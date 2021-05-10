 Skip to content
(The Verge)   Facebook says it's testing a prompt that encourages users to open unread articles before sharing them, about a year after Twitter debuted a similar prompt. Total Farkers: pffft, amateurs   (theverge.com) divider line
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
drtfa
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before the "I deleted FB a long time ago because I'm a super double edgelord" comments.
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, TFers just read the headline when submitting
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: drtfa


You did?

/ dNrtfa
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hankie Fest: In before the "I deleted FB a long time ago because I'm a super double edgelord" comments.


At this point?  More like, "Because I have an ounce of sense."  It doesn't exactly take Lord Gillette of the Katanalands to figure that one out the last few years.  Federal hearings are sort of a clue.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I trust Facebook to make the moral and correct decision in this matter.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hankie Fest: In before the "I deleted FB a long time ago because I'm a super double edgelord" comments.


But not before anyone says that they never had FB to begin with, like me.
:-p

*sashays away whistling*
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found a new articles that PROVES that lizard people are taking over the senate, congress, the white house!

They don't want you to know this...

Read it's now, before the article is removed!!!

https://is.gd/WVZvnI
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once the person answers the prompt to continue sharing, I'd like to see if the person who received the shared link is also notified whether the user actually read the article first. One more way to track who is sending you crap.

/I don't use facebook
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hankie Fest: In before the "I deleted FB a long time ago because I'm a super double edgelord" comments.


I got rid of Facebook in 2011, not because I'm an edgelord, but because it really just ran its course for me. It was neat for a few years, then it just...wasn't.

Fark is the closest thing to social media I've got these days.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clicking the link really limits your options for a response.  It's always a bad idea.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was just trying to share a link about a new  CCB political group. Lemonparty I think they call themselves.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know people are gullible, and I assumed that's why they shared links.

I had never really considered that these snot for brains were sharing stuff they hadn't read, but, it makes perfect sense.

Now I feel bad for not realising the obvious. :(
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: In before the "I deleted FB a long time ago because I'm a super double edgelord" comments.


Sooo, lemme see if I got ya, Holmes.
To not be a "super double edgelord" one HAS to be on Facebook.
That's what you said.
 
phishrace
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: In before the "I deleted FB a long time ago because I'm a super double edgelord" comments.


I never had a FB account.

/Super Triple Edgelord
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Facebook: "Hey look, it looks like we're doing something"
Users: "grumble, this is obnoxious" [behavior remains unmodified, now with one additional step]
[time passes]
Facebook (page 50 of latest update log): "We're making this feature optional in response to user feedback"
[time]
Facebook: *removes feature*
[2022 election buildup]
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'd like a version of that rule applied to Fark. Nothing says you're especially stupid like posting a comment that has nothing to do with tfa, and lots of people who also dnrtfa sucking up by smarting that comment.
Happens way too often in Pol tab, and I don't even see much of that.
Hilarious?
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bslim: Hankie Fest: In before the "I deleted FB a long time ago because I'm a super double edgelord" comments.

Sooo, lemme see if I got ya, Holmes.
To not be a "super double edgelord" one HAS to be on Facebook.
That's what you said.


You're not too good at reading comprehension, are you?
I said that to not be a super double edgelord, one needs to not gloat about how they used to be on FB but no longer are because they're cool.
 
phishrace
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: I'd like a version of that rule applied to Fark. Nothing says you're especially stupid like posting a comment that has nothing to do with tfa, and lots of people who also dnrtfa sucking up by smarting that comment.
Happens way too often in Pol tab, and I don't even see much of that.
Hilarious?


For me, it depends on the topic of the article. If there's a death, somebody is put in a hospital or someone gets arrested, I'm generally going to read before commenting. If it's about Elon Musk, fark reading the article, I'm jumping in with my guns blazing.
 
