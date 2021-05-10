 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 New York)   NYC libraries to finally reopen. Book it. Done   (abc7ny.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news your books are overdue
 
dennysgod
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Still on the case.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good luck with that.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dennysgod: [Fark user image image 500x494]


And now I want pizza
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Armand Van Helden - When The Lights Go Down (Non Smoking Version) [Official Music Video]
Youtube XPt0TjCjb08

ZZzdZe4XTas kW7sHXt5EuU
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced New York City public libraries will reopen starting Monday.

Social justice advocates file suit to allow vagrants to defecate and shoot up in aisles of New York City public libraries starting Tuesday.

Gang war in New York City public library kills 3, wounds 7 Wednesday.

Trump announces plan to demolish three New York City public libraries Thursday; vows to build "classy" gentlemen's clubs.
 
Mukster
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Reading is FUNdimental!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
