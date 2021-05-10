 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   You know what happens after mother's day? Son of the year award nominee   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Truly shocking.
 
TomSmith65 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She raised his ignorant ass.

Reap what you sew.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Mother's Day? I thought it was Mother's Tase!
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Past the warranty so she can't send it back to the manufacturer either. Shame.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dude needs to get a Mom heart tattoo applied to his forehead by a chainsaw, IMHO.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Times have been tough for Play, especially since COVID made it difficult to get a haircut.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"My son is the worst thing since my son."
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Peterson admitted to "using an electronic weapon...on his mother on Mother's Day". Peterson's girlfriend was also arrested for punching Peterson's mother in the face.


I get the sense that she had it coming.


Peterson and Parker had been living in the victim's home for the past several months.


They know the old lady better than we do, and there's always two sides to a story.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Peterson admitted to "using an electronic weapon...on his mother on Mother's Day". Peterson's girlfriend was also arrested for punching Peterson's mother in the face.


I get the sense that she had it coming.


Peterson and Parker had been living in the victim's home for the past several months.


They know the old lady better than we do, and there's always two sides to a story.


Yeah! She prolly asked 'em to take out the trash or do dishes or something outlandish like that. How dare she!  =P
 
powhound
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Parker was charged with battery ....

Heh.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Peterson and Parker, pictured in the above mug shots, had been living in the victim's home for the past several months. They were booked yesterday into the Richland County jail."

Ungrateful slummers. I bet they didn't even pay part of the electric bill.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So they both got charged because of the attack?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Peterson admitted to "using an electronic weapon...on his mother on Mother's Day". Peterson's girlfriend was also arrested for punching Peterson's mother in the face.


I get the sense that she had it coming.


Peterson and Parker had been living in the victim's home for the past several months.


They know the old lady better than we do, and there's always two sides to a story.

She prolly asked 'em to take out the trash or do the dishes


Or share their meth.
 
morg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The gifts that last a lifetime will start rolling in next week.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Once again the unfurling drama that results from a man who's not even around now but just wanted to get laid.

Horny men are the best.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Shocking Gun?
 
wxboy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The whole thing screamed "trailer trash" to me, so I looked up the address mentioned in the police report linked in TFA.  Needless to say, unlike Mom, I was not shocked.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My son of the year contribution was applying weed-n-feed to her yard.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: [Fark user image image 346x750]


321-0334

Call me, because he's gonna do time while I need me a new sugar-daddy because child support's about to stop for a couple years. I'll only be on probation for 18 months.
 
