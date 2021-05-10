 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   Begun, the Insurrection plea deals have   (wusa9.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is normal to seek plea agreements before anyone goes to trial because it saves a lot of time and money.

Sounds like he's a moron and won't take it.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as pleading to felonies and prison time for the terrorists it is acceptable.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Klein was arrested in March, but released on unsecured bond last month despite a federal judge finding that he showed an "obvious disregard for the safety of others and the country" and that he has "demonstrated willingness to use force to advance his personal beliefs."

And he's white so let's bail him out.

What white privilege?
 
Captain Scratch [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Klein was arrested in March, but released on unsecured bond last month despite a federal judge finding that he showed an "obvious disregard for the safety of others and the country" and that he has "demonstrated willingness to use force to advance his personal beliefs."

And he's white so let's bail him out.

What white privilege?


A federal judge sets bail, so this seems a bit contradictory.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Pair them up and lock two in a room with a random weapon. Plea deal goes to the survivor.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Captain Scratch: PaulRB: Klein was arrested in March, but released on unsecured bond last month despite a federal judge finding that he showed an "obvious disregard for the safety of others and the country" and that he has "demonstrated willingness to use force to advance his personal beliefs."

And he's white so let's bail him out.

What white privilege?

A federal judge sets bail, so this seems a bit contradictory.


Judge can hang next to him
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for the plea deal for Twitler's primary accountant.

Will he flip or not?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wake me when the people who incited this action are tried.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Klein was arrested in March, but released on unsecured bond last month despite a federal judge finding that he showed an "obvious disregard for the safety of others and the country" and that he has "demonstrated willingness to use force to advance his personal beliefs."

And he's white so let's bail him out.

What white privilege?


Bail him out?

It's an unsecured bond--He promised he'd show up.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As long as the plea involves years of hard time behind bars, I'm fine with it.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If they just would of burned down cities and looted, like other riots  all of this would be behind us.
 
