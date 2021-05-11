 Skip to content
(MSN)   Stay-at-home means stay-at-home. Your household's social bubble is a legal thing, now. The Canadian pandemic response is getting real   (msn.com) divider line
wildcardjack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Soso-lisn!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Find out what happens when Canada stops being polite...and starts getting real.
 
hyperbole
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So this is how democracy dies.  Behind a mask.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They should have been enforcing the orders a year ago.
 
Meltro [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I can has here plz?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Find out what happens when Canada stops being polite


Seen it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wonder how many Covid serial killers there are.  Like they just plot a route that always has a grocery store a little ways past the victims house, so if they get stopped they can claim they are checking a mew store for toilet paper.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hyperbole: So this is how democracy dies.  Behind a mask.


Username checks out.
 
