(Lehigh Valley Live)   Who takes a bomb to the Dollar Store? This guy   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well if you take a bomb to Walmart you have to get dressed up.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Improvised Dollar Store Explosives is the name of my In Living Colour tribute skit comedy troupe.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Special Delivery. A bomb! Were you expecting one?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, you could do cents worth of damage if it went off.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Wow, you could do cents worth of damage if it went off.


I'd say get the lights, but it's a Dollar Store, most of the lights don't work
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I took a massive bomb in the restroom once. Does that count?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget it, Jake- it's Lehigh Valley.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If properly mixed, everything sold at the dollar store can be made into an explosive at cut rate prices.
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I wanted to do people in at a Dollar Store I would cut off the air conditioning system and lock the doors. Aventually the fumes from all the additives in the cheap Chinese made plastic would asphyxiate everyone.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably drunk off the Yuengling he got from the Wawa.
 
gfbabbitt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
For a second there, I was worried that it was my ex father-in-law, 'cause that's the kinda thing he'd 'joke' about doing.

Relieved, because it wasn't him.

Scareder, because now that means there's at least two in that area who'd do that.

Yikes.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FTFA: The borough had been "plagued with random explosions,"

Gee, you'd think they'd be a bit more concerned about random IEDs going off all over the neighborhood.

Something tells me Dollar Store Bomber might be the perp in the other bombings.
 
proco [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Every time I see these kind of stories coming out of PA I always check to see if the culprit is someone I went to HS with. And I'm always kind of surprised when it isn't.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

proco: Every time I see these kind of stories coming out of PA I always check to see if the culprit is someone I went to HS with. And I'm always kind of surprised when it isn't.


Same here, but two of my HS buddies enlisted and did UED/bomb disposal in the Army.   I'm always looking to see if they made the news.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Forget it, Jake- it's Lehigh Valley.


Weatherly is northwest of the Lehigh Valley, up in coal country.  Not much else to do up there, especially if you're not into booze or meth.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Forget it, Jake- it's Lehigh Valley.

Weatherly is northwest of the Lehigh Valley, up in coal country.  Not much else to do up there, especially if you're not into booze or meth.


Sorry- my geographical knowledge of the state has faded as my days of forced visits to family in Pennsylvania are far behind me.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Masta Beta: If I wanted to do people in at a Dollar Store I would cut off the air conditioning system and lock the doors. Aventually the fumes from all the additives in the cheap Chinese made plastic would asphyxiate everyone.


i've been wondering how places like Wal Mart keep the air from being totally offensive. thousands of products line the shelves and racks, all giving off scents and aromas from the processes of manufacture they have gone through. logically speaking those stores should be intolerable to the nose. evidently 'muricans have been nose neutered or Wal Mart has magic air treatment.
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

steklo: I took a massive bomb in the restroom once. Does that count?


This could happen to you. This could happen to ANYONE

60 seconds to midnight, 60 seconds to eat ceiling!

Ahahahahahahahahah
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A buh?!!!!
 
Fark me all night long
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But how does he have a bomb? They are illegal.
We need more laws to make homemade bombs more illegal.
 
