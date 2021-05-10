 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Northern Indians who can't bury or burn their dead notice that there is a perfectly good Ganges River flowing nearby
    Ganges, Varanasi, Yamuna, Kanpur, India, Bihar, Uttarakhand, banks of the Ganges river  
1031 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 May 2021 at 2:00 PM



34 Comments
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let the bodies hit the river.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Okay, now push the body out...and it's not our problem anymore!"
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So, they're finding more bodies than usual in the river, right?
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is news?

Partially cremated bodies get pushed in the Ganges all the time.  If you're rich enough to afford enough wood for a full funeral pyre, your ashes get scattered into the river.

If you're too poor for a full funeral pyre, your partially burned body gets tossed into the river, with whatever ashes they can scrounge up.
 
bughunter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Southern Indians deal with the corpsejams by bathing in it.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Anyone have an over/under on how long before they start rising? Because if this whole situation isn't the beginning of a zombie apocalypse movie, I don't know what is.
 
fat boy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Standard operating procedure
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Notice," Subby?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Pfft. In my hometown spring on the river is known as "Torso Season"
 
sleze
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Masta Beta
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So should I cancel my fishing trip to India and forgo my dreams of hooking a big one on the Ganges?
 
bughunter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Obviously the gange river needs more alligators to deal with the bodies.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

My Pop went to India back in the mid-90's. He's always been a man in search of a greater level of "spiritual enlightenment" for his whole life. He's a sort of idiot that way.

He visited the Ganges in a couple of places. Took pictures of people doing laundry, bathing, bushing their teeth etc with the bodies of people, dogs and bloated cows floating just a few feet away.

Ugh.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fark is not your personal eroti- meh, I can't be arsed to even care anymore.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Only to be consumed by Goonch catfish, growing them to monstrous size and leaving them with a taste for human flesh...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Candiru is worse. That's the one that swims up your urethra to lay eggs and live for a while.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

To paraphrase Quint:

COVID go in the person, person goes in the river, COVID go in the river. Pandemic in the water, our pandemic.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Thats how you get an insane immune system. Checkmate covid!

/no seriously, india has a huge problem of supplying clean water to its population so people have no other recourse than doing that
//same with the lack of toilets people have to take a dump in the nearest field
///seems to me the entire indian government should be sent to prison and all efforts should be put into controlling the population birthrates + giving decent living conditions to those alive
////stop wasting money on nukes, space programs and all that crap when your population cant even take a dump in a toilet or having clean drinking water
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Northern Indians, I thought they perfered the term First Nations?
 
Fano
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Shakti de
 
bughunter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Eroticomedy?

Yes it is.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

...is she drinking her own milk or advertising it for sale?  Either way is weird, I just wanna know how I'm supposed to be weirded out.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
there was a website some years back from (i think?) a chinese tourist who travelled to india and took a lot of really GRAPHIC photos of the corpses and nastiness in the Ganges.

His (or her) over all message was indians are subhuman mongrel scum, which i think is kinda...not the conclusion we should all be drawing...but it was kinda hard to see pics of decomposing elderly people floating bloated int he river where people were bathing and then their corpses being consumed by packs of feral dogs.

anyways. kinda a hard thing to watch, but does make you wonder about how india's poor conduct such business.
 
bughunter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

It's a prop in Japanese cosplay labeled "Milky."

You can't even be certain it's supposed to be milk.
 
Snargi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Was going to say, I have never seen a photo of the Ganges that didn't have a corpse floating by.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Apart from that and all the random gang rapings India sounds like an awesome place to visit and immerse yourself in the culture.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They seem to be having problems finding wood and charcoal to run crematoriums. But they do have plenty of bodies. Why don't they just burn those to run the crematoriums? Families who agree to let the crematoriums used their loved ones for fuel could be given a shovel full of the ashes of their relatives mixed with the other bodies used to run the crematoriums and a 75% discount on cremation.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lolmao500: ////stop wasting money on nukes, space programs and all that crap when your population cant even take a dump in a toilet or having clean drinking water


So, this also applies to the US, then?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
eewwww
 
