(CNN)   California rejoices over CNN gas price projection   (cnn.com) divider line
43
•       •       •

43 Comments     (+0 »)
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
California usually complains about being 50-80 cents higher than other states, and it's 2.89 in WI. It should already be above $3 there, I would think.
 
Iczer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Isn't just them. I literally just filled my truck up at Walmart this afternoon at a price of $3.19/gal. And that's the cheapest in town, most other places it's like $3.60/gal give or take.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: California usually complains about being 50-80 cents higher than other states, and it's 2.89 in WI. It should already be above $3 there, I would think.


You got the joke then. Congrats.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: California usually complains about being 50-80 cents higher than other states, and it's 2.89 in WI. It should already be above $3 there, I would think.


An $0.11 spike in Wisconsin would mean more than a COVID statistic. I think. It's been years since I've been there.
 
hervatski
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Cheap gas!
 
mikalmd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: California usually complains about being 50-80 cents higher than other states, and it's 2.89 in WI. It should already be above $3 there, I would think.


It's $4.19 at the Chevron down the street from me ..
 
mrparks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mikalmd: AppleOptionEsc: California usually complains about being 50-80 cents higher than other states, and it's 2.89 in WI. It should already be above $3 there, I would think.

It's $4.19 at the Chevron down the street from me ..


All those additives get expensive.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
5%+ of Virginia gas stations are empty and it has just begun.

Time for Biden to order a massive cyber retaliation against Russia.
 
goatharper
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I like expensive gasoline. Look at Europe, where gas is two or three times the price in the US. And they drive cars that get two or three times the mileage as US vehicles, so the price per mile is the same.
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mikalmd: AppleOptionEsc: California usually complains about being 50-80 cents higher than other states, and it's 2.89 in WI. It should already be above $3 there, I would think.

It's $4.19 at the Chevron down the street from me ..


The Shell down the hill from me in WNC turned off their gas price sign about 20 minutes ago. I think they're out.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I use Diesel fuel so I don't care about the price of gasoline.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

goatharper: I like expensive gasoline. Look at Europe, where gas is two or three times the price in the US. And they drive cars that get two or three times the mileage as US vehicles, so the price per mile is the same.


That and their towns and regions are generally more planned around mass transit.
 
Ecliptic [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Prices in upstate ny tipped above $3 today from the 2.92 or so it's been hanging around at.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

goatharper: I like expensive gasoline. Look at Europe, where gas is two or three times the price in the US. And they drive cars that get two or three times the mileage as US vehicles, so the price per mile is the same.


Europe is small AF.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
$2.69 in Ohio.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lolmao500: goatharper: I like expensive gasoline. Look at Europe, where gas is two or three times the price in the US. And they drive cars that get two or three times the mileage as US vehicles, so the price per mile is the same.

Europe is small AF.

[Fark user image image 464x397]


Think about all those people fighting and dying over that much land.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lolmao500: goatharper: I like expensive gasoline. Look at Europe, where gas is two or three times the price in the US. And they drive cars that get two or three times the mileage as US vehicles, so the price per mile is the same.

Europe is small AF.

[Fark user image image 464x397]


When I looked at Poland, I read Portland.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lolmao500: goatharper: I like expensive gasoline. Look at Europe, where gas is two or three times the price in the US. And they drive cars that get two or three times the mileage as US vehicles, so the price per mile is the same.

Europe is small AF.

[Fark user image image 464x397]


This. Germany is about the same size as Kansas.
 
bdub77
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You guys should really get electric cars, smug prices haven't moved much in years.
 
Likwit
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bdub77: You guys should really get electric cars, smug prices haven't moved much in years.


Nah, I drive a LEAF and my smug is highly correlated to gas prices.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lolmao500: goatharper: I like expensive gasoline. Look at Europe, where gas is two or three times the price in the US. And they drive cars that get two or three times the mileage as US vehicles, so the price per mile is the same.

Europe is small AF.

[Fark user image 464x397]


The Romans fought over that? Seems silly.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Through my whole drive from CT to MT, gas prices were right around $2.80-$3 per gallon.  It was weirdly consistent, when last year the prices varied wildly.
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Tl;Dr: Good.

While I know it disproportionately affects lower income people when commodity prices rise, I can't help but think that when people only understand the bottom line, that's the only way you change behavior - want to reduce fossil fuel use? Make gas cost a lot more. It has to hurt the wallet before people change...
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lolmao500: goatharper: I like expensive gasoline. Look at Europe, where gas is two or three times the price in the US. And they drive cars that get two or three times the mileage as US vehicles, so the price per mile is the same.

Europe is small AF.

[Fark user image 464x397]


Yep. All the deep "USA should be like Yerrip.. I don't even oWn a car" morons don't understand that all the shiat they order from the internet - Amazon, groceries, take out, laundry, Uber... that all gets to you through someone else's car.

Probably the jackholes in the tipping threads.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Likwit: bdub77: You guys should really get electric cars, smug prices haven't moved much in years.

Nah, I drive a LEAF and my smug is highly correlated to gas prices.


I drive a BMW electric. Even smuggier!
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lolmao500: goatharper: I like expensive gasoline. Look at Europe, where gas is two or three times the price in the US. And they drive cars that get two or three times the mileage as US vehicles, so the price per mile is the same.

Europe is small AF.

[Fark user image 464x397]


So last time I moved it was equivalent of Bucharest to Barcelona.
 
foosball64
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Who the heck are these analysts. Apparently they know nothing about the oil/gas industry. Could raise prices? One tanker truck could be late by 2 minutes and they would raise prices.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why does Tennessee regularly run short of gasoline?

FTFA ""Tennessee is also a primary supply concern, as it often runs out of gasoline during normal circumstances," he said. "
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I work from home, have a car that can get 600 miles to the tank in theory, and live in a state not affected by this pipeline shutdown in any way.  The 45% of the East that's affected is mostly the South.  The other 55% is in modern civilization.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: lolmao500: goatharper: I like expensive gasoline. Look at Europe, where gas is two or three times the price in the US. And they drive cars that get two or three times the mileage as US vehicles, so the price per mile is the same.

Europe is small AF.

[Fark user image 464x397]

Yep. All the deep "USA should be like Yerrip.. I don't even oWn a car" morons don't understand that all the shiat they order from the internet - Amazon, groceries, take out, laundry, Uber... that all gets to you through someone else's car.

Probably the jackholes in the tipping threads.


What's your stance on tipping for carryout?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Filled up our tank yesterday here in Montgomery County Maryland. First time I've seen gas +$3 per gallon in a long time.

Glad I'm driving a Honda Fit. I like small, fuel efficient cars. Easier to commute in, easier to park in the city - and I don't worry about gas prices. Filling up my tank went up from about $19 to like $22. No bigee.

Next car is going to be electric.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mikalmd: AppleOptionEsc: California usually complains about being 50-80 cents higher than other states, and it's 2.89 in WI. It should already be above $3 there, I would think.

It's $4.19 at the Chevron down the street from me ..


Around here, about the cheapest you'll find is around $3.69 for the cheap stuff at the off-brand independent stations--I paid $4.09 yesterday for premium at one of those.  And yeah, the brand-name places are about 50 cents higher, about the same as your quoted price.
 
jso2897
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Friendly Manual: Tl;Dr: Good.

While I know it disproportionately affects lower income people when commodity prices rise, I can't help but think that when people only understand the bottom line, that's the only way you change behavior - want to reduce fossil fuel use? Make gas cost a lot more. It has to hurt the wallet before people change...


Or, at least, stop subsidizing it and let the price rise to the actual cost.
Right now, petroleum is one of those "capitalist" industries that socializes all it's costs and burdens, and then privatizes it's profits.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I ride the bus, so I'm getting a kick

...from the kid in the seat behind me.
 
Likwit
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Friendly Manual: It has to hurt the wallet before people change...


Unfortunately, this is the answer. Getting rid of sales, excise, and property taxes and slapping a carbon tax on everything (based on footprint at around $150 per ton or higher) would actually be a progressive way to go about it. Poorer folks would pay through the nose for gasoline, heating, etc., but since carbon footprint scales exponentially with income a credit system on top of that would mean (most) people making less than $70K or so would get money back to alleviate some of the pain.

We'd probably have to dick with the targets a lot once wealthier people realize they can pay far fewer taxes by not being polluting dickbags, but since the whole point is to change the behavior of polluting dickbags, that means it will have worked.
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

meat0918: Why does Tennessee regularly run short of gasoline?


Because it's the greenest state in the land of the free?
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

meat0918: Why does Tennessee regularly run short of gasoline?

FTFA ""Tennessee is also a primary supply concern, as it often runs out of gasoline during normal circumstances," he said. "


Do they have much in terms of oil infrastructure.

We're real fortunate in the Midwest to have a pipeline from Alberta send oil to refineries in IL that we can use.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Likwit: bdub77: You guys should really get electric cars, smug prices haven't moved much in years.

Nah, I drive a LEAF and my smug is highly correlated to gas prices.


Our electrical grid can't handle an increase in load that large adoption of electric cars would put on it.
 
Likwit
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Likwit: bdub77: You guys should really get electric cars, smug prices haven't moved much in years.

Nah, I drive a LEAF and my smug is highly correlated to gas prices.

Our electrical grid can't handle an increase in load that large adoption of electric cars would put on it.


Yes, it can. It's not going to happen over night.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
$3.09 in Lebanon... PA

It was $2.91 yesterday
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Regular dropped from $2.85 to $2.75

/probably because I filled up at 2.85. I'll never win the price game.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lolmao500: goatharper: I like expensive gasoline. Look at Europe, where gas is two or three times the price in the US. And they drive cars that get two or three times the mileage as US vehicles, so the price per mile is the same.

Europe is small AF.

[Fark user image 464x397]


IIRC, Oregon is roughly the size of the UK in area.  Fraction of the population, though.
 
