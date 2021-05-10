 Skip to content
(Las Vegas Review Journal)   84 Lumber set to change their company name to 840 Lumber   (reviewjournal.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, supply chains across every industry are farking stressed as fark. JIT manufacturing strikes again as a royal fuk up during a global pandemic coupled with an explosive and unprecedented demand curve juiced by trillions of stimulus flowing into the hands of everyone - everywhere.

Buckle up. This isn't going away any time soon.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

$1,400 is all that was stopping people from dumping $15,000 for the 5% down payment on a new house?
 
hagopiar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I was hoping for a w33d story

/twice as nice as 420
 
pounddawg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

No, but it was the juice that got people to pull the trigger on an addition, or a pergola, or a deck, or improving the home that was turned into a house, a full-time office, a school, and a daycare all at the same time. Also, keep in mind that 90% of people retained their employment but reduced their commute, entertainment budget, and general expenses.

The K-shaped recovery was real.
 
wdog61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

That no.  That plus my kids checks and my wife's allowed us to replace our deck a few years before we planned.

I didn't need it but I will use it for it's intended purpose.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

And steel and aluminum and gypsum board. Everything's through the freaking roof right now.

Trump farked it up with the tariffs, but Biden needs to get off his ass and repeal them already.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I need a sheet of 1/2 inch baltic birch plywood. I'm currently trying to figure out which kid to sell.
 
Highly evolved sloth
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

No, I read it as it's adding $1,400 per thousand board feet... a typical 2,000 sq ft house needs upwards of 25,000 board feet of lumber to make.  So it's adding upwards of $35k to a typical house.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Maybe instead of giving tax breaks and subsidies to rich companies and people, we should have increased that amount the general public got in payouts from the government. The rich companies and people would get that money eventually, but at least it would go through the hands of people who need it in order to buy things and pay rent/house payments, etc. prior to it getting hoarded into some offshore bank accounts.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I wanted get a couple of sheets of plexiglas to cover some crappy worktables in my basement.  $180 for a 4x8.  No thanks.  I can almost get a new table for that.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The industry issues with the supply chain is on the demand side, not the supply side. TSMC is cranking out more semiconductors than they ever have before and it's barely putting a dent on the worldwide demand curve we are seeing this year and last. Same with lumber. The timberlands are being cut down as fast as they can, lumber mills are working full tilt, truckers are moving it as fast as they can, and the lumber yards are selling it as fast as they can. Many building materials have had to switch to allocation as they pare down their offerings (think in terms of shingle companies as they focus on their highest selling SKUs and backburner their lower selling SKUs).

The issue we are seeing is DEMAND driven.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I have been to the derposphere!

They are loving this. The derp brigade is frothing all over themselves blaming all of it on Biden. Gas prices, too.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

It's not only the tariffs. A dollar just doesn't go as far as it used to, for some strange reason. Good thing the inflation rate is still low or else there might be some real trouble down the road.
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I hope things return to normal pretty soon.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's actually part of a plan to boost sales of used furniture from the estates of the covid deceased?

Making things from pallets goes from hipster-chic to the only way we could afford it.
 
moulderx1 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ahem ...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Canada%​E​2%80%93United_States_softwood_lumber_d​ispute
 
pounddawg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The article which you did not read (and any other you will read on the topic), discussed that supply is severely stressed and demand is not being met in part due to the number of sawmills and logging operations offline this last year due to Covid.   On top of that NAFTA has caused an immediate application of 30% tarrifs to Canadian lumber.

You guys don't always have to reply with how smart you are for not even reading this (or any other) article.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Are my boners worth more?
 
gunsmack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I built several raised beds of varying sizes and heights to fit my property last year. There were a few projects we moved up to this growing season. Oh man is that lumber hot now.

My wife wanted a new farm cart to sell our extra tomatoes and peppers this year. When I came back from the feed store with three pallets strapped to the roof of the Jeep, she looked at me with a WTF face. I told her this is a big part of her new cart.
 
lurkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeahhh, "lumber" these days is junk, just like every new house it goes into.
Keep the stack banded til you're ready to use it, or it will twist & bow on you by lunch.
I wouldn't beat a dumpster with it.
100-year-old Short Leaf Pine & Yellow Pine beams are superior to anything new, including parallam. Totally worth the 2x/3x prices.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: The article which you did not read (and any other you will read on the topic), discussed that supply is severely stressed and demand is not being met in part due to the number of sawmills and logging operations offline this last year due to Covid.   On top of that NAFTA has caused an immediate application of 30% tarrifs to Canadian lumber.

You guys don't always have to reply with how smart you are for not even reading this (or any other) article.


Sigh. I buy seven figures of lumber a year from 84 Lumber. Which, today, is like enough to build a shipping crate, but I digress. I may have misused my terminology a little bit, but it's the unprecedented demand outpacing supply.

Demand is not being met. Absolutely. Dumping millions of dollars into the average consumer does NOT fix what is going on because demand is off the rails. The person I was responding too said that we should've diverted MORE money from corporations into the hands of consumers - which would just push the issue farther into insanity.

As for the lumber mills, you are correct that they were stressed early on in the pandemic in 2020. See, the winter season is when lumber mills typically build up inventory and then offline. Problem was, they offlined too many, too quickly and because of shutdowns, depleted their inventories incredibly quickly (by May/June of last year).

Putting more online over the past year or so didn't really do anything as supply companies were buying every rail car that came out, driving up the price of lumber futures. In essence, there aren't enough mills and timberlands to fill in the hole of pent up demand AND fulfill current demand. Most building supply companies and manufacturers have gone to allocation (especially siding, masonry, roofing shingles, etc) to focus on their most popular SKUs as a short way to help the supply.

Basically, short of a demand cliff, we're in this for the long haul because as the forest fires this year cause more sawmills to offline, we will see yet another pain on the side of fulfilling the supply for the insane demand.
 
