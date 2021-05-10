 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Man shot in Siesta Key, buttocks   (wfla.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell of a wake up call.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oblig.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon and loitering and prowling, the report states.

His on definitely won't be happy with that loitering charge
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Million to one shot, doc. I tell ya, a million to one shot.
 
neongoats
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's a nice beach. One of the few things I miss about Florida.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Man shot in Siesta Key, buttocks keister
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dead ass.
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

neongoats: That's a nice beach. One of the few things I miss about Florida.


Watched many a Grand Prix from that beach and swilled a lot of beer at SKOB. Haven't been there since my Dad died in 2010.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I guess his mom wasn't playing around when she told him to get his lazy ass out of bed.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: He was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon and loitering and prowling, the report states.

His on definitely won't be happy with that loitering charge


It's Siesta Key.  Loitering will get you 10-12 at hard labor.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: He was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon and loitering and prowling, the report states.

His on definitely won't be happy with that loitering charge


Loitering and... loitering and... loitering and...
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: He was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon and loitering and prowling, the report states.

His on definitely won't be happy with that loitering charge


Prowling sounds way cooler than loitering. Like you're a pirate plundering.
 
