(CTV News)   Vaccinating 93% of your adult population against covid in 16 days? Thats one hell of a feat. Great job Bhutan   (ctvnews.ca)
21
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're never going to reach that percentage.

Too many strong rugged individual morons here.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Population of 760,000 in a tiny little country. Still impressive.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bhutan received its first 150,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from neighbouring India in January, but the shots were distributed beginning in late March to coincide with auspicious dates in Buddhist astrology.

The first dose was administered by and given to a woman born in the Year of the Monkey, accompanied by chants of Buddhist prayers.

Crazy that a country that base vaccinations on that make believe stuff... is more pro-vaccine per capita than basically all western countries.

Good on Bhutan, the only country in the world that doesnt recognize China.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The key is being strictly isolationist with a small population and nearly impassable borders. Congrats!!
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The key is being strictly isolationist with a small population and nearly impassable borders. Congrats!!


Hmm wouldnt those facts encourage being anti-vaccine? Like saying nobody aint ever going to come here with covid, our borders are nearly impassable! And even if it comes, it'll be easy to stop since we have a small population!

/thats what the average republican would have used as reasons to not vaccinate
//and Bhutan still did vaccinate because they arent being brainwashed by fox news and all that antivaxx bullshiat
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The key is being strictly isolationist with a small population and nearly impassable borders. Congrats!!


Population of 760,000 and 14k square miles. That's 47,000 a day. I'm glad they've accomplished this but it's not all that impressive; I'm also wondering why this didn't happen months ago.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bhutan is a pretty interesting country.

Geography Now! Bhutan
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Bhutan received its first 150,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from neighbouring India in January, but the shots were distributed beginning in late March to coincide with auspicious dates in Buddhist astrology.

The first dose was administered by and given to a woman born in the Year of the Monkey, accompanied by chants of Buddhist prayers.

Crazy that a country that base vaccinations on that make believe stuff... is more pro-vaccine per capita than basically all western countries.

Good on Bhutan, the only country in the world that doesnt recognize China.


Buddhism isn't really known for the same type of crazy as the Abrahamic religions.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Buddhism isn't really known for the same type of crazy as the Abrahamic religions.

The first dose was administered by and given to a woman born in the Year of the Monkey, accompanied by chants of Buddhist prayers.

Crazy that a country that base vaccinations on that make believe stuff... is more pro-vaccine per capita than basically all western countries.

Good on Bhutan, the only country in the world that doesnt recognize China.

Buddhism isn't really known for the same type of crazy as the Abrahamic religions.


True. Abrahamic religions are a cancer on humanity.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So their soccer team?
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Population of 760,000 and 14k square miles. That's 47,000 a day. I'm glad they've accomplished this but it's not all that impressive; I'm also wondering why this didn't happen months ago.

Population of 760,000 and 14k square miles. That's 47,000 a day. I'm glad they've accomplished this but it's not all that impressive; I'm also wondering why this didn't happen months ago.


Dallas County is doing 10,000 a day.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bhutan received its first 150,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from neighbouring India in January, but the shots were distributed beginning in late March to coincide with auspicious dates in Buddhist astrology

So, fark 'em. They held off for months and then bragged about how quickly they got it done? I've got an auspice for them.
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moopy Mac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dallas County is doing 10,000 a day.

Population of 760,000 and 14k square miles. That's 47,000 a day. I'm glad they've accomplished this but it's not all that impressive; I'm also wondering why this didn't happen months ago.

Dallas County is doing 10,000 a day.


I should clarify: LESS THAN 10,000 a day. In March they weren't even doing 10,000 a day.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Bhutan, Bhutan. Who's got the Bhutan?

Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Population of 760,000 in a tiny little country. Still impressive.


Population of North Dakota is 762,062.

Currently 34% of population vaccinated, expected to hit 50% on August 8th, 70% on December, and 85% on Feb 28, 2022.

Census says 23.6% of population is under 18, 582,215 adults (roughly). Let's pretend that 0 people age 16-18 are vaccinated.

That means North Dakota has vaccinated 259,101 adults. or 44.5% of its adults in 147 days.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There's like 12 people that live there and when you can just "press Bhutan" and get results it's a lot less impressive.
 
EVERYBODY PANIC
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Happiest country on earth. I love this phallus loving place and it's well hung founding Buddhist Monk.
https://www.onceinalifetimejourney.co​m​/once-in-a-lifetime-journeys/asia/the-​country-that-worships-the-phallus/

Probably NSFW
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bhutan received its first 150,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from neighbouring India in January, but the shots were distributed beginning in late March to coincide with auspicious dates in Buddhist astrology

So, fark 'em. They held off for months and then bragged about how quickly they got it done? I've got an auspice for them.

So, fark 'em. They held off for months and then bragged about how quickly they got it done? I've got an auspice for them.
QFT.  How many people died in those 2 months?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A small country where everyone can see everyone else as a relative. Very coherent, plus a sense of "lets make an event of this".
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Population of 760,000 in a tiny little country. Still impressive.


One death.  ONE.  Fark.  Good for you Bhutan.
 
