(MSN)   Feeling a bit over shadowed by Australia, New Zealand gets in on the 'I'll Kill You' with my animals game   (msn.com) divider line
17
•       •       •

17 Comments     (+0 »)
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/ht to conchords
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It probably escaped from a chinese lab
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously the snake had only gone to New Zealand on holiday from Australia.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
Although The New Zealand Herald reported that two previous snakes found at Woolleys Bay and Tokerau Beach were found "alive and wriggling" by horrified viewers last month, this snake did ultimately did not survive.

"I didn't know what to do with it," the boy told the outlet. "I chopped its head off, put it in a bag and threw it out."

Maybe, and I know this is a totally crazy thought... maybe what to do with it is just leave them the fark alone and continue letting them do their sea snake thing in the sea? I mean, if you find it in your livingroom - I get it. If you find something in its natural environment though maybe just leave it the fark alone instead of killing it?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cormee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why Australia AND New Zealand. Only need one.
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Because you cant take a chance on your child possibly dying.
Its not super complicated.
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

...how many spiders have you killed in your lifetime? Because EVERYTHING is their natural habitat...

/That "argument" about 'natural habitat' has been empirically debunked for damn near 50 years.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Right. So if anybody wants to go into any forest anywhere in the world and shoot a bunch of animals they sure can't because it's our natural habitat to. Goddamn animals.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I wrote" they sure can" and when I added it they made it can't. It's infuriating. I think I'll go step on a spider.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Personally, I leave spiders alone.  They take care of flies, gnats, moths and anything else like that.  If the web is in an inconvenient location, I relocate them.  Even the black widow that build its web in my bathroom doorway while I was on vacation...she got relocated.

But if I go into a snake's house, kidnap him and then kill him...well, that's a bit annoying for all of us.

Honestly, why not just take a photo and look it up?  No need to steal the thing from its home.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Australia's Canada.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Just because something exists outside in its natural environment that could possibly somehow hurt one of us means we should kill it? Well, golly gee, I guess we better just start killing everything we see...

What's also not super complicated is the concept of maybe keeping your kid away from it, rather than letting them catch it and chop its head off. Your kid catching and decapitating a poisonous snake means a non-zero chance they get bit. Making sure your kid keeps their distance means they won't have a chance to get bit. That simple enough?
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just how truly dangerous are these reptiles?

In Australia, in 2018, a sea snake (the same species as this story, per another article) killed someone for the first time in 80 years. The snake had been caught in a trawler net, so it was probably quite miffed too.

So . . . not dangerous, especially if you leave them the fark alone.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-10-0​8​/sea-snake-death-trawler-harry-evans-e​nglish/10351010
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I leave spiders and predatory centipedes alone. Because of that I hardly ever see any of them in my house, like maybe 2-4 times a year I might see a spider or centipede, and I never see any other bugs (oops, I let a moth in when I opened the door excepted) - because that's what those predatory insects feed on. If I killed the spiders and other predatory bugs they wouldn't be able to eat the things that I REALLY don't want in my house - the stuff that feeds on my food and belongings. Because I leave them alone they keep those populations of pest bugs in check, so there are never enough of them inhabiting the spaces of my house to sustain large populations of predators either.

The best solution to seeing a scary critter isn't "OMG kill it". The best solution is to respect it, keep your distance, and leave it the fark alone. It probably doesn't care about you, it's just trying to go about its life and that might even benefit you.
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cool story.

Im pretty sure theyre just going to keep killing snakes.
 
