first thought as well...
 
Muta
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No Maine?
 
blodyholy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: "Every state" but begins "49."


First thing that popped in my head, too.

Also, reading some of those blurbs about states made my grammar, sentence structure, and overall 'WTF-ness' twitch. They seem to have been written by a 13 year old for his class project.

Bad subby.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Eh I guess shiat clickbait articles compiled by bots are being greened now.  This is "Idaho"

Fark user imageView Full Size


This farking soda machine has its own Facebook page, it's in Dixon, Iowa.  Not Idaho.  How farking hard is it to show a potato farm.  Look at how proud these simpletons are about their spuds

Fark user imageView Full Size

Idaho, potatoes, done.  Easy peasy.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As for Iowa...

This:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Or this:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Better represent the state in pictures.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh look, Facebook click generator lists have made it to Fark.

Congratulations, I guess.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This right here is accurate.  Their bullsh*t about New Jersey is not.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size


/love everything but the climate
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Clickbait junk articles are Clickbait junk.
 
wxboy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Rhode Island has been demoted to a territory, I guess.
 
Shiboleth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Oh look, Facebook click generator lists have made it to Fark.

Congratulations, I guess.


Well, Some of us are easily amused.
 
phishrace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fail. Below is the correct image for Cal.

imagez.tmz.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.