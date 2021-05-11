 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSDK St. Louis)   And fark this highway in particular   (ksdk.com) divider line
11
    More: Florida, English-language films, Pickup truck, Isuzu, bad weather, Truck, Ford F-Series, storm damage, Lane  
•       •       •

570 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2021 at 12:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<golf clap>
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Slow down and be on the lookout for storm damage and debris in the roadways."

While true, it wouldn't have mattered. Do idiots just HAVE TO SAY SOMETHING when some weird stuff happens?
 
Snargi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Fortunately, most of the bad weather is past us now, but please be careful out there this morning," the fire department wrote in a warning to the public. "Slow down and be on the lookout for storm damage and debris in the roadways."

Yes, slow down, because driving slower will cut down the chances of a random lightning strike blowing a chunk of pavement through your windshield.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May the road rise up to meet you.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
God was merely expressing his displeasure that Matt Gaetz is still walking around free.
 
focusthis
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Speed up!
You'll spend *less* time exposed to dangerous weather.

This would not have happened to a lower vehicle, such as a convertible 5.0 Mustang.

/Drove a Ford Lighting pickup once
//In a parade
///Don't think I ever got to use the gas pedal
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
OMG that would freak you out more than a bit. Hope the 2 in the truck are OK, and that they were wearing their brown pants.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ShamanGator: OMG that would freak you out more than a bit. Hope the 2 in the truck are OK, and that they were wearing their brown pants.


If lightning hit the road in front of me and sent a chuck of pavement through the windshield the LAST thing I'd be concerned about would be the shiat in my pants.
 
prince of peas [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Fortunately, most of the bad weather is past us now, but please be careful out there this morning," the fire department wrote in a warning to the public. "Slow down and be on the lookout for storm damage and debris in the roadways."
Yes, slow down, because driving slower will cut down the chances of a random lightning strike blowing a chunk of pavement through your windshield.

I think you might have missed the obvious.
 
prince of peas [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Snargi: "Fortunately, most of the bad weather is past us now, but please be careful out there this morning," the fire department wrote in a warning to the public. "Slow down and be on the lookout for storm damage and debris in the roadways."

Yes, slow down, because driving slower will cut down the chances of a random lightning strike blowing a chunk of pavement through your windshield.


I think you might have missed the obvious.

/and I think I forgot to quote you on the last post :)
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was concerned that the red on the windshield was A LOT of blood, but following the link to the fire rescue page that Boobiesed it, they clarified that it's just lighting from the emergency vehicles.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.