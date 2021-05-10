 Skip to content
(9 News)   "Luckily, a big part of my job involves asking dumb questions, so I launched a 9NEWS.com Wants to Know investigation"   (9news.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Cat, Museology, quick note, Denver Museum of Nature, 11-year-old Pokemon expert, earlier version of this article, minerals exhibit, stuffed animal  
JohnCarter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So... a nothing burger
 
wxboy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
TFA doesn't actually answer the question, except to say that it's for "fun", which means nothing.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
d13ezvd6yrslxm.cloudfront.netView Full Size

Something trapped in a gem and mysteriously shipped from South America your say???
I have some leads to help solve this mystery
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/can relate
 
