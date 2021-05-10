 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Twelve to pfifteen year olds approved pfor Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by PfDA   (npr.org) divider line
17
    More: News  
•       •       •

146 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 May 2021 at 11:38 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Spiffy!
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why only 12 to 15 of them?
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's cool. What about smaller kids?

Pfizer said it won't be ready to ask the FDA for new emergency use authorization expansions for kids younger than 12 until September.

Cool, I guess we'll wait while we figure out what to do with this surplus some other way.

I obviously don't understand how the process goes but I'm imagining an awkward staff meeting where the new guy says "It's so gratifying working at a place that does so much good. I can't wait until we get all those kids vaccinated and solve this forever!" and the blood drains from everyone's faces. "Wait, were kids supposed to get vaccinated too?! shiat! shiat! OK, Loreen, can you schedule some test groups real quick? How many of you have young kids?"
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

potierrh: Why only 12 to 15 of them?


They're only babies.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I hear they're giving away a Price-Pfister pfaucet with every shot.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pfabulous news!
 
Veloram
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What about shfourteen-teen?
 
mrparks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Except their parents still own them so if you have two anti-jab c*nts for parents, you're f*cked.
 
robodog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: That's cool. What about smaller kids?

Pfizer said it won't be ready to ask the FDA for new emergency use authorization expansions for kids younger than 12 until September.

Cool, I guess we'll wait while we figure out what to do with this surplus some other way.

I obviously don't understand how the process goes but I'm imagining an awkward staff meeting where the new guy says "It's so gratifying working at a place that does so much good. I can't wait until we get all those kids vaccinated and solve this forever!" and the blood drains from everyone's faces. "Wait, were kids supposed to get vaccinated too?! shiat! shiat! OK, Loreen, can you schedule some test groups real quick? How many of you have young kids?"


Unfortunately this is standard procedure with vaccines, very slow and deliberate march down the age cohorts.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: That's cool. What about smaller kids?

Pfizer said it won't be ready to ask the FDA for new emergency use authorization expansions for kids younger than 12 until September.


So after next school year has already started.
Peachy.


/Want all kids to get back in school? Get some damn vaccines approved for their age brackets.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Got my 13-year-old his appt for tomorrow.
 
gar1013
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Excelsior: SoupGuru: That's cool. What about smaller kids?

Pfizer said it won't be ready to ask the FDA for new emergency use authorization expansions for kids younger than 12 until September.

So after next school year has already started.
Peachy.


/Want all kids to get back in school? Get some damn vaccines approved for their age brackets.


So strange. Our kid's school has been in person since September of last year, and it's worked fine.

It's almost as if taking some very basic precautions does the trick fantastically well.

Or you could just sit around and wet your pants.
 
wxboy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Got my 13-year-old his appt for tomorrow.


Your kid is going to be rather disappointed, because this is not the final step toward actual authorization for use.  It still has to go through the CDC (likely more or less a formality at this point), which won't happen until Wednesday.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Get stabbed or else.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I submitted a similar headline gag, but used the word "apfroved".
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gar1013: Excelsior: SoupGuru: That's cool. What about smaller kids?

Pfizer said it won't be ready to ask the FDA for new emergency use authorization expansions for kids younger than 12 until September.

So after next school year has already started.
Peachy.


/Want all kids to get back in school? Get some damn vaccines approved for their age brackets.

So strange. Our kid's school has been in person since September of last year, and it's worked fine.

It's almost as if taking some very basic precautions does the trick fantastically well.

Or you could just sit around and wet your pants.


You were doing so well. Now you decided to be a jerk again? Amazing.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wxboy: Demetrius: Got my 13-year-old his appt for tomorrow.

Your kid is going to be rather disappointed, because this is not the final step toward actual authorization for use.  It still has to go through the CDC (likely more or less a formality at this point), which won't happen until Wednesday.


The VAMS site took his DOB and allowed the booking, but I'm anticipating that issue anyway and talking with the provider in the morning. No use showing up in line if they won't jab the little bastard.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.