Good news for anyone who dreams of living in a piece of Ikea furniture and has a spare $1.1 Million
25
cretinbob
1 hour ago  
Bwahaha 0.18 acres...
 
flamark
1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Bwahaha 0.18 acres...


On the edge of a multi-lane highway.
 
Badmoodman
24 minutes ago  

flamark: cretinbob: Bwahaha 0.18 acres...

On the edge of a multi-lane highway.



Follow that down a bit and you'll see those are train tracks. Hard NO. Very pricey for its location, small lot size and not overly large house.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile
22 minutes ago  
I don't see where the Peloton is supposed to go.
 
question_dj
18 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: flamark: cretinbob: Bwahaha 0.18 acres...

On the edge of a multi-lane highway.


Follow that down a bit and you'll see those are train tracks. Hard NO. Very pricey for its location, small lot size and not overly large house.

[Fark user image 850x1035]


According to the listing that's public transit and the closeness is supposed to be a selling point.

Also, this house is seriously nice. I love it.
 
kb7rky
15 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: flamark: cretinbob: Bwahaha 0.18 acres...

On the edge of a multi-lane highway.


Follow that down a bit and you'll see those are train tracks. Hard NO. Very pricey for its location, small lot size and not overly large house.

[Fark user image 850x1035]


I used to live near a railroad crossing, so I'm getting a kick...
 
Magnanimous_J
14 minutes ago  
I quite like it. As long as I don't have to put it together myself, I'm all in.
 
FrancoFile
13 minutes ago  

question_dj: Badmoodman: flamark: cretinbob: Bwahaha 0.18 acres...

On the edge of a multi-lane highway.


Follow that down a bit and you'll see those are train tracks. Hard NO. Very pricey for its location, small lot size and not overly large house.

[Fark user image 850x1035]

According to the listing that's public transit and the closeness is supposed to be a selling point.

Also, this house is seriously nice. I love it.


It's way too aggressively mid-century/Scandinavian.  There's nothing you can do about the architecture, but I'd have to do some serious redecorating.
 
GoodDoctorB
12 minutes ago  
If I pay over a mil for my house I expect to be able to not shower next to my shiatter, please. I can do that in my 90k house fine, thanks.
 
starsrift
12 minutes ago  

question_dj: Badmoodman: flamark: cretinbob: Bwahaha 0.18 acres...

On the edge of a multi-lane highway.


Follow that down a bit and you'll see those are train tracks. Hard NO. Very pricey for its location, small lot size and not overly large house.

[Fark user image 850x1035]

According to the listing that's public transit and the closeness is supposed to be a selling point.

Also, this house is seriously nice. I love it.


The house advertises itself as being a pre-fab. I'm pretty sure you could put the house, or a copy of it, on a nice bit of property.
 
Tman144
12 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, near where I live:
$959,000
2 bd 1 ba
777 sqft
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash
11 minutes ago  
Given the cold climate I hope that place offers heated flooring. All of that stone flooring looks cold as hell, and the exterior wood paneling looks like shiat.
 
BitwiseShift
10 minutes ago  
Expecting the actual IKEA houses.  Too soon.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
9 minutes ago  
The worst part about it is that it's located in Minneapolis. And really, the only problem I have with that is the cold. Minneapolis is probably perfectly lovely. Except for the, you know, 8-month-long winters. LOL
 
rej1138
8 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Badmoodman: flamark: cretinbob: Bwahaha 0.18 acres...

On the edge of a multi-lane highway.


Follow that down a bit and you'll see those are train tracks. Hard NO. Very pricey for its location, small lot size and not overly large house.

[Fark user image 850x1035]

I used to live near a railroad crossing, so I'm getting a kick...


I lived in an apartment where the back end of the building ended in a berm, on the other side of which was the BNSF tracks - in the western 'burbs of Chicago.  You got used to having your finger on the volume button.  As the train approached: up-up-up-up, as train finishes passing : down-down-down-down.

Once I heard something really strange - I realized it was a steam engine.  By the time I ran to the top of the berm to see, there was just the haze of smoke.  Like the ghost train or something.

On the plus side - I worked downtown, and the metra station was a 90 second walk.
 
alice_600
8 minutes ago  
That house looks like it was built for cats.
 
Tman144
6 minutes ago  

Tman144: Meanwhile, near where I live:
$959,000
2 bd 1 ba
777 sqft
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 640x480]


Actually, this one is even better:
$949,000
2 bd 1 ba
636 sqft
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size

For only a million dollars, you too can own a home with a bedroom that barely fits a full size bed!
 
Magnanimous_J
6 minutes ago  

Tman144: Meanwhile, near where I live:
$959,000
2 bd 1 ba
777 sqft
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 640x480]


Bay area?
 
patrick767
5 minutes ago  

question_dj: Badmoodman: flamark: cretinbob: Bwahaha 0.18 acres...

On the edge of a multi-lane highway.


Follow that down a bit and you'll see those are train tracks. Hard NO. Very pricey for its location, small lot size and not overly large house.

[Fark user image 850x1035]

According to the listing that's public transit and the closeness is supposed to be a selling point.

Also, this house is seriously nice. I love it.


It looks cold and lifeless. Perhaps a robot would enjoy living there.
/ stop liking what I don't like
 
Tman144
5 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Tman144: Meanwhile, near where I live:
$959,000
2 bd 1 ba
777 sqft
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 640x480]

Bay area?


Whale's vagina.
 
question_dj
5 minutes ago  

starsrift: question_dj: Badmoodman: flamark: cretinbob: Bwahaha 0.18 acres...

On the edge of a multi-lane highway.


Follow that down a bit and you'll see those are train tracks. Hard NO. Very pricey for its location, small lot size and not overly large house.

[Fark user image 850x1035]

According to the listing that's public transit and the closeness is supposed to be a selling point.

Also, this house is seriously nice. I love it.

The house advertises itself as being a pre-fab. I'm pretty sure you could put the house, or a copy of it, on a nice bit of property.


https://modernprefabs.com/prefab-home​s​/flatpak/

Unfortunately, this would look garish in my hood.
 
TheDirtyNacho
3 minutes ago  
This would be 1.5 - 2x as much in Austin and sell in a day
 
Magnanimous_J
2 minutes ago  

Tman144: Magnanimous_J: Tman144: Meanwhile, near where I live:
$959,000
2 bd 1 ba
777 sqft
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 640x480]

Bay area?

Whale's vagina.


Unreal. I assumed San Diego wasn't cheap, but I had no idea the prices were that crazy.
 
Badafuco
less than a minute ago  
Looks like a small office of some start-up dot.com business.
 
starsrift
less than a minute ago  

question_dj: starsrift: question_dj: Badmoodman: flamark: cretinbob: Bwahaha 0.18 acres...

On the edge of a multi-lane highway.


Follow that down a bit and you'll see those are train tracks. Hard NO. Very pricey for its location, small lot size and not overly large house.

[Fark user image 850x1035]

According to the listing that's public transit and the closeness is supposed to be a selling point.

Also, this house is seriously nice. I love it.

The house advertises itself as being a pre-fab. I'm pretty sure you could put the house, or a copy of it, on a nice bit of property.

https://modernprefabs.com/prefab-homes​/flatpak/

Unfortunately, this would look garish in my hood.


Most of housing prices are lot prices. Generally, building a house is cheap. It's always the land that costs you, unless you're doing gold leaf or some other wild shiat.
 
