 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   We don't need blocked respiration. We don't need no cough control. No lung-scarred chasms in the classroom. Hey, teachers, leave those masks at home   (bbc.com) divider line
24
    More: Spiffy, Education, Teacher, School, last year, High school, Prime minister, return of students, latest step  
•       •       •

718 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 May 2021 at 10:44 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's one way to reduce the surplus population, Bojoke.
 
Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do not see the spiffy-ness in this.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two weeks later...masks required.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: That's one way to reduce the surplus population, Bojoke.


I can't remember where I got this thing, but it looks like the love child of Boris Johnson and the idol from the first Indiana Jones movie. I just wanted to share that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my grandkids got covid....ages 7,3,2,1. oh boy did their nose's run, and that was all they got to show for it.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whisper in the wind: Two weeks later...masks required.


Like here in Quebec. I don't think any of their loosening of restrictions ever lasted more than a couple weeks before we had to lock back down, usually in a more severe fashion.

And the politicians always look like clueless morons. But I repeat myself.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
School is good
Pink Floyd sucks
Subby is a pussy
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: my grandkids got covid....ages 7,3,2,1. oh boy did their nose's run, and that was all they got to show for it.


that's not a symptom of covid
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: my grandkids got covid....ages 7,3,2,1. oh boy did their nose's run, and that was all they got to show for it.


shut it ruskie
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its got to end sometime, and Britain has a high vaccination rate.  They might have to bring it back if there's a new strain, but if you tell people it's necessary when they can clearly see vaccination is working well, they will eventually stop taking you seriously.  You can save lives by making a national speed limit of 15mph too, but people won't put up with it. Better to keep that arrow in the quiver for later if you have an effective vaccine and low case rate.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: WTP 2: my grandkids got covid....ages 7,3,2,1. oh boy did their nose's run, and that was all they got to show for it.

that's not a symptom of covid


For children?  Ah hell yeah it is.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-n​cov/daily-life-coping/children/symptom​s.html#:~:text=The%20most%20common%20s​ymptoms%20of,Nasal%20congestion%20or%2​0runny%20nose
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just put the vaccine in the water to overcome the morans.
 
Persepolis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravo on the headline, subby.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

alex10294: Its got to end sometime, and Britain has a high vaccination rate.  They might have to bring it back if there's a new strain, but if you tell people it's necessary when they can clearly see vaccination is working well, they will eventually stop taking you seriously.  You can save lives by making a national speed limit of 15mph too, but people won't put up with it. Better to keep that arrow in the quiver for later if you have an effective vaccine and low case rate.


As long as the teachers are vaccinated.

Kids are a main vector.  Kids aren't approved for vaccinations yet, but Kids are the least likely to have severe symptoms (though it can get bad).  So if the teachers are vaccinated, sure.

But forcing a teacher who is not yet vaccinated to take off mask is a bad idea.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They gave the NHS nurses a 1% raise after working themselves to death for a year. By killing a lot of teachers off, they can give a better raise to the surviving teachers. A PR win for the most corrupt PM in a century, and besides, piles of dead bodies are, like, totally his thing.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: WTP 2: my grandkids got covid....ages 7,3,2,1. oh boy did their nose's run, and that was all they got to show for it.

that's not a symptom of covid


so i guess their positive test was wrong...
my daughter had a 101 fever, wow
 
Begoggle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why was this bullshiat headline & tag greenlit?
Has Fark given up all pretense now?
 
powhound
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dkulprit: alex10294: Its got to end sometime, and Britain has a high vaccination rate.  They might have to bring it back if there's a new strain, but if you tell people it's necessary when they can clearly see vaccination is working well, they will eventually stop taking you seriously.  You can save lives by making a national speed limit of 15mph too, but people won't put up with it. Better to keep that arrow in the quiver for later if you have an effective vaccine and low case rate.

As long as the teachers are vaccinated.

Kids are a main vector.  Kids aren't approved for vaccinations yet, but Kids are the least likely to have severe symptoms (though it can get bad).  So if the teachers are vaccinated, sure.

But forcing a teacher who is not yet vaccinated to take off mask is a bad idea.


I don't think anyone is forcing any personal decisions as to wear a mask or not. I'm a teacher already vaccinated. I volunteered to teach summer school and the kids will be unmasked. I will likely keep mine on.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
Fever or chills
Cough
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Fatigue
Muscle or body aches
Headache
New loss of taste or smell
Sore throat
Congestion or runny nose
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhea
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

powhound: dkulprit: alex10294: Its got to end sometime, and Britain has a high vaccination rate.  They might have to bring it back if there's a new strain, but if you tell people it's necessary when they can clearly see vaccination is working well, they will eventually stop taking you seriously.  You can save lives by making a national speed limit of 15mph too, but people won't put up with it. Better to keep that arrow in the quiver for later if you have an effective vaccine and low case rate.

As long as the teachers are vaccinated.

Kids are a main vector.  Kids aren't approved for vaccinations yet, but Kids are the least likely to have severe symptoms (though it can get bad).  So if the teachers are vaccinated, sure.

But forcing a teacher who is not yet vaccinated to take off mask is a bad idea.

I don't think anyone is forcing any personal decisions as to wear a mask or not. I'm a teacher already vaccinated. I volunteered to teach summer school and the kids will be unmasked. I will likely keep mine on.


I just want to say thank you so much for all you do for our kids. Teachers truly are the unsung heroes.
 
robodog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dkulprit: alex10294: Its got to end sometime, and Britain has a high vaccination rate.  They might have to bring it back if there's a new strain, but if you tell people it's necessary when they can clearly see vaccination is working well, they will eventually stop taking you seriously.  You can save lives by making a national speed limit of 15mph too, but people won't put up with it. Better to keep that arrow in the quiver for later if you have an effective vaccine and low case rate.

As long as the teachers are vaccinated.

Kids are a main vector.  Kids aren't approved for vaccinations yet, but Kids are the least likely to have severe symptoms (though it can get bad).  So if the teachers are vaccinated, sure.

But forcing a teacher who is not yet vaccinated to take off mask is a bad idea.


And we've already caught Covid hiding out in neuron sheaths, like chicken pox. If something as generally benign as chicken pox causes the horror throat is shingles can you imagine what Covid might look like when it emerges from a decades long sleep in the neurons?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

robodog: dkulprit: alex10294: Its got to end sometime, and Britain has a high vaccination rate.  They might have to bring it back if there's a new strain, but if you tell people it's necessary when they can clearly see vaccination is working well, they will eventually stop taking you seriously.  You can save lives by making a national speed limit of 15mph too, but people won't put up with it. Better to keep that arrow in the quiver for later if you have an effective vaccine and low case rate.

As long as the teachers are vaccinated.

Kids are a main vector.  Kids aren't approved for vaccinations yet, but Kids are the least likely to have severe symptoms (though it can get bad).  So if the teachers are vaccinated, sure.

But forcing a teacher who is not yet vaccinated to take off mask is a bad idea.

And we've already caught Covid hiding out in neuron sheaths, like chicken pox. If something as generally benign as chicken pox causes the horror throat is shingles can you imagine what Covid might look like when it emerges from a decades long sleep in the neurons?


Like some rough beast, it's hour come round at last, slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why the fark now?  Close out this semester with masks, then hope the fall will allow the kids to come back without.  What are you really gaining compared with the risk you're taking?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Boris might be in charge but he's no leader. He doesn't care if the peasants live or die just so there's enough left to serve him. He wants to hold power, not to lead the people of Great Britain.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.