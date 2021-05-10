 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   It's your weekly Fark Gardening Thread - come in for sage advice or just tales of trowel and error   (fark.com) divider line
50
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

94 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2021 at 8:30 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Still several more days of frost before I can get starts hardied up and then eventually planted out.

I picked up some lovage last week - the Italians call it mountain celery.  Grows tall, has leaves like flat parsley or celery.  Anybody ever grown it?  I plant to use in salads and herbed butter.
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My creeping thyme is starting to sprout!  I'm hoping I won't be too late to plant them. Took other plants out of their buckets and put them in the flower bed. It's a work in progress, especially for a brown thumb like me.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Average last frost date is the 15th here.  Considering we dipped down to the low 40s on Saturday, I ain't planting a whole lot outside quite yet. I have an order of perennials coming in the week of the 16th.

My alliums popped up and so have my balloon flowers.  Something is chewing on my spice bush and pagoda dogwood.

I need to weed either today or tomorrow and put some more mulch down.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
We are buying a house and cant move for another 4 weeks so I think I need to start some container plants.

What I really want is blueberry bushes.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I've pasteurized the straw substrate in boiling water, and mixed the mushroom spawn in with it...now I have to let it sit in a dark, warm place for 12 days. After that, I need to add the casing soil and wait am I allowed to post this?
 
h2ogate [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Earguy: [Fark user image 425x239]
My creeping thyme is starting to sprout!  I'm hoping I won't be too late to plant them. Took other plants out of their buckets and put them in the flower bed. It's a work in progress, especially for a brown thumb like me.


I'm growing some of the same.  They sprouted within a few days of planting.  Do you know how big they should get before transplanting them into the yard?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I got the last of the soil in the beds prepped this weekend, and weeded the potatoes, and thinned the beets.

I need to get the t-posts into the ground for the tomatoes (I do a variation of the Florida weave).

Beans should go in this week if I can coerce the kids to help.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I wanted to grow a few rows of mammoth sunflowers this year and hand planted about 50 seeds directly.  After seeing how many more I could accommodate I wanted to do more, but with less effort.

I got one of these seeders about 12 days ago and pogo-planted around 400 more seeds.

im7.ezgif.comView Full Size


I checked yesterday and I got about an 80% germination rate.  Now I just have to carefully trim the grass around them until they overtake the height of the surrounding grass blades.  I'm going to plant the remaining 3/4 lbs of sunflower seeds this week, with overplanting and then thinning later.
 
Mercutio879 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Just planted a flower bed for the first time in years. Do I water it everyday?
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

meat0918: I got the last of the soil in the beds prepped this weekend, and weeded the potatoes, and thinned the beets.

I need to get the t-posts into the ground for the tomatoes (I do a variation of the Florida weave).

Beans should go in this week if I can coerce the kids to help.


I am so doing this. Do you know if it works for squarshes and cucumbers too?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

meat0918: I got the last of the soil in the beds prepped this weekend, and weeded the potatoes, and thinned the beets.

I need to get the t-posts into the ground for the tomatoes (I do a variation of the Florida weave).

Beans should go in this week if I can coerce the kids to help.



Oh, I'm, totally doing that weave thing this year.  Great link.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Honest Geologist: meat0918: I got the last of the soil in the beds prepped this weekend, and weeded the potatoes, and thinned the beets.

I need to get the t-posts into the ground for the tomatoes (I do a variation of the Florida weave).

Beans should go in this week if I can coerce the kids to help.

I am so doing this. Do you know if it works for squarshes and cucumbers too?


More than likely yes.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

FrancoFile: meat0918: I got the last of the soil in the beds prepped this weekend, and weeded the potatoes, and thinned the beets.

I need to get the t-posts into the ground for the tomatoes (I do a variation of the Florida weave).

Beans should go in this week if I can coerce the kids to help.


Oh, I'm, totally doing that weave thing this year.  Great link.


Yeah, I've already got 4 t-posts. I can probably buy/find a few more cheaper than I can find lumber. They're building a light rail line near me and I'm sure I can liberate a few from the construction site...
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I usually have my garden prepped and plants in by now (average last frost is around the first week of May here), but between a "three week" landscaping/retaining wall project that's now in the second year, a wooden swingset build for the 8 year old that's not going very quickly, near constant rain, and nighttime temps down into the mid 30's all this week - at best it will be late next week before I start.

started my peppers indoors from seed this year. so far they're doing well in the trays and hopefully they take in the ground after I harden them off.  the garlic I planted last fall is doing nicely. the sage, thyme, oregano, strawberries, and mint are leftover from years before and still going.  a few cilantro plants are popping up and I'll put down some dill seeds as well.  next week I'll head to the greenhouse up the road for the tomatoes, basil, cucumbers, beets, and whatever else I find interesting.

not sure if I'll put in some flowers or not this year. I was hoping to spruce up the front yard a bit, but just haven't had the time to do it. I also do want to put in some blueberry and raspberry plants somewhere
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

meat0918: Honest Geologist: meat0918: I got the last of the soil in the beds prepped this weekend, and weeded the potatoes, and thinned the beets.

I need to get the t-posts into the ground for the tomatoes (I do a variation of the Florida weave).

Beans should go in this week if I can coerce the kids to help.

I am so doing this. Do you know if it works for squarshes and cucumbers too?

More than likely yes.


I'll be in this thread every week so I'll let the class know how it goes.
 
Max Wedge [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

FrancoFile: meat0918: I got the last of the soil in the beds prepped this weekend, and weeded the potatoes, and thinned the beets.

I need to get the t-posts into the ground for the tomatoes (I do a variation of the Florida weave).

Beans should go in this week if I can coerce the kids to help.


Oh, I'm, totally doing that weave thing this year.  Great link.


Me too. I'm shamelessly stealing your t-post idea too, meat. I'm always tripping over some in the shed, so I might as well put them to use.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Also waiting until after the frosts, though seed trays are doing well.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
My last Amaryllis bloomed this week, it's my pure white variety, I forget the name but... pretty sure it won't 'self'  but I do have a little clone coming off the side, maybe they'll cross but I'm not sure they come true... that answer is about a decade away...

i.postimg.ccView Full Size


In other news my "Crimson Pirate" daylily is almost finished and all I have left are the "Primal Scream"s... after that all blossoms are surprises (except for the African Iris, those bloom constantly).

i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
I've got a tiny balcony, so I can only do containers.  I ordered a bunch of decorative plants and am checking the shipping obsessively.

I do want tomatoes but the hot summers have been giving me fits.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Two of the potatoes I left in the dirt over winter started to grow.

They couldn't be bothered last year...
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 850x472]

I've pasteurized the straw substrate in boiling water, and mixed the mushroom spawn in with it...now I have to let it sit in a dark, warm place for 12 days. After that, I need to add the casing soil and wait am I allowed to post this?


Fark is not your personal erotica site.

/it's mine
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

meat0918: I got the last of the soil in the beds prepped this weekend, and weeded the potatoes, and thinned the beets.

I need to get the t-posts into the ground for the tomatoes (I do a variation of the Florida weave).

Beans should go in this week if I can coerce the kids to help.


F*ck me running I'm showing that to mom. That's perfect for her setup (she planted in straw bales).

And she has infinite amounts of string.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tomatoes and various flowers coming along.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Better week
Second round of tomatoes sprouted. Good growth on the blueberries
Okra should sprout soon.
Flowers in the ground and the wife picked up a fern.

Fark user imageView Full Size

This needs a bigger pot
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

cretinbob: Better week
Second round of tomatoes sprouted. Good growth on the blueberries
Okra should sprout soon.
Flowers in the ground and the wife picked up a fern.

[Fark user image 425x566]
This needs a bigger pot


Pot2
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
In the words of legendary horticulturalist Tom Waits, "Jesus Christ, this goddamn rain."

In the front yard I've got Frodo, Sam and Gollum picking their way along with a fell beast about to buzz them. The back yard could be the setting for a World War I movie, if there was a way to work a swing set into the plot. Call it "The Passchendaele Juice Box Massacres."

The raised bed gardens we built to avoid the slop...are also full of slop. Expensive garden center slop.

At this point we're not even sure what the fark to grow, because for all we know by this time next week it could be 93 and testicles-stuck-to-the-thighs humid.

We just want to be able to work the soil without feeling like we've got some lovely filth 'ere.

That is all.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I need to get some eggplant too
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

h2ogate: Earguy: [Fark user image 425x239]
My creeping thyme is starting to sprout!  I'm hoping I won't be too late to plant them. Took other plants out of their buckets and put them in the flower bed. It's a work in progress, especially for a brown thumb like me.

I'm growing some of the same.  They sprouted within a few days of planting.  Do you know how big they should get before transplanting them into the yard?
[Fark user image image 850x566]


From what I read, for each plug, pick one sprout that is stronger than the rest, and trim away the other ones. Let the strong one grow to be 2-3 inches, then plant and don't let the soil dry out until they take.

What kinds are you planting? I'm doing 3/4 red and 1/4 blue for accent.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I think I have my okra safely established.  Something has been digging in my carrots and radishes (gee I wonder what).  Tomatillos are slowly coming in.  Garlic is sprouting though I never get anything but tiny bulbs out of it.  So far so good.
 
h2ogate [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Earguy: h2ogate: Earguy: [Fark user image 425x239]
My creeping thyme is starting to sprout!  I'm hoping I won't be too late to plant them. Took other plants out of their buckets and put them in the flower bed. It's a work in progress, especially for a brown thumb like me.

I'm growing some of the same.  They sprouted within a few days of planting.  Do you know how big they should get before transplanting them into the yard?
[Fark user image image 850x566]

From what I read, for each plug, pick one sprout that is stronger than the rest, and trim away the other ones. Let the strong one grow to be 2-3 inches, then plant and don't let the soil dry out until they take.

What kinds are you planting? I'm doing 3/4 red and 1/4 blue for accent.


I don't even know what color they will be.  Purple, maybe?  They can surprise me.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think today it'll finally be safe to plant the annuals I bought. They've been hanging out in my apartment for the last few days. Petunias and something that starts with a C that looks like a little petunia... google help... calibrachoa!

If I have the energy (and my back isn't protesting too much) there's also a little arborvitae and some native decorative grass I need to get in the ground or into big pots. The geese were all about eating the grass I bought last year so those are probably going into pots that I can get up off the ground out of geese range.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I need to get some eggplant too


If my heirlooms do okay this year, I'll save some seeds and give them to you for next year.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tomato Question for you farkers.

I got one of these and I love it:
content.syndigo.comView Full Size


The soil is on a raised platform internally so the bottom can be full of water. Top it off once a day and the soil stays perfect.

My question is what variety of large slicing tomato would you suggest for a patio?

I've done "better boy" previous years with good results, but it never hurts to ask.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: We are buying a house and cant move for another 4 weeks so I think I need to start some container plants.

What I really want is blueberry bushes.



My blueberry is blooming like crazy. This will be my first year to get fruit. I lost a year last summer because the winter before I had a chipmunk chew it down so he could use the branches in his nest. Did a different insulation this past winter and no critters. This is a compact container blueberry that does not require a second species to cross pollinate.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
suze [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Last year I learned that there is an important difference between garden soil and potting soil, and that they should be used correctly.

"Garden soil is made of natural topsoil or sand blended with relatively inexpensive, bulky organic material. ... Meanwhile, potting soil mix contains no natural soil. It is a specially formulated mix made of peat moss, ground pine bark, and either perlite or vermiculite."
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Tomato Question for you farkers.

I got one of these and I love it:
[content.syndigo.com image 850x573]

The soil is on a raised platform internally so the bottom can be full of water. Top it off once a day and the soil stays perfect.

My question is what variety of large slicing tomato would you suggest for a patio?

I've done "better boy" previous years with good results, but it never hurts to ask.


I have had good luck with Rutgers and Early Girl (which comes in both bush and indeterminate)
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So anybody here know anything about Hops?  Other than "Hop Weevil Bad?"  I have 3 plants (many multiple bines each) and they grow like crazy, sprout flowers like nuts, and before its allegedly time to harvest them, they turn brown and yucky.  I assumed it was a fungus, so I hit them with fungicide, I water them regularly, but every year for three years I have had an amazing looking "beer garden" in late June, and sad disappointment in July.  Google doesn't help much.   I don't use much hops myself, but I would love to provide some for my brothers-in-law who all brew regularly.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have 3 gardens.  All of which are in boxes.  After a few years, the soil go so beat that they weren't producing anymore.

So this year, I built 2 new boxes that are 8x4 and 2 planks deep.  I wrote all about this on my blog a few weeks ago.  I haven't posted a link to that in a while.  You're welcome.

dpoisn.comView Full Size


Anyway...  That picture is a few weeks old.  As of today, there are 3 different tomatoes, 5 different peppers, and various other things like yellow squash, zucchini, cucumbers, beans, peas, and of course herbs.  In fact, the herb garden is the smaller (older) on on the right.  Most if it came back this year.  So rather than killing it, I just spiffied it up and added some fertilizer.

There we have cilantro, basil, arugula, sage, rosemary, thyme, and oregano.

Let us hope that this gardening season goes better than last year.  The most productive thing I had last year that wasn't eaten by squirrels was cayenne peppers that were so hot, it gave you heartburn just to look at them.
The guy across the street is from India.  He loved them.  He kept a bowl in his house the way most of us would keep a candy dish.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: My last Amaryllis bloomed this week, it's my pure white variety, I forget the name but... pretty sure it won't 'self'  but I do have a little clone coming off the side, maybe they'll cross but I'm not sure they come true... that answer is about a decade away...


How do you get an amaryllis to bloom again? Whenever I try, I get only leaves and no flowers. I don't want to toss the bulbs. Maybe I should just buy a new one...
 
NINEv2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Trying Colorado red star artichokes from seed this year. First four seeds didn't germinate. Second round I wetted and wrung out a paper towel, folded 8 seeds in, stuck in a ziploc in the fridge for a week before planting. 1 week later all have germinated. Are they sufficiently vernalized?

/year 3 of the asparagus bed too. Finally.
 
Darwins Point-ed Stick
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

meat0918: I got the last of the soil in the beds prepped this weekend, and weeded the potatoes, and thinned the beets.

I need to get the t-posts into the ground for the tomatoes (I do a variation of the Florida weave).

Beans should go in this week if I can coerce the kids to help.


Great link thank you, I see you have inspired a few of us! I kept dicking around looking for rebar mesh, but UK side even used materials are through the roof on eBay. I've already got posts so I just need some twine.
 
andyourdog2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: So anybody here know anything about Hops?  Other than "Hop Weevil Bad?"  I have 3 plants (many multiple bines each) and they grow like crazy, sprout flowers like nuts, and before its allegedly time to harvest them, they turn brown and yucky.  I assumed it was a fungus, so I hit them with fungicide, I water them regularly, but every year for three years I have had an amazing looking "beer garden" in late June, and sad disappointment in July.  Google doesn't help much.   I don't use much hops myself, but I would love to provide some for my brothers-in-law who all brew regularly.


Gray mold ? I have never had anything hit mine so I don't have any experience fighting it.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: So anybody here know anything about Hops?  Other than "Hop Weevil Bad?"  I have 3 plants (many multiple bines each) and they grow like crazy, sprout flowers like nuts, and before its allegedly time to harvest them, they turn brown and yucky.  I assumed it was a fungus, so I hit them with fungicide, I water them regularly, but every year for three years I have had an amazing looking "beer garden" in late June, and sad disappointment in July.  Google doesn't help much.   I don't use much hops myself, but I would love to provide some for my brothers-in-law who all brew regularly.


This site has lots of helpful discussion on that.
https://www.homebrewtalk.com/forums/h​o​ps-growing.92/

What variety are you growing?
 
minus80mon [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I pandemic panicked and got my starts going way to early.  I put them out a couple of months ago under hoops and they have withstood the frosts so far.  I am up to my ears in butter-crunch  lettuce and spinach right now (about 50 heads of lettuce).  Asparagus is going crazy now too.  Kale, collards, kohlrabi, and chard are all producing now, including some kale that overwintered from last fall

I use a version of the Florida weave thing for my tomatoes, except I weave them through hog panels that are secured to t-posts.  I tried the strings once, but with the indeterminate tomatoes, they just got too tall.

Today, I'm pulling the frost cover off for good.  Last day of frost is the 15th, and it looks pretty good until then.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've got a truck bed worth of aged horse manure that's been sitting on my garden since February, waiting till it's time to till. Hopefully, that will be next week.

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, peppers, and zucchini is all I'm doing this year, and I'm glad I built the new garden fence before lumber prices went absolutely inane in Spring.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Dutch Irises are up again. I love those guys. The regular Irises are just about to flower. The Foxgloves I'm proud of since I overwintered them in the garage. Maybe I'll get a hummer for my efforts.

The kitchen folks are out for their daily sunning: start Romaines, seed Nasturtiums, Primrose, Basil that finally is deciding to live, Valerian, Lemon Balm, Oregano, Thyme.  They roll in at night and get the grow lights until 11pm. The potatoes on the right stay out all night. Well, last year I had a 7' tall potato tree that yielded six perfect store-quality potatoes - incroyable.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alizeran
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

meat0918: I need to get the t-posts into the ground for the tomatoes (I do a variation of the Florida weave).


Man, I had no luck with the Florida Weave. Here in VA, we get storms that will tear a garden apart. I think I may have tried everything to support tomatoes and failed. Then I stumbled upon this method on a homesteaders' you tube channel {them crazy pants off grid types have some great tips and tricks, you just gotta get in, get the tip, and get out before they start talking about revelation, or the lizard people or whatever}.

T-posts with PVC T-connectors and then a 10' length of conduit run through. Loosely tie some rubberized garden twine to the conduit and then loosely tie that to the bottom of the tomato. As the tomato gets bigger, simply wind the twine around the stem. Plants are completely flexibly supported, even in high wind. As a bonus, the whole apparatus breaks down easy so you can rotate beds. Costs next to nothing.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

an, 21 years of farming and never ran into a garden thread. Super stoked.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ms_lara_croft: Monty_Zoncolan: My last Amaryllis bloomed this week, it's my pure white variety, I forget the name but... pretty sure it won't 'self'  but I do have a little clone coming off the side, maybe they'll cross but I'm not sure they come true... that answer is about a decade away...

How do you get an amaryllis to bloom again? Whenever I try, I get only leaves and no flowers. I don't want to toss the bulbs. Maybe I should just buy a new one...


Mine goes in stages. When I first bought it, it bloomed. 3 months later it bloomed again. Since then I have had 2 growth cycles with leaves only and now it is just about to bloom. Sometimes they need to do a leaf cycle or two to get enough nutrients to bloom.
 
Johnny 5 Alive [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Have a half plot in a community garden for the 2nd year and after being jealous of everyone's tomatoes last year, I've planted my own. I'll spread that Florida Weave info around, but I already bought my cages for this year. My cucumber seedling need to get toughened up before planting, but 2/3 of them area alive, so far so good. I've planted fewer scotch bonnets this year, so hopefully I'll get a happy medium between 'none' and 'fark, this is just too many jalapenos 2020'.

On my balcony, all my herbs from last year are dead (must have trimmed them wrong for winter) but now replaced, my rhubarb is alive if not growing anymore than 2 leaves and my bulbs have flowered and died already. I may dig them up and plant more flowers for the eventual fark Covid BBQ.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ less than a minute ago  

andyourdog2: Gray mold ? I have never had anything hit mine so I don't have any experience fighting it.


Maybe?  I have used fungicide per bottle label the last two years though, with no luck.  I suspect I'm doing something wrong.

EBN-OZN: This site has lots of helpful discussion on that.
https://www.homebrewtalk.com/forums/ho​ps-growing.92/

What variety are you growing?


Thanks, I will check that out.  I have Willamette, Centennial and a third one that I forgot what it was.  I won them in a raffle.  As you can tell, I'm not much of a hop-head, but the plants are beautiful and based on the boring kinds of beer I make, I couldn't go wrong with any of them.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.