(The Drive)   China hacks Russian submarine design bureau, skims designs, backs out in terror   (thedrive.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They know it was Chinese attack because everything is debugged and is perfectly in order.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not great, not terrible
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember that scene in the original Jurassic Park movie where Dr Goldblum lectures Hammond about how they just ripped off everyone elses technology without any real foundation or understanding of it and then used that to "take the next step" and in doing so were acting like a kid that found his father's loaded gun and was waving it around? Well, that's been the Chinese for the last 50 years. Every major technological advancement they've made has been ripped off from someone else, copied, and paraded out to the world as their own with no real understanding of what they have on their hands.

Fortunately for the world, most of what they've ripped off has been former Soviet/Russian tech.
Unfortunately for the world, most of what they've ripped off has been former Soviet/Russian tech.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
its the screen doors that sent them running.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Thank Nixon.
 
khatores
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Remember that scene in the original Jurassic Park movie where Dr Goldblum lectures Hammond about how they just ripped off everyone elses technology without any real foundation or understanding of it and then used that to "take the next step" and in doing so were acting like a kid that found his father's loaded gun and was waving it around? Well, that's been the Chinese for the last 50 years. Every major technological advancement they've made has been ripped off from someone else, copied, and paraded out to the world as their own with no real understanding of what they have on their hands.

Fortunately for the world, most of what they've ripped off has been former Soviet/Russian tech.
Unfortunately for the world, most of what they've ripped off has been former Soviet/Russian tech.

Fortunately for the world, most of what they've ripped off has been former Soviet/Russian tech.
Unfortunately for the world, most of what they've ripped off has been former Soviet/Russian tech.


Maybe, but they're also getting where they want to be. Science and technology have been shared (and more often, stolen) through the ages. For everyone who puts in the patience, time and hard work to design, build, test, redesign, retest, implement, etc...there's millions of people who just snatch it up and use it without understanding any of what went into it. But then they use it to build other things, and so on.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
China is ascending.
We are declining.
Russia already declined.
 
orbister
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Every major technological advancement they've made has been ripped off from someone else, copied, and paraded out to the world as their own with no real understanding of what they have on their hands.


How on earth could these funny yellow people be expected to do real science and engineering like white westerners, eh?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Russian sub designs really aren't that bad.

Don't steal their maintenance schedule though.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

orbister: Dick Gozinya: Every major technological advancement they've made has been ripped off from someone else, copied, and paraded out to the world as their own with no real understanding of what they have on their hands.

How on earth could these funny yellow people be expected to do real science and engineering like white westerners, eh?


It's almost like some cultures are different and some governments are different.

You've got your head in the sand if you don't think he's right.
 
