 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Believe it or not, bathing in a filthy river actually does nothing towards cleaning your soul of sins, but goes a long way towards making your country's pandemic statistics even worse. Tag for the 9 million   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
62
    More: Dumbass, Uttarakhand, Haridwar, Uttar Pradesh, Ganges, Allahabad, Hindu, Varanasi, Yamuna  
•       •       •

1400 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 May 2021 at 4:22 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



62 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our Supreme Court ruled that religious gatherings are allowed here too, I think that makes us exactly the same level of dumbass.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not the bathing in the dirty river.

It's bathing in the dirty river packed next to thousands of others.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same river raw sewage goes into...and dead bodies....and pollution....and chemicals...and people bathe and drink from it. Oh, and wash their clothes in it. Those clothes must smell great. I read an article saying it's getting clogged/blocked with bodies now. Article had pics. I won't link to it to avoid making you vomit.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Ganges river is fine at the head waters, down stream not so much.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Our Supreme Court ruled that religious gatherings are allowed here too, I think that makes us exactly the same level of dumbass.


If it wasn't for religious gatherings the KING OF ENGLAND COULD COME IN HERE AND START PUSHING YOU AROUND!
IS THAT WHAT YOU WANT!?

*pokes you on the chest*
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From what ive extrapolated from covid numbers from crematoriums in big cities around india, theres more than a million indians who died in april from covid.

Officially they lost 250 000 since the beginning of the pandemic and about 75 000 in april alone but that is vastly undercounted as all experts say.

Since india is a clusterfark that doesnt even come close to tracking legit stats on their population, we might never know how many died but its already in the millions.

/africa is even worse stats wise
//only 5 countries out of 50 in africa have stats on deaths
///and that doesnt even include the 2 most populous countries on the continent which represents about 25% of africas population
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: It's not the bathing in the dirty river.

It's bathing in the dirty river packed next to thousands of others.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of India is primitive where they just shait in the street because there are toilets or waste facilities. Most of the world is still primitive.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One would think they would treat a sacred river better.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem is, religion...Religion can NEVER EVER relent on something they promote as doctrine.
If they do it, the whole thing starts to fall apart, people start to question things.. Even with the strongest
evidence of the opposite right in front of them, they have no choice but to deny or weasel word their
way around the problem with semantics or outright hostility toward the evidence..Admitting you
were a sucker or a rube is apparently so bad, people will do anything to avoid it personally, and
politicians will do whatever it takes to prop it up to use it as a tool..
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: AlgaeRancher: Our Supreme Court ruled that religious gatherings are allowed here too, I think that makes us exactly the same level of dumbass.

If it wasn't for religious gatherings the KING OF ENGLAND COULD COME IN HERE AND START PUSHING YOU AROUND!
IS THAT WHAT YOU WANT!?

*pokes you on the chest*


Queen,

And she  probably has more pull in India than we do.

/Don't worry, If she comes over and starts throwing he weight around we can borrow the bitey dog at the White House to drive her off.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: Most of India is primitive where they just shait in the street because there are toilets or waste facilities. Most of the world is still primitive.


So, like San francisco.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: It's not the bathing in the dirty river.

It's bathing in the dirty river packed next to thousands of others.


Fresh water, even fresh water that's 90% sewage, is not an adequate denaturant.  Survival times for other coronaviruses were between 2 to 100 days with the 2 days belonging to warm raw sewage and the 100 days being pristine lake water at 4C.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meh.

When this all shakes out its gonna be a lot easier to get a table at the Calcutta Olive Garden.
 
lesgarcons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Incredibly racist headline to the left, incredibly racist comments to the right.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many consider the Ganges river sacred and flock to bathe themselves there, even despite the pollution, disease human excrement, and other nastiness floating about.

Call me crazy, but I think it's unfortunate that some of these believers would rather trust the holy Ganges for Coronavirus protection than vaccinations.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lesgarcons: Incredibly racist headline to the left, incredibly racist comments to the right.


Science is not racist.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone posted this analysis the other day and I thought it was interesting.

India's normal death rate is something like 27.5k/day.  This isn't COVID, it's just that when you have 1.37 billion people a lot of people die. India is reporting COVID deaths at ~4k/day, so roughly an increase of 15% in the death rate

Yet there are a lot of stories about crematoriums and graveyards being completely overwhelmed. Why would a 15% increase do that- yes, it's more work, but not that much more.  Either there was 0 spare capacity in India's death industry or the number of COVID deaths is *much* higher than reported.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
B1.617 is now a "Variant of Concern".

Considering experts are estimating India has around 25 Thousand Covid deaths Per Day, yeah, I would say that's worthy of "concern".
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks fine to me.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


/nevermind
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now theres going to be a cholera epidemic on top of everything else, I guess.
 
PhineasPozzlesnort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lesgarcons: Incredibly racist headline to the left, incredibly racist comments to the right.


India is a shiathole.  That's reality, not racism.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd think there would be enough corpses in the Ganges river by now that India would consider it infrastructure.
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: meh.

When this all shakes out its gonna be a lot easier to get a table at the Calcutta Olive Garden.


That's the one that only takes payment in Google Play gift cards, right?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Someone posted this analysis the other day and I thought it was interesting.

India's normal death rate is something like 27.5k/day.  This isn't COVID, it's just that when you have 1.37 billion people a lot of people die. India is reporting COVID deaths at ~4k/day, so roughly an increase of 15% in the death rate

Yet there are a lot of stories about crematoriums and graveyards being completely overwhelmed. Why would a 15% increase do that- yes, it's more work, but not that much more.  Either there was 0 spare capacity in India's death industry or the number of COVID deaths is *much* higher than reported.


I would say the latter, since it seems like their prime minister is India's Trump.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinio​n​s/2019/11/13/narendra-modi-is-indias-t​rump/
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC! How is it possible they're not all dead from their overwhelming filthiness by now??
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: lesgarcons: Incredibly racist headline to the left, incredibly racist comments to the right.

Science is not racist.


Thing is, indias population is mostly uneducated and dont know about science.

Like 2/3 of indias population live in villages where its basically like living in the middle-ages but with phones.
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dealing with religious people during this pandemic has underlined what farking toddlers so many of them are they are.

The non-religious have their fair share of cockwombles, but an overwhelming number of the people who claim to be religious are also the ones fighting mask wearing, or vaccination, or any other of the basic steps to control this.

It's 2021. Please stop this medieval nonsense, with your rosary beads and protective herbs.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Our Supreme Court ruled that religious gatherings are allowed here too, I think that makes us exactly the same level of dumbass.


Cool, I guess thats why exactly not the same thing is happening here.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, now subby: you don't know for sure that bathing in the Ganges doesn't clean your soul of sins.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The first time I went to India, one of my stops was Chennai. In Chennai, "musty" is a color. Preparing for my trip, I remember reading a review of the Taj Connemara. It included the line, "Near the river (not a good thing in India)".

On another trip, this happened: 2006 Mumbai sweet seawater incident

Basically, runoff from unusually heavy rains was reducing the salinity along a stretch of beach. People took it as a miracle and started drinking the water. Runoff water. Bombay runoff water.  Goodness only knows how many people were sickened by it.
 
Fano
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Time for Modi to pin it on the Muslims
 
Fano
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: JFC! How is it possible they're not all dead from their overwhelming filthiness by now??


Kali Ma Shakti De
 
Juc
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well if religion was rational it would be a very different world.
 
slantsix
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: lesgarcons: Incredibly racist headline to the left, incredibly racist comments to the right.

Science is not racist.


PhD theses and many, many historical events say otherwise. Science has been used a justification for racism in your very lifetime. That's not by default, but once people get involved, it does happen. Have you met people? Many of them can be terrible.

This is like the mortgage discussion from yesterday (?) - just because you're not directly affected, doesn't mean it's not true.
 
pigclaw
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dothemath: lesgarcons: Incredibly racist headline to the left, incredibly racist comments to the right.

Science is not racist.


Sure it is
 
Stantz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Uzzah: Now, now subby: you don't know for sure that bathing in the Ganges doesn't clean your soul of sins.


Well, to start, souls and sins would have to be actual things. Then you can talk about cleaning them in a river of bacteria.

lesgarcons: Incredibly racist headline to the left, incredibly racist comments to the right.


Please, tell me where in my headline the racism leapt out at you. Be specific about at what point I ridiculed a specific race, and not just sheep-like people in general.
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

pigclaw: dothemath: lesgarcons: Incredibly racist headline to the left, incredibly racist comments to the right.

Science is not racist.

Sure it is


Sure its not.
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

slantsix: dothemath: lesgarcons: Incredibly racist headline to the left, incredibly racist comments to the right.

Science is not racist.

PhD theses and many, many historical events say otherwise. Science has been used a justification for racism in your very lifetime. That's not by default, but once people get involved, it does happen. Have you met people? Many of them can be terrible.

This is like the mortgage discussion from yesterday (?) - just because you're not directly affected, doesn't mean it's not true.


Ok, youre right. Im wrong.

Bathing in garbage and human shiat and piss and dead animals is probably something we all should be doing.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Someone posted this analysis the other day and I thought it was interesting.

India's normal death rate is something like 27.5k/day.  This isn't COVID, it's just that when you have 1.37 billion people a lot of people die. India is reporting COVID deaths at ~4k/day, so roughly an increase of 15% in the death rate

Yet there are a lot of stories about crematoriums and graveyards being completely overwhelmed. Why would a 15% increase do that- yes, it's more work, but not that much more.  Either there was 0 spare capacity in India's death industry or the number of COVID deaths is *much* higher than reported.


Or the background is distributed across the whole country while COVID is concentrated in a few hotspots.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lesgarcons: Incredibly racist headline to the left, incredibly racist comments to the right.


Yeah? Explain it. Show your work.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dothemath: lesgarcons: Incredibly racist headline to the left, incredibly racist comments to the right.

Science is not racist.


Someone will come along and say something like "Tuskegee" while failing to distinguish between science and the people who study it.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Someone posted this analysis the other day and I thought it was interesting.

India's normal death rate is something like 27.5k/day.  This isn't COVID, it's just that when you have 1.37 billion people a lot of people die. India is reporting COVID deaths at ~4k/day, so roughly an increase of 15% in the death rate

Yet there are a lot of stories about crematoriums and graveyards being completely overwhelmed. Why would a 15% increase do that- yes, it's more work, but not that much more.  Either there was 0 spare capacity in India's death industry or the number of COVID deaths is *much* higher than reported.


Undercounts are between a factor of 6 and 10, with some localities running out of trash with which to burn the dead.
 
mekkab
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTFA: But instead of isolating, he packed his bags, boarded a train and travelled 1,000km (621 miles) to the city of Varanasi.

Oh, so he can die in the holy city, get cremated in the ghats along the ganges and escape the cycle of rebirth?

There, his son Nagendra Pathak met him at the railway station and they rode a shared taxi to their village 20km (12 miles) away in the adjoining district of Mirzapur.

Oh.  That totally went in a different direction than I expected.
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

austerity101: dothemath: lesgarcons: Incredibly racist headline to the left, incredibly racist comments to the right.

Science is not racist.

Someone will come along and say something like "Tuskegee" while failing to distinguish between science and the people who study it.


Oh thats happening.
 
Unknown Subject [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

pigclaw: dothemath: lesgarcons: Incredibly racist headline to the left, incredibly racist comments to the right.

Science is not racist.

Sure it is


Not it isn't, your cult has just reached the "persecuting science because it disagrees with our doctrines" stage like Catholicism and Galileo.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

slantsix: dothemath: lesgarcons: Incredibly racist headline to the left, incredibly racist comments to the right.

Science is not racist.

PhD theses and many, many historical events say otherwise. Science has been used a justification for racism in your very lifetime. That's not by default, but once people get involved, it does happen. Have you met people? Many of them can be terrible.

This is like the mortgage discussion from yesterday (?) - just because you're not directly affected, doesn't mean it's not true.


Science isn't racist. People who apply science sure are racist at times, though.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ganges, Sturgis ,Hindu,Geribiker. All spread the love .
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bungles: Dealing with religious people during this pandemic has underlined what farking toddlers so many of them are they are.

The non-religious have their fair share of cockwombles, but an overwhelming number of the people who claim to be religious are also the ones fighting mask wearing, or vaccination, or any other of the basic steps to control this.

It's 2021. Please stop this medieval nonsense, with your rosary beads and protective herbs.


Sure, the religious folks can continue their medieval practices, but as soon as I enter the room in plate mail, holding a battle axe, all of a sudden I'm the farking weirdo.
 
Displayed 50 of 62 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.