 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   "Shot and a Chaser" program in Buffalo offered free beer with vaccination- and got more first dose clients last week than all the other clinics in the county combined. Unknown how many was just Drew returning in line with fake wigs and mustaches   (theguardian.com) divider line
12
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

92 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 May 2021 at 1:12 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Very few US cities can compete with Buffalo, for gallons of alcohol consumed each week.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I guess Alabama and Mississippi are offering free books with each shot.
 
daffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
All I got was a tootsie pop.
 
OldJames
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Very few US cities can compete with Buffalo, for gallons of alcohol consumed each week.


I think Oswego has the most bars per capita. Might be an old stat. However, I know people that go to Buffalo sometimes not just to drink. I don't know anyone who goes to Oswego for any other reason than drinking.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

daffy: All I got was a tootsie pop.


I literally just received my second shot about 5 minutes ago.

/Didn't receive anything.
//Even a single can of Rainier (Vitamin R) would have been nice.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
 Real wigs work better.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Settle down! You get two shots, not five hundred seventy-twelve.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The_Sponge:

I literally just received my second shot about 5 minutes ago.

/Didn't receive anything.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Very few US cities can compete with Buffalo, for gallons of alcohol consumed each week.


What else is there to do in buffalo?
Everyone I have ever met from Buffalo no longer lives in Buffalo.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That is just plain sad. It shouldn't take a bribe to get people to do the right thing for the entire human race.

That said, I wouldn't say no to a blowjob.

/yes I would.
//because I don't step out on my partner.
///and because I don't know where your mouth has been.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: daffy: All I got was a tootsie pop.

I literally just received my second shot about 5 minutes ago.

/Didn't receive anything.
//Even a single can of Rainier (Vitamin R) would have been nice.


Yes but think of the car loads of booze you will be able to load up in 10 days or so. You're behind but you can catch up now. I know I am. Twice vaccinated. Several hot meals not handled be anyone but me and the chef.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Huh, I have been curious about what would happen if someone got a dozen vaccinations in a row. Guess we'll be finding out soon enough.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.