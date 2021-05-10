 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Your submarine has lost radio and is out of fuel? Of course you turn the thing into a freaking sailboat   (twitter.com) divider line
47
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

47 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spiffy!
Back when being a sailor included actual sails and astral navigation.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy in the foreground - "I yam what I yam."
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is so cool.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Paint it pink?
 
sleze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Interesting designation

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Of course it's company policy never to, imply ownership in the event of a submarine... always use the indefinite article a submarine, never your submarine.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Anyone who *didn't* think to do that should've been yeeted into the ocean.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
5 days = 120 hours to cover 120 miles...

Their improvised sail mustered 1 knot, which I guess is a lot better than being stuck and lost.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Paint it pink?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Thomas Dolby - One Of Our Submarines
Youtube 8OsZTJ5vfUs
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Anyone who *didn't* think to do that should've been yeeted into the ocean.


But accomplishing it is another thing. Reading their story years ago, I first fully understood the meaning of "seamanship".
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Then start singing, "Louie, Louie"
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Spiffy!
Back when being a sailor included actual sails and astral navigation.


Celestial navigation.

Astral navigation is when you project your life force into the ethereal plane and have an out of mind experience
 
bughunter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's the US Navy.

They probably had contingency plans for that.

Plus, in 1921 there were probably still officers on board who had served during the age of sails.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Anyone know how badly a 1921 sub rolled when surfaced?  Since it was well before nukes, I'm guessing it spent most of its time there.  I've heard that modern subs are ... unpleasant... when surfaced.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: dionysusaur: Spiffy!
Back when being a sailor included actual sails and astral navigation.

Celestial navigation.

Astral navigation is when you project your life force into the ethereal plane and have an out of mind experience


Potayto, potahto.
/ :)
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Two conversations I would have liked to hear:

There must have been one that started with: "Ehm, Captain, about the fuel situation..." - and a much more interesting one that started with: "Right, Captain, so this is a bit unconventional, but what if we..."

I'm impressed that they made her fully ship-rigged. Three masts and squaresails on all three, proper man-o-war style.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Anyone know how badly a 1921 sub rolled when surfaced?  Since it was well before nukes, I'm guessing it spent most of its time there.  I've heard that modern subs are ... unpleasant... when surfaced.


Submarines used to be shaped like normal ships for the most part.  They were hella slow when submerged, so they spent most of the time on the surface, and only went under when they were fighting, running, or trying to be sneaky.  The sub would have been low in the water, but basically like any other ship.
 
Trucker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Improvise Adapt and Overcome.  When you're DIW (Dead In the Water) you do what you have to do to get back.  Bravo Zulu.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: dionysusaur: Spiffy!
Back when being a sailor included actual sails and astral navigation.

Celestial navigation.

Astral navigation is when you project your life force into the ethereal plane and have an out of mind experience


Sounds like my kind of weekend. Who's your dealer?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Paint it pink?


Then sink a truck
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jaytkay: gameshowhost: Anyone who *didn't* think to do that should've been yeeted into the ocean.

But accomplishing it is another thing. Reading their story years ago, I first fully understood the meaning of "seamanship".


bingo. it's a great idea, but who stocks in enough needles and thread to stitch together all sorts of thick tough canvas, blankets and sheets? that sub had some awesome inventory. or the whole thing is another feel good lie story to make 'muricans feel good about their clever fellas in uniform.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

phalamir: yet_another_wumpus: Anyone know how badly a 1921 sub rolled when surfaced?  Since it was well before nukes, I'm guessing it spent most of its time there.  I've heard that modern subs are ... unpleasant... when surfaced.

Submarines used to be shaped like normal ships for the most part.  They were hella slow when submerged, so they spent most of the time on the surface, and only went under when they were fighting, running, or trying to be sneaky.  The sub would have been low in the water, but basically like any other ship.


Did they have a keel?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bughunter: It's the US Navy.

They probably had contingency plans for that.

Plus, in 1921 there were probably still officers on board who had served during the age of sails.


The Naval Academy utilized Santee until it sank in 1912, so it's possible someone aboard trained on the ship.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: jaytkay: gameshowhost: Anyone who *didn't* think to do that should've been yeeted into the ocean.

But accomplishing it is another thing. Reading their story years ago, I first fully understood the meaning of "seamanship".

bingo. it's a great idea, but who stocks in enough needles and thread to stitch together all sorts of thick tough canvas, blankets and sheets? that sub had some awesome inventory. or the whole thing is another feel good lie story to make 'muricans feel good about their clever fellas in uniform.


This was post WWI
Signs in windows at diners read "no dogs or serviceman"
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jaytkay: gameshowhost: Anyone who *didn't* think to do that should've been yeeted into the ocean.

But accomplishing it is another thing. Reading their story years ago, I first fully understood the meaning of "seamanship".


i agree. i also stand by my statement.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: bughunter: It's the US Navy.

They probably had contingency plans for that.

Plus, in 1921 there were probably still officers on board who had served during the age of sails.

The Naval Academy utilized Santee until it sank in 1912, so it's possible someone aboard trained on the ship.


My nephew is wrapping his first year at the naval academy right now. One of the first things he did last summer was spend time on an actual sailing vessel. They put him up in the rigging and everything. I am just going to assume that sailors in 1921 were fully competent at sailing and I suspect many could sew as well.

Could still be a fake story.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bughunter: It's the US Navy.

They probably had contingency plans for that.

Plus, in 1921 there were probably still officers on board who had served during the age of sails.


My first ship was a destroyer-tender built in 1943 (decommed in 1995). The masts still had full-length spars when I reported aboard in '92, and the ship still had an emergency procedure for improvising sails if all else failed.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I recommend this book.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: bughunter: It's the US Navy.

They probably had contingency plans for that.

Plus, in 1921 there were probably still officers on board who had served during the age of sails.

The Naval Academy utilized Santee until it sank in 1912, so it's possible someone aboard trained on the ship.


The Coast Guard Academy still uses Eagle, and I thought I heard something about cross-training with Navy midshipmen. There's still at least a bit of effort to learn something about making sailing vessels go.
 
bughunter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

baka-san: BigNumber12: Paint it pink?

Then sink a truck


With your pink torpedo?

images.thebrag.comView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
https://getyarn.io/yarn-clip/e7da6b4f​-​4cc1-4d71-8553-a0f026224991
 
Brett Kavanaugh's teeth
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: jaytkay: gameshowhost: Anyone who *didn't* think to do that should've been yeeted into the ocean.

But accomplishing it is another thing. Reading their story years ago, I first fully understood the meaning of "seamanship".

bingo. it's a great idea, but who stocks in enough needles and thread to stitch together all sorts of thick tough canvas, blankets and sheets? that sub had some awesome inventory. or the whole thing is another feel good lie story to make 'muricans feel good about their clever fellas in uniform.


One treadle sewing machine, household variety, and a pack of needles, and a spool or two of thread would have not only probably been on board already (for routine repairs), but done the job without whimper.  Those machines are amazing.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I clicked to say again? But it just looks lime their radio is still out
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There is a little more to this story. The R-14 was supposed have put on fuel a couple of days before it went out. During the search someone noticed they were just about empty. Thats when the captain decided to rig a sail to get the boat back to port. Saved what little fuel he had left so he could charge the batteries and power the sub back to the dock. Apparently someone had ether taken the fuel back off the R-14 or it was never put on board, the record is not clear as to what actually happened.

When the R-14 was overdue they sent out the R-12 to find it. The R-12 made radio contact with the R-14 and asked it they needed assistance/tow back to Hawaii, captain said nope, that they were under power and making way and would be at dock in a couple of days. It has been speculated that the captain did this as punishment to the crew for fuel missing fark up.

The R-12 is now resting in 600 ft of water about 6 miles south of Key West Florida were it went down with 43 men on board during an accident during sonar training. The R-14 worked out of Key West during WWII as part of the sonar school and to patrol the straights during the war with the R-12 and a few other WWI era subs.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Trucker: Improvise Adapt and Overcome.  When you're DIW (Dead In the Water) you do what you have to do to get back.  Bravo Zulu.


And THIS.

Less than a century ago, it wasn't uncommon to lose all contact with ships and aircraft at sea, which usually meant lethally Bad Things had happened. It's one of the reasons Damage Control is such a big deal in the Big Blue Machine- you're not likely to be able to swim home.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: but who stocks in enough needles and thread to stitch together all sorts of thick tough canvas, blankets and sheets?


Probably cut strips of canvas.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

physt: BigNumber12: Paint it pink?

[Fark user image image 511x749]


Join the Navy and ride the WAVEs.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

offacue: sinko swimo: but who stocks in enough needles and thread to stitch together all sorts of thick tough canvas, blankets and sheets?

Probably cut strips of canvas.


Hammocks, blankets and bunk frames.
 
bughunter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: The R-14 worked out of Key West during WWII as part of the sonar school and to patrol the straights


(snort)
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Boatswain, hoist the SUYT flag.
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Paint it pink?


Well they never did get that engine fixed.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: dionysusaur: Spiffy!
Back when being a sailor included actual sails and astral navigation.

Celestial navigation.

Astral navigation is when you project your life force into the ethereal plane and have an out of mind experience


I have 30,000 monks
At my direction
Practicing thing
Like astral projection.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Rolex inconsolable
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bughunter: It's the US Navy.

They probably had contingency plans for that.

Plus, in 1921 there were probably still officers on board who had served during the age of sails.


On a sub? Unlikely.
 
dittybopper
‘’ less than a minute ago  

madgonad: phalamir: yet_another_wumpus: Anyone know how badly a 1921 sub rolled when surfaced?  Since it was well before nukes, I'm guessing it spent most of its time there.  I've heard that modern subs are ... unpleasant... when surfaced.

Submarines used to be shaped like normal ships for the most part.  They were hella slow when submerged, so they spent most of the time on the surface, and only went under when they were fighting, running, or trying to be sneaky.  The sub would have been low in the water, but basically like any other ship.

Did they have a keel?


pigboats.comView Full Size



Sort-of.

It's not an extended keel like you'd see on an actual sailboat, but there is a keel of sorts not unlike the kind on the old-fashioned sailing ships.

One of the advantages of a submarine in this case is that they are relatively deep draft, with a smaller beam than draught, and that would make them track pretty straight.  Plus, they're ballasted low in the water, so that helps too.

Pretty much everything you ever wanted to know about US R-Class submarines but were afraid to ask:

http://pigboats.com/subs/r-boats.html​
 
