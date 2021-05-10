 Skip to content
 
(CNBC)   WHO declares the B.1.617.2 a "variant of concern at the global level", spreading more easily and may evade vaccines. Is also its own solo trifecta apparently   (cnbc.com) divider line
    Scary, World Health Organization, contagious triple-mutant Covid variant, Johns Hopkins University, Infection, Johns Hopkins, variant of concern, preliminary studies, weekly situation report  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cool. Is that the one where you get black fungus around your nose and eyes and they have to surgically remove your eyes? I'll be locking myself inside for the next 10 years.
 
DiggFerkel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh yeah baby, I love me some panic porn.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Guys, I don't want to sound like a pessimist, but here's the thing -- every single one of us is going to die in the most horrible way imaginable.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe that Italian who got 6 doses of vaccine was on to something... or they are the origin story for a superhero/supervillain.  Either way this show is really killing it.
 
Worst Name I Ever Heard [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
'The group issued a clarification Monday to their earlier remarks, saying that current data shows the existing Covid-19 vaccines "remain effective at preventing disease and death in people infected with this variant."'
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That took them long enough...

Should have been done weeks ago. WHO is farking worthless yet again.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: Guys, I don't want to sound like a pessimist, but here's the thing -- every single one of us is going to die in the most horrible way imaginable.


I don't know, I can imagine quite a lot
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fine.  I'll just wear a mask forever and keep getting more and more awesome fabrics.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: Guys, I don't want to sound like a pessimist, but here's the thing -- every single one of us is going to die in the most horrible way imaginable.


We're all going to die as part of a human centipede?  I have to admit I didn't see that ending coming...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: Guys, I don't want to sound like a pessimist, but here's the thing -- every single one of us is going to die in the most horrible way imaginable.


I already know my fate:

I will die from a heart attack as an old man...while yelling at the TV during a Seahawks game.
 
farknozzle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
One more reason for those who haven't gotten vaccinated to do so if medically able. All available vaccines still provide fair protection (diminished protection vs the protection against the original flavor, but still...) against this variant according to the most recent info available.
Let's not panic just yet.
 
phishrace
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: Guys, I don't want to sound like a pessimist, but here's the thing -- every single one of us is going to die in the most horrible way imaginable.


In a tragic blimp accident over the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: Guys, I don't want to sound like a pessimist, but here's the thing -- every single one of us is going to die in the most horrible way imaginable.



I wonder who's getting the concrete enema then.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: Guys, I don't want to sound like a pessimist, but here's the thing -- every single one of us is going to die in the most horrible way imaginable.


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Worst Name I Ever Heard: 'The group issued a clarification Monday to their earlier remarks, saying that current data shows the existing Covid-19 vaccines "remain effective at preventing disease and death in people infected with this variant."'


Well yeah. But the 95% from pfizer/moderna and 80% from astrazeneca has probably taken a significant drop in effectiveness.

And if it takes out more anti-vaccine plague rats, so be it.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

doomjesse: DuneClimber: Guys, I don't want to sound like a pessimist, but here's the thing -- every single one of us is going to die in the most horrible way imaginable.

We're all going to die as part of a human centipede?  I have to admit I didn't see that ending coming...


The only limit is your own imagination.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Everyone dies.  What's amusing is that most people think the experience of life matters from an objective universal perspective.


The real trick is pretending life matters hard enough that you fool yourself into believing it, so you can enjoy the potentially good bits of your time before the almost certainly horrifying ending.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Orders more KN-95 masks.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm just here for the crazies "they're gonna require yearly vaccines you just wait and see!"

Yea, duh. If you claim Covid is "just like the flu", you shouldn't be surprised by updated vaccines to cover the slippery fark who's mutated to evade vaccines, should you?

I'm exhausted.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Worst Name I Ever Heard: 'The group issued a clarification Monday to their earlier remarks, saying that current data shows the existing Covid-19 vaccines "remain effective at preventing disease and death in people infected with this variant."'


Right. That is an extremely likely thing.

And the CDC took 14 months to realize that nCoV-19 is suspended in the air as long as perfume and other droplets are. So obvious.

The farking theory that people need to be managed, and that panic is never a good idea, is the stupidest ideology ever. Panic is totally appropriate because it gets people to stop doing dangerous things very, very quickly. And in a democracy, the only way to save lives is with fact sharing.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: doomjesse: DuneClimber: Guys, I don't want to sound like a pessimist, but here's the thing -- every single one of us is going to die in the most horrible way imaginable.

We're all going to die as part of a human centipede?  I have to admit I didn't see that ending coming...

The only limit is your own imagination.


Zombo com is love not death
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
¯\_(ツ)_/¯

There are 8 billion people on this planet and like 7 billion of them aren't vaccinated. Unless we drop the hammer and completely shut our borders like many countries have, it's a disease that's going to spread for years to come. Everyone needs to start accepting the reality of the situation and planning accordingly.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Can we get a variant named after DeSantis or Noem?
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: The Fark doomsday brigade is digging this.   They  already started getting info about returning to work where everyone hates them.


Nobody wants to return to work in person. Everyone i know would rather work from home for the rest of their career.
 
