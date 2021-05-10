 Skip to content
(Motorious) Carmakers are weighing a decision on pulling gadgets from cars to start production again
47
    More: News, Automobile, Chevrolet, Ford Mustang, Renault, Automotive industry, Chevrolet Camaro, Ford Motor Company, Vehicle  
•       •       •

NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not Luddite-speak, but FARK YEAH. There are mission-critical or environmental systems that need chips, but most of the rest is expendable niceties (that are also the source of the majority of complaints according to JD Power surveys)...and they aren't even that nice. FTA:

For a long time, I've wondered why automakers so doggedly pursue using their own infotainment systems in vehicle head units. It's a silly pursuit since cars stay on the road for well over a decade, making technology which is cutting-edge when it's first developed incredibly dated in short order. A better solution would be to project a person's smartphone onto the touchscreen, kind of like what Apple CarPlay and Android Auto do, only better. Most people put their phone in a holder and use it for navigation, music, etc. because it has cutting-edge tech, the apps they're familiar with, and it works far better than some aging infotainment system.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why we can't have nice things.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That is where Android Automotive, Linux Automotive Platform, and QNX are coming in. And whatever Apple is doing. The problem they still run into is that they design these system 5-10 years in advance, so the cutting edge unit is powered by an Atom chip.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Waaaay back in the 90's. The SO and I rented a 'test car' from AAA for a visit to Orlando.
It had a primitive GPS system. At the time GPS was just opened up for consumer use by Al Gore. Before the Gore's initiative it was only for GOVERNMENT use...much like the Internet was before AL GORE, opened it up for commercial use. So, yes, Al Gore also took the initiative to create "GPS" as we know and use it in daily use.

However for a year or so, (the time we rented the car with fancy GSP) it would be crippled for location only with in a couple of hundred yards. So AAA and others had some work around to locate the position. These where 'wheel count' and using the compass for turns to narrow down the location to a few yards.

But the biggest thing I got a giggle out of...was the computer. While the car had a small touch screen in the dash...in the Trunk attached to 'can' style sat antenna was full sized 386 computer.
When you started the car the screen had a DOS prompt until it booted into the AAA software.

Beyond 2000 1993 full episode part 2 of 3
Youtube NCGmxk3H44g
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They laughed at me while I kept my Led Zeppelin IV 8-track in climate controlled storage all these years decades.

Well, WHO'S LAUGHING NOW!!!
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sorry, we're out of microchips, it's back to analog.

See what happens when Bill Gates gets divorced!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Man, the millennials are going to love crank windows and radios with 4 AM presets.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Does that mean everyone is going to have to turn a key to start their car now?  The horror!
 
bluewave69
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
lol maybe we going to have another run of the 80's things getting more crappy every year till the end of the decade but cool movies.
 
special20
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Hell, revert everything back to 6 volt, and tubes. (valves, for the Brits).
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I remember back in the early 2000's when I was ordering my MINI Cooper, they wanted a bazillion dollars to include a jack/cable to hook up my Apply Ipod to the car's radio system.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Honk-honk, rattle-rattle, crash, beep-beep.
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

This.

iPad mount and iPad with a cellular connection is all you need, its already the size of most dashboard infotainment systems anyway. Aux cable and power.  Done.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Aren't they preloading cars with tons of bells & whistles, but leaving them disabled for anyone who doesn't pay for it? And not just BMW with their heated seat monthly subscription.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Call the Car-X man?
 
covfefe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How about no radio to get stolen at all and I'll use a Bluetooth speaker.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That is fine, the one thing I hate about a lot of cars is the damn features when they break never seem to work right when they get "fixed". Just more of a reason to jack up the price.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't even have a car, but touchscreens on the dash need to go, like yesterday. The whole point of nobs and buttons is to be able to feel them without looking directly at them. Nobody needs a f*cking IMAX screen right next to the goddamn steering wheel.

/looking at you, Tesla
 
Mercury
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As long as the cars get 40 rods to the Hogshead, I'll be happy

/put it in 'H"
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Or you know, kill cryptos so vlad, kim jong un and terrorist/mafia groups cant launder money like its a goddamn hobby.
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My favorite automobile -- EVAH -- was a 79 Corolla. Were there any microchips in it?
 
Malenfant [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I think this can be done without overpriced Apple products.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Cars having too much extra crap is why I'm pondering the purchase of a Mitsubishi Mirage. It's a cheapo car that is made with fewer bells and whistles to keep the cost down. The problem is that the engine sucks.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I've said it before, and I'll say it again - we are way overdue for something like the Raspberry Pi Compute Module to become standard.  Imagine if you can upgrade your TV/car/whatever's "smarts" just by swapping out a module once it becomes obsolete or begins to have performance issues.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Uh oh
Tesla owners will have to learn how to drive again.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I love my car's USB port. It has everything I need. I just wish it wasn't in the glove compartment.

So, in summary, please move these in time for me to replace my 10 year old car in another 10 years.

Thank you.
 
fatkang
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

My 2020 Jeep Gladiator has crank windows and the radio can only do 5 presets. Make of that what you will.
 
baorao
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
how they sell the idea:
Fark user imageView Full Size

what they bring to market:
Fark user imageView Full Size


at today's prices!!
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I'M LAUGHING.  Physical Graffiti is a way better album than IV!!
 
the_peddler
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Let's not do 6 volt. We'll have the thieves ripping out wiring harnesses with all the extra copper in there.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Yep.  I know how buttons feel, I can count with my fingers and hear with my ears, and there are also buttons in the steering wheel, so I don't even need to look at the radio while driving.  Just reach and feel, and thumb pushes on the wheel while at 10 and 2.  They put too much crap in non-economy cars.  I'll keep my Nissan Versa, thank you very much.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, lessee...are there any nmechanics now that can work on older-style cars?

No?

Guess what...they're gonna farking learn now, aren't they?

Get rid of the damned idiot lights, and put back the REAL instruments that told you what was wrong with your car when the SHTF, instead of these damned ridiculous P codes that have multiple meanings across several car brands.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Absolutely. A console-mounted touch screen is a giant visual distraction, which people don't need when they need to be keeping their eyes on the road. For the one car I rented with a touch screen radio, the console was off the entire time.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

As a millennial, I grew up learning to drive on cars with crank windows and listened to am radio constantly for various sporting events.

Please find a new shtick.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

It was called "selective availability" in GPS: https://www.gps.gov/systems/gps/​modern​ization/sa/

Civilian use of GPS could not move forward until that was disabled. Location and mapping systems were useless until that was disabled.
 
Starblazer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Well, that's what you get for buying a Fiat.
 
fonebone77
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As long as bitcoin miners can get their money that is all that matter.  Supporting drug and human trafficking cartels is way more important than people having cars or video game consoles surely.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sort of. A lot of times, a base model car will still be wired for options, but the actual "unit" that makes the option work isn't there.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: Cars having too much extra crap is why I'm pondering the purchase of a Mitsubishi Mirage. It's a cheapo car that is made with fewer bells and whistles to keep the cost down. The problem is that the engine sucks.


You'd think Mitsubishi could offer at least a 4-cylinder. There is probably zero cost savings with the 3-cylinder and the drivability and usefulness of a 4-cylinder would be of great benefit to customers.
 
the_vicious_fez
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
DEAR GOD YES PLEASE.

I might actually buy a new car if it's analog. I'd be able to fix it.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I remember the mind-blowing experience of getting a car with cupholders - and NOT having a check engine light that came on when the gas cap wasn't screwed on correctly.
Yeah, my login checks out!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

They're getting worse though. BMW and Tesla will have everything in the car for an option to work but if you try to use it a message pops up offering to let the person buy that feature.

Tesla has also caught crap for disabling features that the original owner had purchased and asking the car's new owner to buy them again.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Amen
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Design all the bells and whistles to be modular plug-and-play. Don't want it? Don't get it. The slot is still there should you change your mind.

I don't want a car that tried to connect with every IoT device it passes.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ less than a minute ago  
To hope that the growing vulnerability of a world increasingly integrated by technology will not demand a total despotism is mere foolishness.

~Nicolás Gómez Dávila
 
