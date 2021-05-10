 Skip to content
(Stuff.co.nz)   Environmentally conscious man has a problem with the annual phone book delivery   (stuff.co.nz) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every Google search you do burns the equivalent of 30 phone books full of trees and essential inks.
 
El_Frijole_Blanco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The new phonebook is here (The Jerk)
Youtube -7aIf1YnbbU
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ain't wrong.

Really should have been a formal internet equivalent dropped in a while ago.  I know you can Google it use whatever phone number site if you hate Google yadda, but some sort of government-run actual "This is the official listing of #'s people want public" thing that stays up to date and matches at least the official reality would have been a good idea IMO.  Just to make sure that information stays freely available if nothing else, which is no guarantee when it's all in private hands.

/yeah "freely" needs quotes here because net access isn't really, at least not easily
//that should be government provided as well if you're poor enough
///it's a utility that's bloody difficult to live without in the modern world, and providing those to people that have a hard time financially is one of the things we need governments for
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If you take a phone book and dump it in the woods, it'll eventually fall apart and be consumed.  That's a neat property of paper products.  Yeah, it'll emit greenhouse gases as it decomposes, but...it's pretty cool that it'll decompose.

How long would it take for all of your phone to do the same?
 
Dedmon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I haven't seen a yellowbook in over a decade
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We just stopped getting them one year.

I helped a friend deliver these one summer in a rural area.  It took for freaking ever.  We got to where I rode in the back of his truck and flung them on driveways at 35mph.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hey.  If I didn't get them, what would I use to show off the "rip a phonebook in half" trick?  Sheesh.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Every Google search you do burns the equivalent of 30 phone books full of trees and essential inks.


username checks out
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I still get one every year, and it goes straight into the recycle bin the same as 99% of the mail I get. You should be able to opt out of them as well as junk mail, or as the article puts it, make it opt in. We don't have curbside recycling here, I have to drive it to a recycle collection point, so it's just creating more work for me.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Given the potential shortage of toilet paper over the next couple of months, phonebooks may be in high demand.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yellow pages are sort of a waste, but it's pretty damn hard to look up a person's phone number. For free anyway. You'd think that would be easier.
 
The Fireman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Probably only exists to make some advertising money at this point.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oukewldave
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We still get them every year, I guess because of many old people in my area, but they go straight from my driveway to the recycle bin on the side of my house.
 
ifky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My first two years in my house I got a phone book dropped off. I haven't gotten one since.

/no landline
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The biggest waste of paper are the 2-5 loan refinance letters I get each farking day since I moved 2.5 years ago. They just don't stop coming. Started like two weeks after I moved.  What are these companies expecting? If the first 300 didn't work, the next one will?
 
Sasquach
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I believe in some areas, phone book distribution is required by law. I get 3-4 phone books per year...and I haven't opened on since the mid 2000s when I moved in and didn't have home internet yet...
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The New Phonebook's Here!
Youtube girBNNp18Ac
 
genner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: If you take a phone book and dump it in the woods, it'll eventually fall apart and be consumed.  That's a neat property of paper products.  Yeah, it'll emit greenhouse gases as it decomposes, but...it's pretty cool that it'll decompose.

How long would it take for all of your phone to do the same?


Don't worry we can send those phones to the third world to be recycled.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Drives me crazy. Every few years I have to call to complain and have them pick it up. I'm on the no deliver list, but the lazy farkers often just drop it off anyway. Who the hell needs these things?
 
Fishbulb30w
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The easiest way to get my current phone number is in the local phone book.
Yes I still have a land line.
But if you google me you will get every phone number I've had over the past 40 years.
You can try calling everyone of them until you get me, but the phone book is easier.

/just googled my name
//only thing was my name and phone numbers
///I am happy that there is nothing else
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I used to live in a housing development in Tampa where bunches of phone books were delivered to non lived in snowbird houses. I would always grab as many as I could, then huck em back into the van that delivered them while they were parked at the clubhouse area dropping more in there. Then I'd call to let the phone company know they dropped off multiple books to at least 2-3 dozen empty houses. After about 3 years, they stopped delivering in my development. Some corporate person I had spoke to during one of the calls said the workers would get dinged on their pay for dropping phone books at empty houses. I figure they liked getting paid, and stopping where I lived wasn't going to get them paid.
 
ababyatemydingo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What's a phone....BOOK?

/ looks around bewildered


<csb>

In the early 2000s, before iPhones, my early-adopter partner and I would race to see who could look up a phone number first (f'rinstance if we had to get new tires) ... me using the yellow pages and he searching on his computer. I'd usually win because the search routines were such shiat back then.

<\csb>
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Way back around the turn of the century I had to practically fight to not receive a phonebook. The last five I received I never used, not once. And every time I got one I would call up AT&T and tell them to not send me one. And the only reason I stopped getting one was because AT&T finally convinced Chicago to change its commerce code that stipulated the local major provider had to provide phonebooks. I certainly do not miss them.
 
